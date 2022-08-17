ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan is asking its young people to drink more booze

Get this: the Japanese government wants young people to drink alcohol, not less. That’s right: faced with younger generations that drink much, much less than older ones (a whopping 25 percent less, in fact), the country wants to kickstart boozing amongst its youth. So why is Japan desperate to...
Time Out Global

The best breakfast spots in Los Angeles

From bougie to no-frills, here are the best places to grab a delicious early morning meal in Los Angeles. Breakfast is the meal that launched a thousand trends: bacon, acai bowls, all the manners of toasts and tartines, and yes, brunch. Somehow, though, there's still plenty of places in Los Angeles that have escaped the hype/backlash cycle that's dogged all of the above—plus the slate of newer, chef-driven restaurants that turn into madhouses on late Sunday mornings.
Time Out Global

5 best non-Japanese curry rice in Tokyo

These Malaysian and South Asian curry and rice dishes will fire up your palate – in a way that leaves you wanting more. Some days, you just need fire on your tongue and heat in your belly. Spice is addictive. The bold, punchy flavours, when balanced well, is a joy to eat. They make food invariably more appetising, and the best accompaniment to all that curry and gravy is steamed white rice to soak it all up.
Time Out Global

The Grand Tour is closing on Newbury Street in Boston

The Grand Tour is closing on September 3. However, the same team will be opening a new restaurant in its place on September 12. Chef Michael Serpa and his team at Serpa Hospitality Group are opening “Little Whale Oyster Bar” in the Grand Tour space on Newbury Street in September. Following in the footsteps of his other seafood restaurants, Little Whale Oyster Bar will be a New England-style-seafood concept.
Time Out Global

Shop these new Black owned shops in the Boston Seaport

The Current in the Seaport has a whole new group of retailers. This season all nine businesses are Black-owned, small businesses. The Boston Seaport partnered with Black Owned Bos. and curated a collection of businesses spanning the skincare, food, fashion and lifestyle spaces. So swing by the Seaport for some shopping this weekend and while you’re at it be sure to check out our top picks for Seaport restaurants, many of which are also our favorite patios in Boston!
Time Out Global

You might soon be able to get from Essex to London by Uber Boat

East east east Londoners (okay, Essex-ers), rejoice! You might be getting a new route into London, and this one’s down the mighty river Thames. There are plans to launch a new Uber Boat journey that zips down the waterways from Tilbury and Gravesend right into central London. There’s currently...
Time Out Global

The sixth generation Peak Tram is set to launch in August

The fifth-generation Peak Tram, a classic 1989 burgundy tramcar, announced its retirement in June 2021. Now, a little more than a year later, the sixth-generation Peak Tram is set to make its public debut on August 27, returning as one of the city’s long-standing icons. The $799 million revamp...
