ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Piedrahita, a goalkeeper, scores in the first minute for Union Omaha

What are the things you think you’ll see in a soccer game? Passes, headers, clearances? Probably some goals? As you settled in to watch Union Omaha host North Carolina FC in USL League One on Saturday night, would they have included goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita scoring from his own box? Would you have expected that, at any point? What about in the first minute? Piedrahita collected the ball inside Omaha’s box a few seconds into the game, and went long with a punt. And we’re talking long: the ball went past all 20 field players, an attempt to feed striker Corey Hertzog that Piedrahita...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy