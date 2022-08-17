ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You Drinking Too Much Water? Here's How To Tell

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It truly cannot be overstated how important it is to stay hydrated, especially when the summer months make it downright impossible to stay cool. Outside of regulating your body temperature, drinking enough water is vital for detoxification and even immune support and should be a priority throughout your day. But is there a chance you could be drinking too much water? The short answer: maybe, but it's unlikely.
Microbiologist tries at-home test kits to see what they reveal about microbiome

When you hear about the gut microbiome, does it ever make you wonder what tiny creatures are teeming inside your own body? As a microbiologist who studies the microbiomes of plants, animals, and people, I’ve watched public interest in gut microbes grow alongside research on their possible dramatic influence on human health. In the past several years, microbiome testing techniques used by researchers like me are now available to consumers at home. These personal gut microbiome testing kits claim to tell you what organisms live in your gut and how to improve your gut microbiome using that data.
Scientists find potential ‘cure’ for baldness

A single chemical could be responsible for whether people go bald or not, a new study has found.In the UK, approximately two thirds of men will face male pattern baldness. The study says the discovery of the chemical could “not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing”.Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that a sole chemical is responsible for hair follicles dividing and dying.In the study published in the Biophysical Journal, study co-author Qixuan Wang said: “In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it.“In real life, our...
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals

Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
4 Vitamins Health Experts Say You Can Take Every Morning To Boost Metabolism Over 40

When it comes to maintaining about boosting your metabolism so you can lose weight at a steady rate, providing your body with the right nutrients is key. If you’re not taking in adequate amounts of essential vitamins and minerals, your body won’t be able to burn fat as quickly as you may like. However, it’s not always easy to get everything you need directly from food—especially if you’re following a special diet. Luckily, that’s where supplements come in!
New research by MIT scientists shows how microglia contribute to Alzheimer’s disease

Microglia slow down neuron activity. The type of cells also results in the build-up of lipids. Treating them may be an effective cure for Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disorder that is currently being studied across the world in the hopes of preventing its development and curing its symptoms. Now MIT researchers may have found the key to its treatment in a type of cell called microglia.
You're Probably Taking Your Pills Wrong, New Study Finds

When you pop a pill, it begins a long and convoluted journey into your stomach, through the twisting intestines, and then into the bloodstream. But its absorption might be hindered – so much so that it could take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications – depending on your posture. That's the finding of a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University who simulated how pills and tablets dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper intestine. They found that the ideal posture for fastest absorption wasn't sitting upright, but leaning to your right. "We were very...
Scientists thought they knew how the nose 'knows,' but new research suggests otherwise

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have evidence to potentially overturn a prevailing belief in a type of important signaling within cells. The mainstream idea is that a single protein receptor molecule—a kind of flag on the cell surface—spurs the activity of up to hundreds of downstream protein molecules to produce a signal.
