Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys will probably end their relationship with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott after this
Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers
A creative theory has emerged regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from Bucs' training camp.
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
FanSided
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area
A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
Derek Wolfe Slams Ex-Broncos HC Vic Fangio: 'He was Trying to Kill Us'
Derek Wolfe just nuked Vic Fangio from orbit.
Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?
The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss
FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
NFL QB Who Did His Part to Help the Baltimore Ravens Feather Their Nest Now Resides in Schwenksville
Josh WoodrumImage via Liberty University at YouTube. In his current career as a golf club master fitter/building supply sales associate, Schwenksville resident Josh Woodrum will sometimes get an overly long eyeball from a stranger. The starer, universally a football fan, will then ask, “Weren’t you once a Baltimore Raven?” The source of Woodrum’s affirmative answer was on the roster of Jamison Hensley’s ESPN report.
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'
Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
Yardbarker
Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Is Growing On Ex-Colts Punter Pat McAfee
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is winning former NFL punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee every social media post. Earlier this week, the current Broncos quarterback could be seen walking out of his home in an all-white Good Man Brand outfit before the Broncos took on the Dallas Cowboys for their preseason game on Saturday.
