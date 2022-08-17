Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Who is Sir Ganga Ram and why his legacy lives on in India and Pakistan?
There are few personalities in India and Pakistan who left a legacy as lasting on both sides of the border as iconic engineer and philanthropist, Sir Ganga Ram. Hospitals in Delhi and Lahore - built by his trust and family in his name - continue to uphold his legacy to this day.
India backtracks on support for Rohingya refugees, will deport them
NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India's home ministry said on Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital New Delhi would be held at a detention centre and then deported, contradicting a minister's earlier statement promising flats and security to members of the Muslim minority.
Yes, elite football is a plaything of global wealth. But it could be part of another, better England
Last week, the Premier League announced a $2.7bn (£2.3bn), six-year American TV deal with Comcast NBC, a sum that will push the league’s annual turnover above £6bn and marks the moment at which income from foreign media rights income exceeds domestic income. It is a fitting marker for the league’s 30th season and its three decades of hyper-globalisation. First, the Premier League’s global TV audience outstripped domestic viewership. Then the entirely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalisation of the league’s labour market; foreign players now make up around three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once entirely absent, are now in the majority, as are foreign owners, who hold majority stakes in 16 out of the 20 clubs.
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
RELATED PEOPLE
India makes rapid U-turn on homes for Rohingya refugees after right-wing backlash, says it will deport them
India’s federal government on Wednesday backtracked its housing policy for Rohingya refugees in the capital Delhi following a massive backlash from the right-wing community.On Wednesday morning, India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced new housing facilities for the ethnic minority refugees from Myanmar.He had outlined new provisions for the Rohingya, stating that the refugees would be allotted flats in western Delhi’s Bakkarwala area, provided basic amenities and round-the-clock police protection.The new policy was seen as a welcomed change in the Hindu nationalist government’s critical stance toward the refugee group.Calling it a “landmark decision”, Mr...
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
'No one can stop them': African migrants aim for Spain's Canary Islands
GRAN CANARIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remains of Indian soldier who went missing on world’s highest battlefield found after 38 years
The remains of an Indian army soldier who went missing on the world’s highest battlefield have been found after nearly four decades.Chandrashekhar Harbola was a part of a 20-member military unit during the 1984 war between India and Pakistan on the Siachen glacier in the Himalayas.He was stationed there as part of the Indian military’s “Operation Meghdoot” – the codename used for India’s overall strategy to claim the strategically significant glacier, located in Jammu and Kashmir, from Pakistan.Officials informed the deceased soldier’s family on Sunday after an army group in northern India’s cantonment town Ranikhet found his remains.He was part...
Singapore could overtake Australia and Hong Kong to become Asia’s millionaire capital in less than a decade
The promenade at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort, February 2022. Singapore could soon boost its status as a global hotspot for the rich. In eight years, over 13% of Singapore’s adult population will be worth $1 million or more, surpassing the proportion of millionaires in the U.S., China, and 12 other Asia-Pacific economies, according to a new report by global bank HSBC.
A Chinese city is getting roasted online for demanding that fishermen bring fish and crabs in for COVID-19 swabs
Videos show the fishermen presenting their catch for a "human and goods" swab test at Jimei district in Xiamen city.
Missing India soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years
LEH, India (AP) — The remains of an Indian army soldier have been found more than 38 years after he went missing on a glacier at the highest point along the heavily militarized contested border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, officials said Wednesday. The soldier and 17 other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Voices: British Indians have a racism problem – we need to be honest about it
I was recently sent a WhatsApp clip of a street vendor in India, dressed in a manner that suggested he was Muslim, apparently spitting into food containers. The clip was clearly doctored and shared in the name of “raising awareness”. But in fact it was intended to stir up more hatred against India’s Muslims – not just there, but among Hindus here in Britain.I come from a family of immigrants – my parents came to the UK from India and we all experienced racism, particularly in the early days. Yet despite this, I am heartbroken by how much racism...
On This Day: Partition divides India, Pakistan after British independence
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal. In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed in Alaska. In 1947, India gains independence from...
BET
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
BBC
Accamma Cherian: Why India forgot this freedom fighter from Kerala
Accamma Cherian, a freedom fighter from the southern Indian state of Kerala, is best known for the valour she displayed during a mass protest rally she led in 1938. Historians consider this protest rally a pivotal moment in the freedom struggle in the state of Travancore (now Kerala). She is...
TikTok star Khaby Lame granted Italian citizenship after moving to country from Senegal as an infant
Khaby Lame, who this year was crowned the most-followed person on TikTok, has been granted Italian citizenship after moving to the country from his native Senegal as an infant.Lame, 22, best known for his droll and completely wordless reactions to internet “life hacks”, took his oath of citizenship on Wednesday (17 August) in Chiavasso, a municipality northeast of Turin, the local government has said.Lame’s skyrocketing to stardom shone an unfavourable spotlight on Italy’s very strict citizenship rules and the government’s treatment of the thousands of other young immigrants who were born in Italy or raised there by non-Italians.Responding to the...
Cost of living crisis is ‘living nightmare’, say unions, after surprise inflation rise to 10.1.% - as it happened
Squeeze on consumer incomes tightens as fuel and food prices rocket, with bread, cereals, milk, cheese and eggs becoming dearer
Comments / 0