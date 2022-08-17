Read full article on original website
Local businessman challenging longtime incumbent for NY-26
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Early Voting winding down in a couple days and the Primary Election now just four days away, we’re looking into a key race. The 26th Congressional District is up for grabs in the Democratic Primary. The race is between Eddie Egriu, a local businessman and Congressman Brian Higgins, who’s been […]
Odd timing, low turnout could be recipe for election surprise in CNY race for Congress
Central New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections for Congress unlike any that the region has ever seen. It will be New York’s first August primary election for Congress, the first election in a brand new 22nd Congressional District, and the first time in at least 40 years that both Democrats and Republicans hold primary elections in the same year for the Syracuse-based seat in Congress.
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
In May, following the terrible Buffalo attack at Topp's Supermarket, Governor Hochul issued Executive Order 18 to further fight terrorism and now the NYS leader is setting aside $10 million for threat assessment and management.
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems battle in N.Y., GOP eyes 2024
On Tuesday, New York caps off a crowded month of primaries — and with only a handful of states left to complete their pre-midterm picking, the Empire State offers one of the last big pulse checks ahead of the general election. A trio of stories up this morning give...
WHEC TV-10
Commission meets this month about updating NY State’s alcohol laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The commission tasked with reforming the alcohol beverage control law in New York begins meeting this month. Its mission: to update the state’s nearly 90-year-old alcohol laws. It will look at the industry’s economic impact on the state, the changes needed to speed up license processing, and industry reform proposals voted on by stakeholders.
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Voters in NY-23 say they want a Congressman who supports small business, upstate NY
ARCADE, N.Y. -- We are one week out from the August 23rd primary election day for New York’s congressional candidates. Businessman Carl Paladino is running against the state’s Republican chairman Nick Langworthy for New York’s 23rd district seat. Fox Buffalo’s Emily Girsch visited the historically red district...
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
Steuben County to approve $678K for substance abuse support
The Steuben County Legislature will approve over $675,000 to support those dealing with substance abuse disorders, the County announced Friday.
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
Statistics Reveal the Most Important Event in New York State History
Each one of the 50 United States has experienced events that impacted the country as a whole. But considering New York was one of the original 13 colonies, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking our fingerprints are on there a little bit more than others. There are hundreds of events that happened in New York that helped mold the United States into what it is today.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
Questions raised by an act of violence
Throughout my life, I have been asked, “What is it like having your grandparents own a funeral home?” It is not something I’ve ever thought about, aside from a couple of times. Growing up next door to Keenan Funeral Home, I have become desensitized to living around...
Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party
A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
Andrew Cuomo wins lawsuit over his $5 million book deal
It is not clear whether there’s a path to appealing the decision.
New York State Classified as High Fire Risk, DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder
All of New York State is now at a high risk for fires, and State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. The high fire risk means that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. As of Friday, there were six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land. The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
