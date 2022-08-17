ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Storms start early and spread inland

By Leigh Spann
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downpours may impact the morning commute in areas near the coast this morning. The onshore wind pattern will push showers onto the coast to start the day.

The downpours spread farther inland during the day, and the rain chance increases to 60%. Highs reach 90 degrees, which is just below the average for today.

Showers taper off in the early evening, and it stays muggy with lows near 80 degrees.

Watch for those early showers near the coast again tomorrow and another 60% rain chance through the middle of the day. Highs will be in the low 90s.

There’s a 50% rain chance Friday and Saturday, and morning showers remain the forecast.

We break out of that pattern on Sunday, and the storms that form will be mainly in the mid to late afternoon. With more sunshine during the hottest part of the day, highs reach the low-mid 90s.

Typical summer late-day downpours remain in the forecast through the middle of next week, so it stays hot in the low-mid 90s.

The tropics remain relatively quiet still. We are watching one area over Central America that could get better organized in the southwest Gulf of Mexico in the next five days.

