Lansing, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

SUNY Morrisville announces pause on softball program

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (Morrisville Athletics) – The SUNY Morrisville Athletics Department has announced, after significant consideration, a pause on the softball program for the 2022-23 athletics season.  The Athletics Department, alongside college administration, will continue to explore all options to position the softball program for success in the future.    “This is an incredibly difficult decision to make,” […]
MORRISVILLE, NY
rewind1077.com

John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
CAYUGA, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst predicts Tennessee for 4-star Joseph Estrella

On Saturday morning, an expert logged a prediction that skyrocketing 2023 four-star big man Joseph Estrella will end up wearing orange in college, but it’s not the Syracuse basketball brand of Orange for which ‘Cuse fans are hoping. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, who plans to unveil his commitment...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Track Championship Night, fireworks on Saturday at Oswego Speedway

The season-long Oswego Speedway points battles will come to a conclusion Saturday on LaGraf’s Pub Teal Palace Track Championship Night. Track champions will be determined in the Novelis Supermodifieds, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Sheppard takes SummerFAST race at Brewerton Speedway

CENTRAL SQUARE — Matt Sheppard left the first night of SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway Monday night wanting more. Twenty-four hours later, he got it. Sheppard, of Waterloo, came back Tuesday on night number two of SummerFAST at Brewerton Speedway and led all 60 laps for his fourth Super DIRTcar Series win this year.
BREWERTON, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Here’s why Syracuse basketball is the 8th best program of all time

If you take a scan of college basketball on Twitter, you may come across a handle of @CBKReport. Day after day, you can find some sort of college basketball rankings list on there: best college basketball coaches, top recruiting classes of all-time, best winning percentage against Top 25 teams. Who...
SYRACUSE, NY
petproductnews.com

CountryMax Starts Construction on 19th Location

CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun construction on its 19th location at 1651 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, N.Y. CountryMax is expanding the existing building’s footprint to approximately 26,000 square feet, which is in line with the retailer’s newer store models in Batavia, Oswego and Webster. The targeted opening is April 2023.
AUBURN, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Memorial Foundation Raises Over $46,000 Dollars

The Cortland Memorial Foundation raised more than $46,000 dollars during their 19th annual Golf Classic. The event took place at the Cortland Country Club for a day of golf with fun and food. “As the new Director of the Foundation, and my rookie year at the Golf Classic, I am...
CORTLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

NASCAR Severe Weather Policy for Rain Delays

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- A wet race track can impact a race cars’ ability to stop or turn. Rain showers don’t always mean a delay though because of features like rain tires and rain flaps on the tires. It is up to officials to gauge the intensity of the rain, how wet the track is, […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY

