ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Renters Insurance#Pair#State Farm Insurance Co
WFMY NEWS2

Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on South Broad Street early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene and found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, and another suspect leaving the Mystic Sweepstakes around 3:44 a.m. Based on the first investigation, Dodd and the unknown suspect went to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
InsuranceNewsNet

State and local briefs State and local briefs

Winston-Salem Journal (NC) A juvenile is shot three times on Brandemere Lane in Winston-Salem. A juvenile was shot three times Thursday while he was a passenger in a car, authorities said. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said. Officers were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington murder-for-hire fugitive arrested in Texas

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted for murder-for-hire charges in Davidson County has been apprehended in Texas. The Dispatch reports that D’Won Still was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after leading officers on a high-speed chase on August 8 after they tried to stop him in connection to an investigation […]
LEXINGTON, NC
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy