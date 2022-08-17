ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

KATU.com

Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
centraloregondaily.com

Hiker dies in fall at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
kptv.com

Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
kptv.com

Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair

CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown

A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
