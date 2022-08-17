ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, ID

Gonzales, Jr., Victor

Victor Gonzales, Jr. 5/15/1983 - 8/16/2022 Victor Tijernia Gonzales, Jr., 39, of Firth, passed away August 16, 2022, at home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Burial will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery - Blackfoot. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wood Funeral Home East Side.
FIRTH, ID
Eldridge, Andrew

Andrew Eldridge 8/15/1935 - 8/16/2022 Andrew Eldridge Goldsberry, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 16, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Ave. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.. Wood Funeral Home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man charged with attempted strangulation escapes during furlough

An Idaho Falls man who is facing charges of attempted strangulation and witness intimidation has reportedly escaped from custody. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly was let out of Bonneville County Jail Friday on court-ordered furlough. He was supposed to return at 1 p.m., but did not, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

