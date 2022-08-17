Read full article on original website
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
ODOT: ‘Lengthy closure’ expected on I-84 WB near The Dalles
Drivers heading west on Interstate 84 should expect long delays after officials closed a section of the roadway near The Dalles on Friday.
Pedestrian’s body found along the side of I-84 east of The Dalles
THE DALLES, Ore. — A hit-and-run investigation was launched by Oregon State Police (OSP) when a pedestrian’s body was found on the side of I-84 early on the morning of Friday, August 19, 2022. According to a notice from OSP officials, a trooper found the body around 9:00...
‘Somebody is going to get killed’: Washougal residents urge city to tame speeding on ‘G’ Street
In 2017, Angi Waring moved into a house on “G” and 20th streets in Washougal, about four blocks west of where she grew up. Waring said she still loves her “tight-knit” neighborhood and friendly neighbors, but has grown increasingly frustrated by the “dangerous” drivers on “G” Street.
Upcoming investigation: How an airborne blade exposed broader problems at PGE’s flagship wind farm
In the early hours of Feb. 1, one of the spinning blades on a turbine at Portland General Electric’s Biglow Canyon wind farm in Sherman County launched into the night. The 135-foot piece of fiberglass, wood and metal weighs more than seven tons. It flew the full length of...
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
