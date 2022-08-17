Inflation Reduction Act Contains Important Cost-Saving Changes for Many Patients — Maybe for You

Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said that his country can "pay whatever debt it has because we can always print money to do it." The U.S. dollar has lost 90% of its purchasing power in the past century. A steak that cost $0.36 in 1925 cost $3 in the 1990 s and costs $12 today.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO