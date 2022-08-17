Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons
USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
Thursday morning practice insider
Several key members of the South Carolina football team were spotted around the practice field on Thursday morning, working in various capacities.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 12 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' fall practice No. 12, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Thursday morning's workout featured a little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local edge rusher on Tennessee's radar after attending Vols' camp
A local Class of 2024 edge rusher says he's drawing interest from Tennessee after participating in the Vols' final camp of the summer in late June.
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
Records reveal fan-driven blowback from UCLA's exit of Pac-12
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. Those were the words written under Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s email signature when he received UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s application to the Big Ten on Thursday, June 30 at 9:42 a.m. P.T. (according to an email acquired by 247Sports via an Open Records Request).
Sooners the “dream school,” leading the pack for four-star 2024 lineman
Blue-chip Floridian standout Eddy Pierre-Louis dishes on his interest in Oklahoma and how it became his dream school.
247Sports
Insider notes from Florida's second fall scrimmage
Florida held its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Swamp247 has gathered several notes from people in attendance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three takes three weeks into fall camp
Ole Miss capped off week three of fall camp Saturday with a closed scrimmage. The media nor the general public was allowed to watch. But three weeks into fall camp, we offer three takes from three 247Sports writers on just how the Rebels look. Ole Miss opens the 2022 season two weeks from today (Sept. 3) when the Troy Trojans visit Oxford.
BREAKING: Ga. DT Joshua Horton Commits to UNC
North Carolina has added another defensive lineman to its commitment list: defensive tackle Joshua Horton announced his Tar Heels pledge on Friday afternoon. Horton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, chose UNC over fellow finalists Auburn and UCF. He officially visited all three schools in June. His trip to Chapel Hill was the last of those three.
247Sports
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
Listen: Biddle on latest from Buckeyes' camp
What is the important news to come out of Ohio State's preseason camp thus far? Dave Biddle joined Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on the Morning Juice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan on Thursday to discuss that and more. You can listen to the segment here:. Want the latest...
Countdown to Kickoff: 7 days until Nebraska football
Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 7 Marcus Washington. THE BASICS. Position: Wide receiver. Class: Junior. Size: 6-foot-2, 190...
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
247Sports
As competition winds down, Finley elevates his game and entire QB position
AUBURN, Alabama—With two weeks left until Auburn opens the season against Mercer at Jordan-Hare, the race for the starting quarterback is nearing an end according to coach Bryan Harsin. Saying the decision will likely come in the next week before the Tigers get into game week for the September 3 kickoff, T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford continue to get the majority of the first-team reps with Zach Calzada mixing in and working with the twos and threes for much of the scrimmage and on Saturday.
Iowa State football: OL coach Jeff Myers talks Fall camp, position health and more
A position of high importance to the 2022 Iowa State Cyclones, as is the case for any team that wants to be successful, is the offensive line. OL coach Jeff Myers returns plenty of veterans to the room this season, and took some time with the media this week to talk about the health of the group, the progression, and some camp standouts thus far.
Comments / 0