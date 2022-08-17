Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
AZFamily
Documentary Premiere: Finding Robert Fisher
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. On the morning of April 10th, 2001, residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, woke up to a home exploding into flames. The house belonged to the Fisher family, and investigators quickly learned there were three bodies inside, wife Mary Fisher, and the two young kids 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Bobby Fisher. There was one family member missing- Robert Fisher.
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
AZFamily
Valley couple gains thousands of followers selling crystals on TikTok
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley couple is seeing explosive success by selling crystals, rocks and gems on TikTok. Jaime’s Local Love ventured to Tempe to check out Nature Direct Co. off Kyrene and Carver roads. Jaime Cerreta talked with Allyn and Sam about how they dealt with...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Watch: Video captures man pulling gun on skaters in a church parking lot
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police said Thursday they’re investigating a viral video of a man confronting a group of skateboarders at a local church and pulling a handgun on them. The video, which was published on TikTok, shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A...
AZFamily
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
fox10phoenix.com
'They are our heroes': Peoria woman grateful for 3 men who rescued her daughter
PEORIA, Ariz. - Three men driving back from their lunch break helped save the life of a 19-year-old, after they noticed something wasn’t quite right with her car. The men's split-second decision likely saved the woman's life. The woman, identified as Amber Kennedy, was just pulling away from a...
Arizona man arrested for not paying at gym; it was a futile exercise
A man was arrested at a Maricopa gym Monday afternoon after he walked past the front desk and began to work out in the weight room despite not having a membership, Maricopa police said.
AZFamily
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
19-year-old felon arrested in armed carjacking at Target
A 19-year-old convicted felon is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking that took place last week outside of a Target store in broad daylight.
KRMG
Mesa police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
Mesa police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona On Aug. 12, the Mesa Police Department received calls about a stabbed man located at an intersection. (NCD)
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect
A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
Phoenix police release new numbers from Operation Gun Crime Crackdown
More than a year later and it's still hard for Eunice Despaigne to talk about her daughter's death in June of 2021.
AZFamily
Police investigating after SUV crashes into house in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday morning in Glendale. Rescue crews were called to a home on Northview Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, around 8:15 a.m. Police say the SUV first hit a parked truck in the roadway before striking a an unoccupied house that was under construction.
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
AZFamily
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
AZFamily
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
