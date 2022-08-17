ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges

One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom. New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom. Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread. Updated: 5 hours ago. New government numbers show...
wdrb.com

Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Three Indicted For Carjacking

Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year. Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Bond, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wvih.com

Payneville Man Faces Charges After Pursuit

A Meade County man, wanted in connection with a recent burglary and arson in the Payneville community, led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday (08/17) morning across two counties. According to Meade County Sheriff’s Office, 28 year-old Cory W. Vatter, of Payneville, led deputies through several roads in Payneville before...
PAYNEVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, near North 20th Street, around 10 p.m. Once on scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Grand Jury Indicts Woman#Jefferson Circuit Court
WLKY.com

Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
wvih.com

Grand Jury Indicts Two For Murder

Two have been indicted by the Breckinridge County Grand Jury for the murder of a Harned woman. Boris T. Drane, 24 of Harned, and Rodney D. Jones, 53 of Hardinsburg, were each indicted for murder, kidnapping/victim death, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Drane was also indicted for being a 1st degree persistent felony offender.
HARNED, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

State Drops Charges In Big Four Bridge Shooting

The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11. William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct after five teenagers were shot on the Big Four Bridge and Thompson’s 9-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.
WHAS11

FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
SHIVELY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy