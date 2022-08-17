A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Arsenal goes for a third straight win to open the Premier League when Mikel Arteta’s team visits Bournemouth. Defending champion Manchester City is the only other team to be on a maximum six points and doesn’t play until Sunday at Newcastle. Arsenal has beaten Crystal Palace and Leicester so far. Tottenham is two points back after a win and a draw and hosts Wolverhampton in their third game. Leicester and Southampton go for their first win when they meet at the King Power stadium and there are three other games: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, Palace vs. Aston Villa and Fulham vs. Brentford.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO