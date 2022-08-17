Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store at gunpoint Sunday night in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge. Deputies said the suspect walked in...
Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
WXII 12
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on US 421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on US 421 in Winston-Salem. According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of US 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit and killed. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative […]
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on South Broad Street early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene and found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, and another suspect leaving the Mystic Sweepstakes around 3:44 a.m. Based on the first investigation, Dodd and the unknown suspect went to...
Man wanted for fraud after tricking someone into giving a friend their debit card in Rockingham County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for fraud. On June 10 the sheriff's office said a victim told deputies that David Anthony Todd,32, said he had a friend named, Lauren Elizabeth Fulk Frank,32, who worked with a bail bonds company.
State and local briefs
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) A juvenile is shot three times on Brandemere Lane in Winston-Salem. A juvenile was shot three times Thursday while he was a passenger in a car, authorities said. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said. Officers were...
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly shooting, DA says
The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said.
Lexington murder-for-hire fugitive arrested in Texas
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted for murder-for-hire charges in Davidson County has been apprehended in Texas. The Dispatch reports that D’Won Still was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after leading officers on a high-speed chase on August 8 after they tried to stop him in connection to an investigation […]
Truck connected to murder of Wake County deputy found in Winston-Salem, sources say
The truck connected to the murder of a Wake County deputy has been found in Winston Salem, according to sources.
Police trying to identify person killed by car on US 421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 1:03 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 421 southbound, near Linville Road. Investigators say a person was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 421 when he […]
wfmynews2.com
Man arrested, facing drug charges, seized gun, counterfeit money in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Drugs, body armor, fake money and a gun was found inside a man's home in Asheboro Friday. Randolph County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Division, along with the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Third Street in Asheboro, where they searched Johnathan Eugene Hobdy's home.
29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to...
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
NC sheriff’s daughter indicted in 2021 fentanyl death
Emily Jean Robinson sold fentanyl to Robert Starner Jr., which lead to his death, officials said.
WXII 12
Zero reported homicides in Winston-Salem for June and July. What police say is the cause
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department saw zero homicides reported in June and July. They say a partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to increase patrol has helped reduce violent crime.
