Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Arrest made in Vancouver hit-and-run that left victim critically injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The suspect accused of running over a man, critically injuring him last week, made his first appearance in court Tuesday. Ttong John was arrested south of Seattle on Friday, Aug. 19. Police said he fled there after stealing a car and then hitting the owner with it Tuesday, Aug. 16.
KATU.com
Portland Police identify man killed last Wednesday in Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on a shooting that took place last week in Southeast Portland. Police have identified the person killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver, Washington. Tovar was killed on August 17, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Tovar’s...
KATU.com
Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police said Tuesday that Oregon State Police have taken over an investigation of what neighbors said was a shooting near Northwest 2nd Street and Southwest Hill Road. A KATU crew observed a body on the ground, along with many shell casings. Police were on the...
KATU.com
Minnesota woman identified as hiker killed in fall near Multnomah Falls
CORBETT, Ore. — Authorities identified a 62-year-old from Minnesota as the hiker who died in a fall Friday afternoon at Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Minnesota died after she fell and suffered a head injury near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Study: People coming back to Downtown Portland, large jump in foot traffic for 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Alliance released a new study Tuesday that shows people are returning to downtown Portland in higher numbers over 2020 and 2021. The study says foot traffic has increased across the downtown core with more people coming downtown for evenings and on weekends. Prior...
KATU.com
Man in the hospital after being shot in the face in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the face late Sunday night in North Portland, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Lombard Street. A Portland Police spokesperson said arriving officers...
KATU.com
Attempted arson in Southeast Portland leaves one family on edge
PORTLAND, Ore — Fire officials are still looking for an attempted arsonist who tried to set an elderly couple's house on fire. The wife is at the end of her life, and their son is speaking out, saying this is the third attack in just a few weeks. He's...
KATU.com
Crash in Yamhill County Saturday night claims the life of a teen, driver in custody
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Just about 11:55 p.m., Saturday, August 20, Oregon State Police say a trooper came upon a crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriquez Perez, 28, of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the center line, crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
2022 Catio Tour
It's a must-see, one-of-a-kind, annual event! The 10th Annual Catio Tour will showcase 10 outdoor cat enclosures--from DIY to designer-- across the Metro area. Karen Kraus, Executive Director of the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon, joined us to share how these catios can inspire great ideas that fit any budget and space and why they're a great way to keep cats and wildlife safe.
KATU.com
Vancouver says its Stay Safe site is working
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is touting its success with its Stay Safe Village to help provide a place to live for those struggling with homelessness. On Tuesday, the city released its six-month progress report on the village on Northeast 51st Circle. The city says between Dec. 23, 2021 and...
KATU.com
Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
KATU.com
Providence Cancer Institute & Hood to Coast
This Friday 13-thousand runners will begin the 2022 Hood to Coast relay race – launching from the Timberline Lodge parking lot and crossing the finish line on Saturday on the sandy beach of Seaside. An additional 7-thousand walkers will trek from Portland to Seaside. The annual event raises money...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Walmart ordered to pay Oregon man $4.4M for racial profiling
PORTLAND, Ore. — Walmart has been ordered to pay nearly $4.4 million to a man who says he was racially profiled while shopping. The incident happened in Portland back in March of 2020. Then 59-year-old Michael Mangum claims a white Walmart employee racially profiled him and tried to have law enforcement act on false charges.
KATU.com
What goes around comes around: Portland Y2K-themed flea market goes TikTok viral
PORTLAND, Ore. — A flea market is going viral on TikTok for bringing back early- to mid-2000s nostalgia back in style and to Portland. This Y2K-themed pop-up event debuted at the beginning of June by two vintage clothing resalers that noticed a constant uptick in their customer base for more Y2K, the 1990s, mid-2000s and alternative-like clothing at more moderate flea markets.
KATU.com
Missing Salem woman has been located and is safe, say police
SALEM, Ore. — UPDATE | The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Carolyn Boaz has been located and is safe. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in locating a missing woman. Carolyn Boaz, 70, was last seen in the South Salem area near...
KATU.com
Tigard Police bust felon with gun and drugs, arrest another on outstanding warrant
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police arrested two people early Tuesday morning on gun and drug charges, and outstanding warrants. Just about 1:00 a.m., Tigard Police conducted a traffic stop and officers say they recovered a loaded gun with no serial number and an extended magazine. Police say the man...
KATU.com
AC units in short supply as Portland area braces for more hot summer weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures will climb back into the 90s this week, but air conditioner shortages are making it hard for Oregonians to beat the heat. Norman Chusid, the owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland, said they have already run out of portable air conditioners. He said he started the season with 500 to 600 total AC units, and they are now down to roughly 100 window units.
KATU.com
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to nearby business, officials still investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — A dumpster fire managed to spread to the front of a business early Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 1:15 a.m., Sunday, August 21, near Southeast 20th and Stark. Crews say when they got to the scene, the front of...
KATU.com
East Portland hosts final 'Portland Parkways' event for 2022
Portland, Ore. — Today was the last day of Portland’s Sunday Parkways for 2022. It was East Portland's turn this weekend to encourage Portlanders to walk or roll through the neighborhood greenways. Neighbors say it's all about bringing people together. This was Portland Parkway's 15th year.
KATU.com
Wildfire closes Highway 26 westbound for a short time Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a wildfire that closed down the westbound side of Sunset Highway for a short time Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire started from a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and quickly spread up the hill in dry grass. Officials said firefighters...
Comments / 0