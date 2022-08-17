Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Parshall Family Goes ‘Whole Hog’ at Ontario County Fair
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For Pete and Rebecca Parshall’s children, showing at the Ontario County Fair in Canandaigua was a multi-species event. They exhibited sheep and poultry as usual, and, for the first time, showed hogs as a 4-H Livestock Auction animal. This year was the first 4-H Livestock...
14850.com
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open
The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Town of Southport offering household trash disposal program
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport is offering a way for town residents to clear out up to 1,000 pounds of trash, free of charge. If you are a Town Resident and have trash that you wish to dispose of, the Town will issue your household a voucher that can be used to […]
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
rewind1077.com
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
gvpennysaver.com
Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun
On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
Eagle Scout refurbishes Village of Greene eyesore
The village of Greene has been dealing with an eye-sore for decades, that is, until a local eagle scout said enough is enough.
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
wxhc.com
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
whcuradio.com
Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
chronicle-express.com
Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan
PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY
You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rabies Identified in Chenango County
Rabies has been identified in Chenango County. Director of Environmental Health David Gorman says they have had multiple cases of rabies in different species in the county. The species that have been affected were bats, a raccoon and a fox. Gorman says there are some signs to be alert for...
The Old Union Hotel will compete at National Chicken Wing Festival
A local restaurant, known by many for it's chicken wings, is testing out it's local recipes on the national stage.
chronicle-express.com
New flag stands for Veterans' graves
PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
