Post Register
Gonzales, Jr., Victor
Victor Gonzales, Jr. 5/15/1983 - 8/16/2022 Victor Tijernia Gonzales, Jr., 39, of Firth, passed away August 16, 2022, at home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Burial will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery - Blackfoot. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wood Funeral Home East Side.
Post Register
Eldridge, Andrew
Andrew Eldridge 8/15/1935 - 8/16/2022 Andrew Eldridge Goldsberry, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 16, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Ave. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.. Wood Funeral Home.
Post Register
Teton River Temple: Locals react to new temple's name
REXBURG — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release.
Post Register
Elders group holds testimonial on tribal justice
FORT HALL — The Elders For Justice — The Last Generation held a public testimonial recently concerning tribal justice issues where members of the tribes of many different walks of life spoke on tribal justice issues. While the event was attended by much less people then the Elders...
Post Register
Man charged with attempted strangulation escapes during furlough
An Idaho Falls man who is facing charges of attempted strangulation and witness intimidation has reportedly escaped from custody. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly was let out of Bonneville County Jail Friday on court-ordered furlough. He was supposed to return at 1 p.m., but did not, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mixed results for teams in Week 0
The high school football season is officially underway. Here’s what happened in Week 0 on Friday night. Defending 5A state champion Rigby opened its season with an impressive 24-0 win at Coeur d’Alene.
