PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures will climb back into the 90s this week, but air conditioner shortages are making it hard for Oregonians to beat the heat. Norman Chusid, the owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland, said they have already run out of portable air conditioners. He said he started the season with 500 to 600 total AC units, and they are now down to roughly 100 window units.

19 HOURS AGO