Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Documentary Premiere: Finding Robert Fisher

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. On the morning of April 10th, 2001, residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, woke up to a home exploding into flames. The house belonged to the Fisher family, and investigators quickly learned there were three bodies inside, wife Mary Fisher, and the two young kids 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Bobby Fisher. There was one family member missing- Robert Fisher.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect

A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating after SUV crashes into house in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday morning in Glendale. Rescue crews were called to a home on Northview Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, around 8:15 a.m. Police say the SUV first hit a parked truck in the roadway before striking a an unoccupied house that was under construction.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
MESA, AZ

