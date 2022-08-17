Inflation Reduction Act Contains Important Cost-Saving Changes for Many Patients — Maybe for You

Read full article on original website
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Alabamians with health insurance, prescription costs, HHS says
The act will also cap prescription and insulin costs for certain Medicare users, lower health insurance premiums, and provide expanded financial assistance for certain beneficiaries below the poverty level according to a report released by the White House Thursday. “I think that we’ re going to have good cooperation from all sectors in the health care…
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Directs Health Insurance Companies to Help Lower Health Insurance Costs for Michiganders Under Inflation Reduction Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance. health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. This is possible because of an extension of premium subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are already saving enrolled Michiganders nearly.
Insurer Calculation of Qualified Payment Amount for Out of Network Care May Violate No Surprises Act
In possible violation of the No Surprises Act, health insurance company calculations of Qualified Payment Amounts (QPA) for anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology services (and possibly other specialty services) likely include rates from primary care provider (PCP) contracts. and commissioned by three national physician organizations examined a subpopulation of PCPs...
Experts: Inflation Reduction Act keeps health care premiums low in West Virginia
Times West Virginian (Fairmont) Among the changes ushered in with the act, which was signed into law this week by President. , is a continuation of subsidies for health care insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act that were brought in with the American Rescue Plan. These subsidies dropped the...
Citizens surpasses 1M policies; rates to increase soon 'Challenging times' fuel state-backed insurance
Florida's insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
BUYING LONG-TERM CARE INSURANCE
Baraboo News-Republic (WI) The cost of long-term care insurance is the price of peace of mind. It's that simple. The price may be too high for many to pay. But before making that decision, you need to understand some creative strategies for buying long-term care insurance that may make it more affordable.
Health insurance rates rising 10% in NY
Leader, The (Corning, NY) Health insurance rates will increase on average 9.7% next year for individuals and 7.9% for small group plans, state records show. The insurance premium rate increases came in well below the proposed rates sought by health insurers, which requested rate hikes of nearly 19% and 16.5% for individuals and small group plans, respectively.
Aon: U.S. employer health care costs projected to jump 6.5% next year
CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Average costs for U.S. employers that pay for their employees' health care will increase 6.5 percent to more than $13,800 per employee in 2023, according to Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. This projection is more than double the 3 percent...
Fearing a recession, many express misgivings about a looming downturn
Mississippi Link, The (Jackson, MS) In the past, it hasn't always been clear when a recession loomed, let alone when it had already begun. However, the silver lining now is that unlike in previous downturns, the. Federal Reserve. and the. U.S. government have already taken action by making critical adjustments...
Key retirement legislation could secure legacy for some powerful DC backers
SECURE 2.0 retirement legislation has one significant ally in its corner, said a former top administrator at the Department of Labor: Legacy. That is, the legacies of its main proponents. Officially known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, the bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., both of whom are retiring, noted Bradford Campbell, partner at Faegre Drinker.
Studies from George Washington University Have Provided New Data on COVID-19 (Imposing a Health Insurance Surcharge On the Unvaccinated): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Data detailed on Coronavirus - COVID-19 have been presented. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “COVID-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals cost billions of dollars. More employers are considering imposing a premium surcharge on employees participating in the company’s health plan who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”
"Mortality gap" in the U.S.: more Republicans die than Democrats, study finds
Mortality in Democratic counties decreases faster than in Republican counties: researchers pointed out that one of the moments marking an acceleration of that discrepancy corresponds to Obamacare.. The research was led by Haider Warraich of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and is published…
US jobless claims tick down
CBS - 9 WNCT (Greenville, NC) (NewsNation) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week ticked down amid recession fears. on Thursday showed jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 250,000. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, decreased by 2.750 to 246,760. Americans...
The 'price' of modern money
Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said that his country can "pay whatever debt it has because we can always print money to do it." The U.S. dollar has lost 90% of its purchasing power in the past century. A steak that cost $0.36 in 1925 cost $3 in the 1990 s and costs $12 today.
Investors Heritage Ranks as the Fastest-Growing U.S. Insurer in 2021 According to S&P Global
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company (“Investors Heritage”) today announced that it ranked as the fastest-growing. life and annuity insurer in 2021, according to a new report from S&P Global.1. Investors Heritage ranked as the fastest-growing. U.S. annuity insurer in both total direct premiums and considerations as...
DOL likely inching close to a full fiduciary rule, analysts say
Virtually the only thing left for the Department of Labor to do with its fiduciary definition rewrite is to essentially make all first-time advice fiduciary, analysts agreed during a Thursday webinar. If it happens, that change would be significant and basically return the DOL to its initial 2016 fiduciary rule,...
