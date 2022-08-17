Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom. New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom. Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread. Updated: 5 hours ago. New government numbers show...
wdrb.com
Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
wvih.com
Three Indicted For Carjacking
Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year. Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvih.com
Payneville Man Faces Charges After Pursuit
A Meade County man, wanted in connection with a recent burglary and arson in the Payneville community, led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday (08/17) morning across two counties. According to Meade County Sheriff’s Office, 28 year-old Cory W. Vatter, of Payneville, led deputies through several roads in Payneville before...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
Wave 3
LMPD assist FBI in arresting wanted subject carrying small child following pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted the FBI in arresting a wanted subject on Thursday afternoon, who led police on a chase before running from officers carrying a small child. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the subject had driven away from officers and started...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, near North 20th Street, around 10 p.m. Once on scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
wdrb.com
Update: authorities release ID of 70-year-old who died in motorcycle crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville, according to a news release.
WBKO
Hardin County Sheriff’s office execute 3 search warrants over 2 days
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants over the course of a couple days. They recovered 2 pounds of marijuana, $28,000, seven handguns - one of which was stolen. They also were able to obtain one rifle and 7 grams of suspected...
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Two For Murder
Two have been indicted by the Breckinridge County Grand Jury for the murder of a Harned woman. Boris T. Drane, 24 of Harned, and Rodney D. Jones, 53 of Hardinsburg, were each indicted for murder, kidnapping/victim death, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Drane was also indicted for being a 1st degree persistent felony offender.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
Wave 3
Teenage gun violence advocate killed in crash memorialized on 17th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of Ki’Anthony Tyus, a young gun violence advocate killed in a car crash, on what would have been his 17th birthday. Ki’Anthony is being memorialized with a bench in his name, located at Waterfront Park...
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
wvih.com
State Drops Charges In Big Four Bridge Shooting
The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11. William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct after five teenagers were shot on the Big Four Bridge and Thompson’s 9-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.
Wave 3
Mail carrier robberies under investigation after two robbed within two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mail carriers being robbed within a two-week time frame around Louisville. No one has been arrested so far. Mail carrier robberies are becoming a growing problem across the country. During the pandemic, mail theft surged. Online marketplaces now routinely sell stolen checks and stolen postal...
FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments...
Wave 3
Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
Comments / 0