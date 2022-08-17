Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SUNY Morrisville announces pause on softball program
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (Morrisville Athletics) – The SUNY Morrisville Athletics Department has announced, after significant consideration, a pause on the softball program for the 2022-23 athletics season. The Athletics Department, alongside college administration, will continue to explore all options to position the softball program for success in the future. “This is an incredibly difficult decision to make,” […]
rewind1077.com
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
Syracuse Basketball: Orange nixed from contention for 4-star point guard
Elmarko Jackson, a fast-rising point guard in the rising-senior class who was offered a scholarship from Syracuse basketball coaches this spring, has eliminated the Orange in his recruiting process. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who has spoken highly of the ‘Cuse program and even noted in some prior interviews that he was...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst predicts Tennessee for 4-star Joseph Estrella
On Saturday morning, an expert logged a prediction that skyrocketing 2023 four-star big man Joseph Estrella will end up wearing orange in college, but it’s not the Syracuse basketball brand of Orange for which ‘Cuse fans are hoping. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, who plans to unveil his commitment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Section III football coaches poll: Which opposing stadium has rowdiest fans?
Cicero, N.Y. — When it comes to high school football, home-field advantage can go a long way in determining the outcome of the game. Whether it’s field conditions or raucous crowds, visiting teams are entering hostile territories and have to find a way to weather the storm. >>...
Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Track Championship Night, fireworks on Saturday at Oswego Speedway
The season-long Oswego Speedway points battles will come to a conclusion Saturday on LaGraf’s Pub Teal Palace Track Championship Night. Track champions will be determined in the Novelis Supermodifieds, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Sheppard takes SummerFAST race at Brewerton Speedway
CENTRAL SQUARE — Matt Sheppard left the first night of SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway Monday night wanting more. Twenty-four hours later, he got it. Sheppard, of Waterloo, came back Tuesday on night number two of SummerFAST at Brewerton Speedway and led all 60 laps for his fourth Super DIRTcar Series win this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sujuiceonline.com
Here’s why Syracuse basketball is the 8th best program of all time
If you take a scan of college basketball on Twitter, you may come across a handle of @CBKReport. Day after day, you can find some sort of college basketball rankings list on there: best college basketball coaches, top recruiting classes of all-time, best winning percentage against Top 25 teams. Who...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
petproductnews.com
CountryMax Starts Construction on 19th Location
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun construction on its 19th location at 1651 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, N.Y. CountryMax is expanding the existing building’s footprint to approximately 26,000 square feet, which is in line with the retailer’s newer store models in Batavia, Oswego and Webster. The targeted opening is April 2023.
wxhc.com
Cortland Memorial Foundation Raises Over $46,000 Dollars
The Cortland Memorial Foundation raised more than $46,000 dollars during their 19th annual Golf Classic. The event took place at the Cortland Country Club for a day of golf with fun and food. “As the new Director of the Foundation, and my rookie year at the Golf Classic, I am...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York School District Changes ‘Insensitive’ Native American Mascot
Another New York school has changed its Native American mascot.. Waterloo Central Schools will go from being the Waterloo Indians to the Tigers this fall. The Finger Lakes school district changed its mascot after the board voted to drop the insensitive Native American name. “I would like to thank the...
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
NASCAR Severe Weather Policy for Rain Delays
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- A wet race track can impact a race cars’ ability to stop or turn. Rain showers don’t always mean a delay though because of features like rain tires and rain flaps on the tires. It is up to officials to gauge the intensity of the rain, how wet the track is, […]
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
Eagle Scout refurbishes Village of Greene eyesore
The village of Greene has been dealing with an eye-sore for decades, that is, until a local eagle scout said enough is enough.
Comments / 0