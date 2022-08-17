Read full article on original website
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
Mississippi man arrested for trying to steal cocaine that washed ashore on the Biloxi Beach
The Biloxi Police Department arrested a man on Monday for trying to steal bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. 37-year-old Joey Lee Ware has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after being found in possession of a brick and a half of cocaine. He received a $150,000 bail.
15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some
A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
Man found guilty of transporting aliens after deputies stop car on Mississippi interstate overloaded with passengers
A Mexican man was found guilty of multiple federal felonies related to smuggling illegal aliens. Abel Michua-Tototzin, 37, was found guilty on August 17, 2022, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport. Michua-Tototzin was found guilty of conspiracy to bring one or more aliens into the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry; conspiracy to unlawfully transport aliens within the United States; unlawful transportation of one or more aliens within the United States; and unlawful return of an alien to the United States after deportation or removal.
Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case
On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
Pascagoula PD investigating shooting at Cambridge Park Apartments
On August 18th, 2022, at around 7:00pm, Pascagoula Police dispatch received a call of shots fired at Cambridge Park Apartments, located on Shortcut Rd. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to a medical facility for treatment. This is an active investigation...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.
Moss Point man gets 17-year sentence for meth trafficking
GULFPORT, Mississippi -- A 38-year-old Moss Point man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison after selling methamphetamine and cocaine to undercover agents. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office, Labaron Mitchell of Moss Point was sentenced to 211 months in a federal prison after entering pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Mitchell’s co-conspirator has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.
No prison for drug-addicted Theodore woman whose newborn died an hour after birth
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman who admitted to abusing drugs and then giving birth to a baby who lived just one hour will not have to go to prison, a judge ruled Thursday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York conducted a lengthy sentencing hearing last month, taking testimony...
Moss Point police walk WLOX through their “Community Strides” initiative
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Documents requested by WLOX from Moss Point city leaders reveal the mayor’s push for the police chief to quickly implement a community policing program. It’s in an effort to reduce the selling and use of drugs, gun violence, and help build connections with the citizens.
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
Moss Point, MS - Serious Injuries Result from Semi-Truck Pileup on MS-63
Moss Point, MS (August 19, 2022) - On Friday, August 19, there were confirmed injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Moss Point. The collision was reported at around 8 a.m. on MS-63 NB near Saracennia Road. A total of four 18-wheelers collide at the scene. Multiple people were injured, and some of the resulting injuries were described as serious in nature. Footage from the scene showed detached trailers and serious damage to the vehicles involved.
Mobile man convicted of fake armored truck robbery pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted last year of staging a fake holdup of his armored truck pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a bogus application for COVID-19 funds while he was locked up on the original charge. Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 26, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
Gulfport Couple Plead Guilty to Second Degree Murder
Aaron Mays and Gitano Lewis; both of Gulfport, pled guilty last week to one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced both defendants to 40 years. The murder investigation began shortly after midnight on May 25, 2020, when the Gulfport Police...
Bus driver arrested after reportedly forgetting about child left on bus for hours without air conditioning
A bus driver for First Step Learning Lab was arrested for child deprivation by the Picayune Police Department on Tuesday, 2022 after she allegedly left a child in a van for about two hours with no air conditioning. According to a departmental release, officers with the Picayune Police Department were...
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
