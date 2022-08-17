Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toddler struck and killed by Amazon delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old died Tuesday after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van, Irvine Police said. The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a reported collision in the 300 block of Estancia just after 3:30 p.m.
CBS News
Manhunt underway for three suspects that shot and killed man in Beverly Grove
Three men walked up and opened fire towards a man pumping gas at the corner of La Cienega and Beverly Boulevard on Friday. The victim later died after he was transported to a local hospital. CBSLA's Lauren Pozen reports.
Los Angeles street takeover by cars helped clear way for huge group to ransack store
The usually separate phenomena of a street takeover by cars and flash mob shoplifting merged in Los Angeles this week, prompting authorities to sound an alarm. A sideshow — the name given for when a group of cars takeover a street and block traffic to make room for circular burnouts known as donuts — allowed a mob of people to ransack a 7-Eleven early Monday, Los Angeles police said.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Fatally Shot in Parking Area of Apartment Complex
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was discovered mortally wounded after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the city of Palmdale early Thursday morning, Aug. 18. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 12:16 a.m. for three shots fired and a man down at the intersection of Avenue R and 10th Street East. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man on the ground in the parking area of Village Gardens Apartment Complex.
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
CBS News
LASD investigating fatal shooting in Torrance
One man was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood in Torrance Thursday evening, prompting a homicide investigation. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the scene in the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
Another massive street takeover; this one caught on video in Anaheim
Dozens of cars took over an intersection in Anaheim until police arrived to break up the scene Thursday morning. The incident took place on South Douglass Road outside of the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) around 1 a.m. Video showed a crowd gathered in the street as cars were doing spinouts. A passenger could […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee
A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation.Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol's Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement."The CHP takes any incidence of road rage and assault with a deadly weapon very seriously and actively investigates each one with the end goal of arresting those responsible," CHP Captain Levi Miller, commander of the Riverside area office, said in a statement.Authorities say the...
Woman, 71, pistol-whipped during Beverly Grove home invasion; ‘high dollar amount’ of jewelry stolen
A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim and then […]
CBS News
71-year-old woman pistol whipped, tied up during robbery in Beverly Grove
A 71-year-old woman said she was pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed in her Beverly Grove home Wednesday. The attack, according to police, happened at around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and Orlando Avenue, and that the victim was treated for injuries to her head, but was not transported to the hospital.
2 ducks attacked brutally in Fountain Valley park
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
65-year-old woman struck, killed by truck in Ellensburg parking lot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say that a Riverside, California woman died from injuries she suffered on Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in a Kittitas County parking lot. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, emergency responders rushed to the Pilot...
CBS News
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
2 ducks found with severed bills at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley
Two ducks had to be euthanized after they were found with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park, and animal rescue officials are asking for help finding whoever was responsible.The first duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in the past Saturday after being found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, according to executive director Debbie McGuire. "Since July 31, two Mallards have been brought into the Westlands & Wildlife Care Center with thee same dramatic and heart wrenching injury," McGuire said in a statement. "Both ducks had their bills severed.The ducks were alive, but starving because they could no longer eat. So the decision was made to euthanize the ducks because of the "severity of their wounds," she said. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Orange County Animal Control are investigating.Anyone who sees a duck being attacked can call 911, but anyone with information about the duck abuse can call CalTip at 888-334-2258. If an injured bird is found, call animal care at (714) 935-6848.
$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school
LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
USPS worker surprised with reward after act of kindness
A U.S. Postal Service worker in Los Angeles was willing to give a stranger $5 for a bus ticket – and afterward she was surprised with a reward for her act of kindness.
CBS News
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash on 71 Freeway [Corona, CA]
The incident happened around 2:27 a.m., just north of the 91 Freeway. According to California Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided while traveling along the northbound lanes. Upon arrival, emergency crews located one vehicle blocking the number 2 lane, and another off the road in a ditch, with an unconscious woman inside. It is unclear whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.
Black parent accuses L.A. elementary school of traumatizing her daughter with 'cotton-picking' project
A Black mother filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified School District, or LAUSD, in state court last week over an elementary school project that she says involved students picking cotton to learn about slavery. In the lawsuit obtained by NBC News, Rashunda Pitts calls the project “culturally insensitive” and...
Comments / 0