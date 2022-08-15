Face Your Fears: Virtual reality-based cognitive behavioral therapy (VR-CBT) versus standard CBT for paranoid ideations in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a randomized clinical trial

Depression is one of the most prevalent mental disorders associated with reductions in bone mineral density and increased fracture risk. Fluoxetine is a highly prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) in the treatment of depression and is reported to be a risk factor for fractures. The present study examined the effect of fluoxetine on bone microarchitecture and the mechanical properties under chronic mild stress (CMS), a rodent model of depression. Thirty-one 6"“9 week-old rats were allocated to 4 groups: 1) CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine group (n"‰="‰10), 2) fluoxetine-only group (n"‰="‰5), 3) CMS"‰+"‰placebo group (n"‰="‰10) and 4) control group (no CMS and treatment) (n"‰="‰6). After 16 weeks, bone microarchitecture of the distal femur was analyzed by ÂµCT. Mechanical properties were assessed by the three-point bending test, and antidepressant efficacy was determined by sucrose preference and forced swimming tests. Significant correlations were found between volume of sucrose intake and bone volume/tissue volume (BV/TV) (p"‰="‰0.019) and elastic absorption energy (p"‰="‰0.001) in the fluoxetine only group. The fluoxetine-only group showed significantly higher in the second moment of area in y-direction (p"‰="‰0.0298), horizontal outer diameter (mm) (p"‰="‰0.0488) and average midshaft thickness (mm) (p"‰="‰0.00047) than control group. Comparing with the control group, there was a significant reduction in trabecular number (Tb.N) in the CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine group (p"‰="‰0.026) but not the fluoxetine-only group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Significant increases in trabecular separation were observed in the metaphysis of CMS"‰+"‰placebo (p"‰="‰0.003) and CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine (p"‰="‰0.004) groups when compared to the control group but not in the fluoxetine-only group (p"‰>"‰0.05). During the three-point bending test, the fluoxetine-only group demonstrated significantly higher structural strength than controls (p"‰="‰0.04). Micro computed tomography (ÂµCT) slices showed loss of trabecular bone in the metaphysis region of the CMS"‰+"‰fluoxetine and CMS"‰+"‰placebo groups but not the fluoxetine-only and control groups. In an animal model of depression, the adverse effect on the bone microarchitecture was caused by CMS but not by fluoxetine. Without exposure to CMS, fluoxetine significantly increased the cross-sectional area, trabecular bone area, structural strength and osteoblasts / bone area as compared to control condition.

