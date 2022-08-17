ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FOX Sports

Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Arsenal goes for 3rd win; Madrid visits Celta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Arsenal goes for a third straight win to open the Premier League when Mikel Arteta’s team visits Bournemouth. Defending champion Manchester City is the only other team to be on a maximum six points and doesn’t play until Sunday at Newcastle. Arsenal has beaten Crystal Palace and Leicester so far. Tottenham is two points back after a win and a draw and hosts Wolverhampton in their third game. Leicester and Southampton go for their first win when they meet at the King Power stadium and there are three other games: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, Palace vs. Aston Villa and Fulham vs. Brentford.
BBC

Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent

What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
SB Nation

The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back

Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
BBC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
BBC

'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea in talks to extend manager's contract

Chelsea are in talks to extend manager Thomas Tuchel's contract. The German coach, who took charge at Stamford Bridge in January 2021, currently has a deal until 2024. He initially signed an 18-month contract after replacing Frank Lampard, then extended it after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021.
Premier League

