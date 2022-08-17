Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxhc.com
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
WETM
New jazz club WMC North opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area. “We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.
Eagle Scout refurbishes Village of Greene eyesore
The village of Greene has been dealing with an eye-sore for decades, that is, until a local eagle scout said enough is enough.
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14850.com
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open
The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Porchfest Returning for 7th Year
For the seventh year, music will fill the air of Binghamton's West Side as Porchfest returns. This year's Porchfest is scheduled for Sunday, August 28th from noon to 7 p.m. Over 160 local and regional bands will perform at 59 host locations. Genres being performed include folk music, hip-hop, opera, heavy metal, high school rock bands, bassoon quartets, Irish fiddling, country, steel drums and punk.
Town of Southport offering household trash disposal program
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport is offering a way for town residents to clear out up to 1,000 pounds of trash, free of charge. If you are a Town Resident and have trash that you wish to dispose of, the Town will issue your household a voucher that can be used to […]
chronicle-express.com
Lia Bush, a Yates County Distinguished Youth
PENN YAN — A second local youth was recognized with the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Yates County Legislature. Yates County Youth Bureau Director Christine Yonge says the Youth Board was fortunate to receive two nominations this year, who are "examples of young people engaged in community service for several years and someone just getting started." That second youth awardee introduced to the Legislature is Lia Bush, the daughter of Emily Bush.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Giant Garage Sale Benefits Mom’s House
Lovers of a good garage sale have a chance to search for bargains in a big way while benefitting Mom’s House in Broome County. The 5th annual Riverside Income Taxes Garage Sale for Mom’s House is taking place August 18 through Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under 10 tents at 189 to 193 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
rewind1077.com
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All Saints Academy closing due to low enrollment
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy in Corning has announced it will not reopen for school this upcoming academic year due to “a significant and sudden decline in enrollment.” All Saints said that on August 18, 2022, only 33 students were enrolled. 102 were required to balance the school’s budget. Parents, teachers, faculty and […]
NYPENN Girl Scouts introduce new cookie
The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways have introduces a new cookie flavor that will be ready to order during the 2023 season!
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
Elmira Corning Regional prepares for busy weekend at Watkins Glen International
Spectators are getting revved up for this weekend’s race. The Elmira Corning airport is making preparations for the influx of business. Airport Manager, Thomas Freeman said that this is one of the busiest weekends for his airport. There’s an anticipated increase from 10 planes to 50 planes coming and going this weekend. It’s not just […]
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
chronicle-express.com
Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan
PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
rewind1077.com
Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
Comments / 0