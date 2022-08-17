Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Chelsea's Cesare Casadei transfer: Why the Blues spent big on an Inter Milan teen with no senior experience
On Friday Chelsea officially signed Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan. The London club agreed to a fee with Inter Milan for the Italian young talent for €15 million plus another €5 million of add-ons. It's a relatively modes sum, but then again, Casadei is a 19-year-old midfielder who hasn't played a single minute of senior level football yet.
NFL・
BBC
Arsenal mentality shift 'crazy' - how far can Mikel Arteta's Gunners go?
Arsenal look like a team reborn after three straight wins sent them top of the fledgling Premier League table - with even goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saying their change in mentality has been "crazy". So just how far can the Gunners go?. It is a vast contrast to last season when...
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp almost calls radio phone-in after 'unbelievable' Gabby Agbonlahor comments on Man Utd
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he almost called a radio phone-in after hearing Gabby Agbonlahor's "unbelievable" comments on Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. The former Aston Villa forward called United "a shambles" on Talksport. United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday in the Premier League. "What he said...
FOX Sports
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger left 'fuming' by Manchester City exit
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he was left "fuming" and "raging" by his exit from Manchester City. Sterling, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £50m, having won four Premier League titles during seven years at City. He started just 23 league games last season,...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal goes for 3rd win; Madrid visits Celta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Arsenal goes for a third straight win to open the Premier League when Mikel Arteta’s team visits Bournemouth. Defending champion Manchester City is the only other team to be on a maximum six points and doesn’t play until Sunday at Newcastle. Arsenal has beaten Crystal Palace and Leicester so far. Tottenham is two points back after a win and a draw and hosts Wolverhampton in their third game. Leicester and Southampton go for their first win when they meet at the King Power stadium and there are three other games: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, Palace vs. Aston Villa and Fulham vs. Brentford.
UEFA・
'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League
UEFA・
BBC
Joel Latibeaudiere: Swansea City defender could be sidelined for more than four months
Swansea City could be without Joel Latibeaudiere for more than four months with a shoulder injury, according to head coach Russell Martin. The former Manchester City defender was carried off after dislocating his shoulder against Millwall on Tuesday. "He was in agony," said Martin. "I'm so sad for him. He's...
BBC
Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent
What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
SB Nation
The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back
Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
BBC
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
BBC
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers. The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea. He watched...
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
BBC
Women's Champions League: Rangers progress to first-round final but Glasgow City exit
Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out. SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma. Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea in talks to extend manager's contract
Chelsea are in talks to extend manager Thomas Tuchel's contract. The German coach, who took charge at Stamford Bridge in January 2021, currently has a deal until 2024. He initially signed an 18-month contract after replacing Frank Lampard, then extended it after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021.
