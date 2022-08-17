ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Portland Police identify man killed last Wednesday in Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on a shooting that took place last week in Southeast Portland. Police have identified the person killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver, Washington. Tovar was killed on August 17, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Tovar’s...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police said Tuesday that Oregon State Police have taken over an investigation of what neighbors said was a shooting near Northwest 2nd Street and Southwest Hill Road. A KATU crew observed a body on the ground, along with many shell casings. Police were on the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Study: People coming back to Downtown Portland, large jump in foot traffic for 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Alliance released a new study Tuesday that shows people are returning to downtown Portland in higher numbers over 2020 and 2021. The study says foot traffic has increased across the downtown core with more people coming downtown for evenings and on weekends. Prior...
KATU.com

2022 Catio Tour

It's a must-see, one-of-a-kind, annual event! The 10th Annual Catio Tour will showcase 10 outdoor cat enclosures--from DIY to designer-- across the Metro area. Karen Kraus, Executive Director of the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon, joined us to share how these catios can inspire great ideas that fit any budget and space and why they're a great way to keep cats and wildlife safe.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver says its Stay Safe site is working

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is touting its success with its Stay Safe Village to help provide a place to live for those struggling with homelessness. On Tuesday, the city released its six-month progress report on the village on Northeast 51st Circle. The city says between Dec. 23, 2021 and...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
PENDLETON, OR
KATU.com

Providence Cancer Institute & Hood to Coast

This Friday 13-thousand runners will begin the 2022 Hood to Coast relay race – launching from the Timberline Lodge parking lot and crossing the finish line on Saturday on the sandy beach of Seaside. An additional 7-thousand walkers will trek from Portland to Seaside. The annual event raises money...
SEASIDE, OR
KATU.com

Walmart ordered to pay Oregon man $4.4M for racial profiling

PORTLAND, Ore. — Walmart has been ordered to pay nearly $4.4 million to a man who says he was racially profiled while shopping. The incident happened in Portland back in March of 2020. Then 59-year-old Michael Mangum claims a white Walmart employee racially profiled him and tried to have law enforcement act on false charges.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

What goes around comes around: Portland Y2K-themed flea market goes TikTok viral

PORTLAND, Ore. — A flea market is going viral on TikTok for bringing back early- to mid-2000s nostalgia back in style and to Portland. This Y2K-themed pop-up event debuted at the beginning of June by two vintage clothing resalers that noticed a constant uptick in their customer base for more Y2K, the 1990s, mid-2000s and alternative-like clothing at more moderate flea markets.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing Salem woman has been located and is safe, say police

SALEM, Ore. — UPDATE | The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Carolyn Boaz has been located and is safe. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in locating a missing woman. Carolyn Boaz, 70, was last seen in the South Salem area near...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

AC units in short supply as Portland area braces for more hot summer weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures will climb back into the 90s this week, but air conditioner shortages are making it hard for Oregonians to beat the heat. Norman Chusid, the owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland, said they have already run out of portable air conditioners. He said he started the season with 500 to 600 total AC units, and they are now down to roughly 100 window units.
KATU.com

East Portland hosts final 'Portland Parkways' event for 2022

Portland, Ore. — Today was the last day of Portland’s Sunday Parkways for 2022. It was East Portland's turn this weekend to encourage Portlanders to walk or roll through the neighborhood greenways. Neighbors say it's all about bringing people together. This was Portland Parkway's 15th year.
PORTLAND, OR

