Alabama’s Gary Cramer inspires Horseheads football

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football legend returned to his former high school for the first time in over 40 years. Gary Cramer, the life football coach for the University of Alabama and The Crimson Tide, returned to Horseheads High School Thursday afternoon. The 1980 Horseheads graduate delivered an emotionally charged message to the […]
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
BU's New Student Move-in Begins in New Format

A brand new batch of Binghamton University students are moving in today. Over 18,000 students will soon be calling the University home. This year, BU saw a record-breaking 50,100 applicants. For the first time, move-in is being held over four days. To help, the University's department of systems science engineering...
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
All Saints Academy closing due to low enrollment

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy in Corning has announced it will not reopen for school this upcoming academic year due to “a significant and sudden decline in enrollment.” All Saints said that on August 18, 2022, only 33 students were enrolled. 102 were required to balance the school’s budget. Parents, teachers, faculty and […]
Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun

On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
