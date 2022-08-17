WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on US 421 in Winston-Salem. According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of US 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit and killed. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative […]

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO