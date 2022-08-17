Read full article on original website
Alabama’s Gary Cramer inspires Horseheads football
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football legend returned to his former high school for the first time in over 40 years. Gary Cramer, the life football coach for the University of Alabama and The Crimson Tide, returned to Horseheads High School Thursday afternoon. The 1980 Horseheads graduate delivered an emotionally charged message to the […]
Syracuse Basketball: Orange nixed from contention for 4-star point guard
Elmarko Jackson, a fast-rising point guard in the rising-senior class who was offered a scholarship from Syracuse basketball coaches this spring, has eliminated the Orange in his recruiting process. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who has spoken highly of the ‘Cuse program and even noted in some prior interviews that he was...
Recap of round 1 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
Day one has come to a close at the 2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
Campers Prepare for NASCAR Weekend at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of campers are heading to Watkins Glen International to set up and find the best place near the track for NASCAR Weekend. Wednesday was the first official day for campers to arrive. Due to inflation of prices at hotels some families decided to camp for the first time with […]
Weedsport Speedway Returns To Action On Sunday Featuring All-Star Circuit Of Champions Sprint Cars
WEEDSPORT, NY – For the first time since 2019, the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Cars will return to Weedsport Speedway this Sunday for the All-Star Showcase, accompanied by the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. The two division racing card will be a can’t-miss event for spectators, as...
The Old Union Hotel will compete at National Chicken Wing Festival
A local restaurant, known by many for it's chicken wings, is testing out it's local recipes on the national stage.
BU's New Student Move-in Begins in New Format
A brand new batch of Binghamton University students are moving in today. Over 18,000 students will soon be calling the University home. This year, BU saw a record-breaking 50,100 applicants. For the first time, move-in is being held over four days. To help, the University's department of systems science engineering...
Elmira Corning Regional prepares for busy weekend at Watkins Glen International
Spectators are getting revved up for this weekend’s race. The Elmira Corning airport is making preparations for the influx of business. Airport Manager, Thomas Freeman said that this is one of the busiest weekends for his airport. There’s an anticipated increase from 10 planes to 50 planes coming and going this weekend. It’s not just […]
The Real Heroes of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York: Parking Lawns
Anyone who's driven by the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament in Endicott knows that street parking is scarce. Luckily, neighborhood residents have opened their lawns to cars once again. Endicott residents, businesses and even a church have used their lawns as excess parking for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open...
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
All Saints Academy closing due to low enrollment
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy in Corning has announced it will not reopen for school this upcoming academic year due to “a significant and sudden decline in enrollment.” All Saints said that on August 18, 2022, only 33 students were enrolled. 102 were required to balance the school’s budget. Parents, teachers, faculty and […]
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Eagle Scout refurbishes Village of Greene eyesore
The village of Greene has been dealing with an eye-sore for decades, that is, until a local eagle scout said enough is enough.
Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun
On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
