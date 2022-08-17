Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
kymkemp.com
Spud is a ‘Very Excited Young Boy!’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Spud. I am a neutered male, white and gray...
North Coast Journal
Step Right Up! HumCo Fair Kicks Off Today
Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!
North Coast Journal
Humboldt Sunday Markets are Bustling
Sunday markets all over the county are in full bloom in this mid-to-end of August. Starting up this weekend is the new Blue Lake Sunday Market, which is on Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every Sunday through Sept. 25) from 1 to 5 p.m. and features a farmers market, live music, vendors and a bar. The Old Town Vintage Market in Eureka happens this Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every third Sunday of the month through October) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Redwood Retro. There,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
humboldt.edu
Welcome Home to Humboldt!
Guests were greeted by housing staff, local businesses, Equity Arcata, the Marching Lumberjacks, and others. Students were eagerly—and perhaps nervously—getting their room assignments, testing their keys, and getting welcome bags with Cal Poly Humboldt merch. Ruth Espinosa transferred to Humboldt after hearing about it from a friend. “I wanted to be inside nature,” she says. After getting some souvenirs in a photo booth with her parents, she said she will study kinesiology with the intention of becoming a high school PE teacher.
kymkemp.com
Community’s Help Needed to Locate At-Risk 71-Year-Old Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. . Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
Four Klamath River residents found to be victims of McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released the names of four people that were killed in the McKinney Fire. The sheriff’s office said that next-of kin have been notified about the death of their respective relative. The victims have been identified as: Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, of Klamath River, […]
kymkemp.com
Second Full Day of Search Efforts Yields No Results in Search for Missing At-Risk Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the community’s help to locate at-risk missing person, Patricia Ribeiro. A Silver Alert has been activated through the State of California for Ribeiro. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Preplanned Inspection] Convoy at Salmon Creek Residence Early This Morning
Witnesses are reporting several Humboldt County Sheriff’s vehicles along with two Fish and Game vehicles, and some unmarked vehicles at a residence in the Salmon Creek community of Southern Humboldt. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the law-enforcement presence is about. We have reached out...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Botanical Garden Hosting Annual Garden Gala on September 10th
Join the discussion! For rules visit: https://kymkemp.com/commenting-rules. Comments system how-to: https://wpdiscuz.com/community/postid/10599/. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
kymkemp.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Tracy John Cote’, 1963-2022
Our beloved father, brother and uncle Tracy John Cote’ passed away on July 12, 2022 from heart failure. He was 59 years old. He was currently working as a caretaker on a ranch in Shelter Cove, a job he loved very much. Tracy was born in Eureka, the eighth...
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble
We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fortuna Vets’ Hall Burglarized; Cash, Military Memorabilia Among Items Stolen, Says FPD
On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
kymkemp.com
Assault and Carjacking Arrest in Manila
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 17, 2022, at about 7:55 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
kymkemp.com
Hydesville Man Arrested for False Imprisonment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 18, 2022, at about 2:09 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Butane Hash Lab, Assault Rifles Found at Home of McKinleyville Man Accused of Shooting BB Gun at Deputies
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
Comments / 0