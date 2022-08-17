ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, OR

cannonbeachgazette.com

Discover herbal creations at Doju Moon

As a child, Alesia Franken grew up in the desert. “I would run for miles and would pluck small plants,” Franken said. “I have always had this outdoor interest and loved being in nature.”. Twenty years ago, Franken began her herbalist journey. Upon moving to the Northwest, Franken...
NEHALEM, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

The Oregon Coast’s first "Farm to Teacup" experience opens in Nehalem

Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on”. Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem.
NEHALEM, OR
Rockaway Beach, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Traffic Signal Repair & Road Closure August 19 - 21 on Broadway between 101 and S. Lincoln

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will work to repair the traffic signals at the intersection of US Highway 101 and Broadway in Seaside Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. During this time, Broadway east from 101 to S. Lincoln will be closed to stage equipment. ODOT flaggers will direct traffic flow on Broadway west and 101 north and south.
SEASIDE, OR
waheagle.com

They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21

The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
CATHLAMET, WA
beachconnection.net

Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles

(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).
SEASIDE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Road project proposals for WashCo include light rail overpass

A notorious intersection between Beaverton and Portland is also among the candidates for an important grant.Washington County commissioners are preparing to winnow down a long list of proposed road improvement projects by the end of the year. In District 2, which covers much of northern Washington County — including parts of Hillsboro and Beaverton, the county's largest cities — that list of proposals includes two infamous intersections. Projects are vying for grants through the 2023-2028 Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program, or MSTIP. It's a grant program that operates on a five-year funding cycle, and while some $160 million is available...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Bat with rabies found in Yamhill Co.

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A bat that tested positive for rabies was found at a Yamhill County residence last week, the Yamhill Health and Human Services announced Thursday. Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that can spread to people and pets through a bite or scratch by an infected animal.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
ALOHA, OR
KATU.com

Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Missing woman found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Holly Clarke has been located and is safe. Clarke had been reported missing by family on Wednesday and deputies began searching for her by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

