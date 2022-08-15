Face Your Fears: Virtual reality-based cognitive behavioral therapy (VR-CBT) versus standard CBT for paranoid ideations in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a randomized clinical trial

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
healthcanal.com
ADHD Vs Autism: Differences, Similarities, Causes & Treatment 2022
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a lifelong condition that affects behavior and is commonly diagnosed in children. Similarly, autism is a complex chronic disorder frequently appearing during childhood, affecting behavior and development. Although ADHD and autism are distinct mental health conditions that affect brain neurodevelopment, they can co-exist, showing...
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin D Supplements' Link to Depression Investigated in New Meta-Analysis
An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
Bipolar Disorder Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
This article discusses a mental health condition and mentions suicide and suicidal ideation. Changes in mood are normal and experienced by everyone, according to the National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH). However, when those temperament changes are extreme and affect how you think and act, it could be classified as bipolar disorder (via Cleveland Clinic). Formerly referred to as manic depression, this mood disorder interferes with the everyday life of close to six million Americans (via NIMH).
Nature.com
Evidence for the contribution of HCN1 gene polymorphism (rs1501357) to working memory at both behavioral and neural levels in schizophrenia patients and healthy controls
Gene HCN1 polymorphism (rs1501357) has been proposed to be one of the candidate risk genes for schizophrenia in the second report of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium"“Schizophrenia Workgroup. Although animal studies repeatedly showed a role of this gene in working memory, its contribution to working memory in human samples, especially in schizophrenia patients, is still unknown. To explore the association between rs1501357 and working memory at both behavioral (Study 1) and neural (Study 2) levels, the current study involved two independent samples. Study 1 included 876 schizophrenia patients and 842 healthy controls, all of whom were assessed on a 2-back task, a dot pattern expectancy task (DPX), and a digit span task. Study 2 included 56 schizophrenia patients and 155 healthy controls, all of whom performed a 2-back task during functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanning. In both studies, we consistently found significant genotype-by-diagnosis interaction effects. For Study 1, the interaction effects were significant for the three tasks. Patients carrying the risk allele performed worse than noncarriers, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. For Study 2, the interaction effects were observed at the parietal cortex and the medial frontal cortex. Patients carrying the risk allele showed increased activation at right parietal cortex and increased deactivation at the medial frontal cortex, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. These results suggest that the contributions of rs1501357 to working memory capability vary in different populations (i.e., schizophrenia patients vs. healthy controls), which expands our understanding of the functional impact of the HCN1 gene. Future studies should examine its associations with other cognitive functions.
MedicalXpress
Deep brain stimulation to brain area linked to reward and motivation is potential therapy for depression
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to reward and motivation, revealed metabolic brain changes over 12 months post-DBS implantation, making it a strong potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression according to researchers at UTHealth Houston. The results of the study,...
BioMed Central
Association of depression symptoms and sleep quality with state-trait anxiety in medical university students in Anhui Province, China: a mediation analysis
BMC Medical Education volume 22, Article number: 627 (2022) Cite this article. The prevalence of depression symptoms among medical students is particularly high, and it has increased during the COVID-19 epidemic. Sleep quality and state-trait anxiety are risk factors for depression, but no study has yet investigated the mediating role of state-trait anxiety in the relationship between poor sleep quality and depression symptoms in medical students. This study aims to investigate the relationship among depression symptoms, sleep quality and state-trait anxiety in medical university students in Anhui Province.
BioMed Central
Perceptions, practices and barriers to reporting of adverse drug reactions among HIV infected patients and their doctors in 3 public sector hospitals of the Ethekwini Metropolitan, Kwa-Zulu Natal: a cross sectional and retrospective analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1054 (2022) Cite this article. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) remain a global public health concern. Pharmacovigilance practises are essential in ensuring patients safety and post drug marketing surveillance. This study aimed to describe practices, perceptions and barriers towards ADR reporting practices amongst People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA), who are on Highly Active Anti-Retroviral Therapy (HAART) and their doctors.
Psychiatric Times
The Importance of Managing Psychiatric Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum
Treating women of reproductive age who have depression can be difficult. Here’s an overview on the subject from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. “We always want to make sure we weigh the risks of the untreated psychiatric disorder when we are considering treatments, especially medication exposures, for women of reproductive age,” said Marlene Freeman, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
BioMed Central
Reliability of predictive models to support early decision making in the emergency department for patients with confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19: the Pescara Covid Hospital score
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1062 (2022) Cite this article. The hospital management of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 can be hampered by heterogeneous characteristics at entry into the emergency department. We aimed to identify demographic, clinical and laboratory parameters associated with higher risks of hospitalisation, oxygen support, admission to intensive care and death, to build a risk score for clinical decision making at presentation to the emergency department.
Nature.com
Fluoxetine improves bone microarchitecture and mechanical properties in rodents undergoing chronic mild stress "“ an animal model of depression
Depression is one of the most prevalent mental disorders associated with reductions in bone mineral density and increased fracture risk. Fluoxetine is a highly prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) in the treatment of depression and is reported to be a risk factor for fractures. The present study examined the effect of fluoxetine on bone microarchitecture and the mechanical properties under chronic mild stress (CMS), a rodent model of depression. Thirty-one 6"“9 week-old rats were allocated to 4 groups: 1) CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine group (n"‰="‰10), 2) fluoxetine-only group (n"‰="‰5), 3) CMS"‰+"‰placebo group (n"‰="‰10) and 4) control group (no CMS and treatment) (n"‰="‰6). After 16 weeks, bone microarchitecture of the distal femur was analyzed by ÂµCT. Mechanical properties were assessed by the three-point bending test, and antidepressant efficacy was determined by sucrose preference and forced swimming tests. Significant correlations were found between volume of sucrose intake and bone volume/tissue volume (BV/TV) (p"‰="‰0.019) and elastic absorption energy (p"‰="‰0.001) in the fluoxetine only group. The fluoxetine-only group showed significantly higher in the second moment of area in y-direction (p"‰="‰0.0298), horizontal outer diameter (mm) (p"‰="‰0.0488) and average midshaft thickness (mm) (p"‰="‰0.00047) than control group. Comparing with the control group, there was a significant reduction in trabecular number (Tb.N) in the CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine group (p"‰="‰0.026) but not the fluoxetine-only group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Significant increases in trabecular separation were observed in the metaphysis of CMS"‰+"‰placebo (p"‰="‰0.003) and CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine (p"‰="‰0.004) groups when compared to the control group but not in the fluoxetine-only group (p"‰>"‰0.05). During the three-point bending test, the fluoxetine-only group demonstrated significantly higher structural strength than controls (p"‰="‰0.04). Micro computed tomography (ÂµCT) slices showed loss of trabecular bone in the metaphysis region of the CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine and CMS"‰+"‰placebo groups but not the fluoxetine-only and control groups. In an animal model of depression, the adverse effect on the bone microarchitecture was caused by CMS but not by fluoxetine. Without exposure to CMS, fluoxetine significantly increased the cross-sectional area, trabecular bone area, structural strength and osteoblasts / bone area as compared to control condition.
Nature.com
Effect of valproate and lithium on dementia onset risk in bipolar disorder patients
Although valproate and lithium are most commonly prescribed for bipolar disorder patients, studies comparing their effects on the risk of dementia are limited. Choosing a safer mood stabilizer is clinically crucial as elderly bipolar disorder patients are at high risk of dementia onset. Therefore, we aim to evaluate and compare the effects of valproate and lithium on the risk of dementia in elderly bipolar disorder patients. This study involved 4784 bipolar disorder patients aged 50Â years or older from the Korean Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service database. We estimated the risk of dementia in valproate-only users, lithium-only users, and both users compared to both medication non-users using multivariable Cox proportional hazard models. Compared to non-users, valproate-only users and both users showed a higher risk of dementia (59% and 62%, respectively). In sub-group analysis, valproate increased the dementia risk when prescribed for at least 59Â days or 23 cumulative defined daily doses. However, the dementia risk associated with lithium is unclear. Therefore, we concluded that lithium has the potential to be the safer choice as a mood stabilizer over valproate for elderly bipolar disorder patients considering the risk of dementia.
Awakn Enters U.S. Addiction Treatment & Relapse Prevention Market With Ketamine Therapy For Alcohol Use Disorder
Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF, the biotech company focused on addiction treatments, has signed a licensing partnership agreement with US ketamine therapy clinics owner Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. RVLWF, through which Revitalist will treat patients suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy. Alcohol Use Disorder...
Psych Centra
Thought Disorder in Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia and thought disorder are different mental health conditions, but they share some overlap. Formal thought disorders (FTDs) are a form of disordered thinking that can make it challenging to communicate effectively. Doctors diagnose FTD when symptoms cause a significant negative impact on your everyday interactions and the ability to communicate.
physiciansweekly.com
Examining the Mental Health Needs of Adults With Self-Reported CKD
Data indicate that patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and comorbid mental illnesses have higher risks of death and hospitalization and a more rapid progression toward kidney failure than those with CKD but no comorbid mental illnesses. “Mental health is often addressed in primary care, but many patients with CKD would prefer to use their kidney specialist as their primary care provider,” explains Adam S. Wilk, PhD. “This is a mismatching of patient needs and the expertise of specialty care. As a result, mental health in patients with CKD can go unaddressed or undertreated.”
technologynetworks.com
Brain Stimulation Regimen for Depression in Older Adults Identified
A new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience is the first to identify an optimal Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) treatment regimen for older adults with treatment-resistant depression, according to researchers at Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research and the Deanna and Sidney Wolk Center for Memory Health at Hebrew SeniorLife. A noninvasive procedure, TMS uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in a specific part of the brain to successfully treat depression, but the study found the treatment response can be slower and take a larger number of rTMS treatment sessions in older adults than with younger individuals. This has implications for best practices as well as healthcare policy.
Nature.com
Neuronal gating of tactile input and sleep in 10-month-old infants at typical and elevated likelihood for autism spectrum disorder
Sleep problems in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) emerge early in development, yet the origin remains unclear. Here, we characterise developmental trajectories in sleep onset latency (SOL) and night awakenings in infants at elevated likelihood (EL) for ASD (who have an older sibling with ASD) and infants at typical likelihood (TL) for ASD. Further, we test whether the ability to gate tactile input, using an EEG tactile suppression index (TSI), associates with variation in SOL and night awakenings. Parent-reported night awakenings and SOL from 124 infants (97 at EL for ASD) at 5, 10 and 14Â months were analyzed using generalized estimating equations. Compared to TL infants, infants at EL had significantly more awakenings and longer SOL at 10 and 14Â months. The TSI predicted SOL concurrently at 10Â months, independent of ASD likelihood status, but not longitudinally at 14Â months. The TSI did not predict night awakenings concurrently or longitudinally. These results imply that infants at EL for ASD wake up more frequently during the night and take longer to fall asleep from 10Â months of age. At 10Â months, sensory gating predicts SOL, but not night awakenings, suggesting sensory gating differentially affects neural mechanisms of sleep initiation and maintenance.
Nature.com
Impact of health literacy on anxiety and depressive symptoms in pregnant women in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic
To investigate the relationships between communicative and critical health literacy (CCHL) and anxiety and depressive symptoms (ADs) in pregnant women during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A cross-sectional study was conducted and 5466 pregnant women responded in Japan in September 2020. A Kessler 6 scale (K6) score"‰â‰¥"‰10, an Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) score"‰â‰¥"‰13, and four CCHL groups were analyzed using a logistic regression model and trend test. The proportions of pregnant women with a K6 score"‰â‰¥"‰10 and EPDS score"‰â‰¥"‰13 were 13.5 and 15.4%, respectively. In comparisons with the low CCHL group, the adjusted odds ratio (95% CI) for anxiety symptoms was 0.770 (0.604"“0.982) in the high CCHL group, while those for depressive symptoms were 0.777 (0.639"“0.946), 0.665 (0.537"“0.824), and 0.666 (0.529"“0.838) in the lower, higher, and high CCHL groups (all p"‰<"‰0.05), respectively, after adjustments for potential confounding factors, such as age, weeks of gestation, complications, history, number of children, marital status, education, employment, and income. Higher CCHL was associated with significantly lower adjusted odds ratios for anxiety (p for trend"‰="‰0.019) and depressive symptoms (p for trend"‰<"‰0.001). These results suggest a relationship between CCHL and ADs in pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic.
psychologytoday.com
The Limitations of Evidence-Based Treatments for PTSD
Current treatments for PTSD have significant limitations. Dropout rates for traditional PTSD treatments can be high. Response rates for traditional PTSD treatments are less than stellar. There is general agreement on six psychotherapy-based treatment techniques for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as the most effective, evidence-based approaches available. These treatment techniques...
EverydayHealth.com
Gut Health and ADHD: Is There a Link?
In recent years, a slew of studies have suggested that the trillions of bacteria and other microbes parked inside your intestinal tract have a strong influence on your mental health, and may even play a significant role in the development of neuropsychiatric conditions, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
