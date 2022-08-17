ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lancaster Farming

Parshall Family Goes ‘Whole Hog’ at Ontario County Fair

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For Pete and Rebecca Parshall’s children, showing at the Ontario County Fair in Canandaigua was a multi-species event. They exhibited sheep and poultry as usual, and, for the first time, showed hogs as a 4-H Livestock Auction animal. This year was the first 4-H Livestock...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
14850.com

Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open

The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Industry
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Newfield, NY
City
Rye, NY
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
rewind1077.com

John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
CAYUGA, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun

On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
SPRINGWATER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
wxhc.com

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
HOMER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons

The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Corn#Fruit#Auction#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
whcuradio.com

Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
ITHACA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan

PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
PENN YAN, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY

You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rabies Identified in Chenango County

Rabies has been identified in Chenango County. Director of Environmental Health David Gorman says they have had multiple cases of rabies in different species in the county. The species that have been affected were bats, a raccoon and a fox. Gorman says there are some signs to be alert for...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

New flag stands for Veterans' graves

PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
PENN YAN, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy