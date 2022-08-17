Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
scottsdale.org
SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly
After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations...
azbigmedia.com
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
New Dutch Bros location to open in north Phoenix
A new Dutch Bros Coffee location will open in north Phoenix this coming week. The chain's newest coffee shop is set to open near 7th Avenue and Bell Road on Tuesday.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
AZFamily
Peoria business transforms monsoon-damaged trees into high-end furniture
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a wild summer, with heavy wind and rain knocking down many trees across the Valley. Most of the trees are chopped up and turned into mulch. Phillip Glassmeyer, with Apple Blossom Woodworks, would rather use the trees for something else. After a...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
AZFamily
Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix flowing with water
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
AZFamily
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
oucampus.org
1750 E Bell Rd.
Second Floor Updated Apartment w/Simulated Wood Plank Flooring - This apartment was updated last year with Stainless Steel Appliances including a microwave. There is beautiful simulated wood plank flooring in all the living areas and carpet in the bedroom. The cabinets & counter tops were also redone last year. Apartment is in the back of our small gated community and right in front of your FREE assigned covered parking!
KTAR.com
Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October
PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
kjzz.org
Salad and Go founders embrace New England roots with Angie's Lobster drive-thru restaurant
Phoenix is a long way from the Northeast, but one New Englander is looking to bring a bit of that region to the desert. And he’s taking a unique approach to making it happen. Tony Christofellis and his wife started the Salad and Go drive-thru chain, and now, they’re...
Glendale Star
Jamsheed Mehta returns as interim assistant city manager
Jamsheed Mehta is ready to step in as the new interim assistant city manager. Mehta, who has nearly 35 years of public service on his résumé, has extensive municipal government experience and was most recently serving as the development services director. He also served as the interim assistant city manager in Glendale 10 years ago.
azbigmedia.com
Village at Prasada gets two new restaurants
SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has signed two more restaurants, Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, to be added to the Street Fare at Alexandria. Located in the upcoming retail center Village at Prasada, this restaurant hub is centrally located to provide Surprise residents with indoor and outdoor eating opportunities with immense walkability, offering the open-air retail experience that many shoppers want today.
AZFamily
Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs
Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
AZFamily
Documentary Premiere: Finding Robert Fisher
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. On the morning of April 10th, 2001, residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, woke up to a home exploding into flames. The house belonged to the Fisher family, and investigators quickly learned there were three bodies inside, wife Mary Fisher, and the two young kids 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Bobby Fisher. There was one family member missing- Robert Fisher.
azbigmedia.com
C|303 breaks ground on mile-long Phase 1 along Loop 303
Phoenix-based real estate development firm Merit Partners, along with First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments, have broken ground on Phase One of C|303, a Class A modern industrial logistics park situated in the heart of metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 industrial corridor. At build-out, the project will occupy one full mile of Loop 303 frontage.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
