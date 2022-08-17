ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons

USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
Oregon State
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports

Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools

One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
247Sports

Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
247Sports

Records reveal fan-driven blowback from UCLA's exit of Pac-12

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. Those were the words written under Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s email signature when he received UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s application to the Big Ten on Thursday, June 30 at 9:42 a.m. P.T. (according to an email acquired by 247Sports via an Open Records Request).
247Sports

Three takes three weeks into fall camp

Ole Miss capped off week three of fall camp Saturday with a closed scrimmage. The media nor the general public was allowed to watch. But three weeks into fall camp, we offer three takes from three 247Sports writers on just how the Rebels look. Ole Miss opens the 2022 season two weeks from today (Sept. 3) when the Troy Trojans visit Oxford.
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. DT Joshua Horton Commits to UNC

North Carolina has added another defensive lineman to its commitment list: defensive tackle Joshua Horton announced his Tar Heels pledge on Friday afternoon. Horton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, chose UNC over fellow finalists Auburn and UCF. He officially visited all three schools in June. His trip to Chapel Hill was the last of those three.
247Sports

Emory Jones named ASU starting QB

Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
247Sports

Listen: Biddle on latest from Buckeyes' camp

What is the important news to come out of Ohio State's preseason camp thus far? Dave Biddle joined Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on the Morning Juice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan on Thursday to discuss that and more. You can listen to the segment here:. Want the latest...
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 7 days until Nebraska football

Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 7 Marcus Washington. THE BASICS. Position: Wide receiver. Class: Junior. Size: 6-foot-2, 190...
247Sports

As competition winds down, Finley elevates his game and entire QB position

AUBURN, Alabama—With two weeks left until Auburn opens the season against Mercer at Jordan-Hare, the race for the starting quarterback is nearing an end according to coach Bryan Harsin. Saying the decision will likely come in the next week before the Tigers get into game week for the September 3 kickoff, T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford continue to get the majority of the first-team reps with Zach Calzada mixing in and working with the twos and threes for much of the scrimmage and on Saturday.
