Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
freightwaves.com
Returns made easy: Narvar teams with Fillogic for new retail option
Narvar is tapping into the Fillogic network to provide another option for retailers to handle e-commerce returns. Through the partnership, Fillogic will pick up merchandise returned to Narvar drop-off locations for sortation and aggregation. According to the companies, this will speed the process of getting those items back into retailers’ inventory by as much as 70%.
freightwaves.com
Red Arts Capital acquires Midwest warehousing, transloading provider
Red Arts Capital announced it has acquired warehousing and transloading services provider Partners Warehouse. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Partners Warehouse operates eight facilities with nearly 1 million square feet of space in Illinois. Its warehousing functions include cross docking, pick-and-pack, container unloading and rail car loading and unloading. It serves the building materials, lumber, metals, automotive and consumer goods verticals.
freightwaves.com
Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road
Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
freightwaves.com
Q&A: The path to a circular economy in logistics and manufacturing
Under increasing public scrutiny, companies large and small are experimenting with strategies for building a circular economy, one that focuses on regenerative activities that reuse materials as much as possible to eliminate the waste stream. “Consumer expectations, regulations and market demands are putting pressure on business executives to step up...
freightwaves.com
Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO
Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
freightwaves.com
Flexport reunites ex-Amazon HR exec with incoming CEO Dave Clark
Flexport, a rapidly growing logistics services provider out front in automating international trade processes in a central platform, said Thursday it has hired a former top executive at Amazon and close colleague of incoming co-CEO Dave Clark as chief human resources officer. Darcie Henry will join the company, effective Oct....
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices dip in July except for lower-mileage models
Used truck prices are falling at auctions and dealerships, with one exception — newer equipment with fewer than 400,000 miles on the odometer. After months of stratospheric prices, the air is escaping the balloon. Higher production of new trucks is prompting trade-ins that all but dried up during pandemic-related supply disruptions.
