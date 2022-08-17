PENN YAN — A second local youth was recognized with the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Yates County Legislature. Yates County Youth Bureau Director Christine Yonge says the Youth Board was fortunate to receive two nominations this year, who are "examples of young people engaged in community service for several years and someone just getting started." That second youth awardee introduced to the Legislature is Lia Bush, the daughter of Emily Bush.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO