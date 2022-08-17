Read full article on original website
Related
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
kymkemp.com
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
Missing 80-year-old man found safe
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Missing 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr was found safe on Friday afternoon, nearly 10 minutes after an alert was sent out about his disappearance. In an alert issued Friday by ISP from Canyon County, Hammond was believed to be traveling in a 2013 black Mercedes...
Post Register
Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Some Background from HCSO] Hydesville Law Enforcement Action
Since before 10:30 a.m., Law enforcement has been in Hydesville near the corner of Rohnerville Road and Hwy 36 with a suspect barricaded in a structure. Some of that time the suspect has been in the attic. Announcements are being made to the subject over a Public Address system telling...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library
More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Attorneys and Judge Discuss Possible Plea Deal for Hoopa Roadside Murder Suspects
Attorneys and Judge Kaleb Cockrum met privately today to discuss the possibility of a pre-trial settlement for murder suspects Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. and Daniel Armendariz III. “This is not a plea agreement,” the judge said after emerging from a more than 30-minute session with Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm...
Nampa man gets 30 years in prison for participating in beating murder
Multiple people are alleged to have taken part in the beating death of 22-year-old Luis Garcia in 2021, but one of them was sentenced Wednesday -- Sergio Jimenez received 30 years in prison for second-degree murder, and will be eligible for parole after nine of those years. After Jimenez received...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Officers Use Narcan to Save Two Lives in August So Far
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Three times in the month of August Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies have deployed Narcan and saved lives.On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Deputy Anoop Ghusar with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to an un-responsive subject at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Upon arrival, the Deputy observed the subject was on the ground and appeared to be overdosing on an unknown substance. The Deputy deployed Narcan, which brought the subject back to consciousness. The subject later refused further medical assistance.
kymkemp.com
Spud is a ‘Very Excited Young Boy!’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Spud. I am a neutered male, white and gray...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Mural Featuring Local Residents Almost Complete
The Rio Dell mural is almost complete. The project was funded in part by the city while the remaining funds were donated by residents that wanted a likeness of themselves or a loved one included in the mural. The Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of commerce will be hosting a dedication ceremony...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning
About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west east of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Medical Emergency Suspected as Initial Cause of Fatal Tractor Accident in Latah County
LATAH COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Idaho State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor on Rosenau Road near Stout Road east of Genesee in Latah County. According to the ISP, a 71-year-old man from Boise, ID was traveling southbound...
AOL Corp
Brief armed standoff in Star ends. Ada County Sheriff’s Office says man surrendered
Ada County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house in Star on Wednesday afternoon where a man with a gun had barricaded himself inside. Crisis negotiators convinced the man to surrender after a brief standoff, according to tweets from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The house is located on Capella Street.
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
kymkemp.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
