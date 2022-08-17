Read full article on original website
Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews The Electric Future Of The Brand
For the first time in a long time, Bentley's cars are going to look a bit different. The new Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe makes its debut in Monterey, California, this week, and it previews what all models will look like moving forward. The Batur bucks the now-former Bentley design language...
Smart #1 Getting Brabus Makeover With Possible AWD For China
The link between Smart and Brabus is a historical one. The German tuner has been involved in the creation of some of the hottest ultracompact cars in the range in the last twenty years, and the future will be no different. These days, Smart has strong connections with China-based Geely...
Kiska Sports Car Teased With Carbon Fiber Body, Mid-Engined Layout
In an automotive world suffocated by SUVs, it's refreshing to see a new sports car. If the name Kiska doesn't ring a bell, it's a design agency that has penned products for KTM and Husqvarna but is now looking to expand its horizons by introducing its very own car. With this being a teaser, details are not available. We do know the design team is led by Alan Derosier and Reiter Engineering is involved judging by the black and white RE logo.
2023 Toyota bZ4X Review: Electric Adequacy
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are now well-known entities in the automotive world. After several smaller-scale attempts at a battery-electric vehicle, the company is now fully diving into EVs with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. With...
BMW M Previews High-Performance i4 With Quad-Motor Powertrain
The BMW M division is pushing toward electrification like the rest of the industry. M’s plan for its models includes building hybrids and pure EVs, and it’s the latter that BMW wants to highlight today. The M division has announced it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4, which involves a quad-motor powertrain.
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
Acura ARX-06 Endurance Car Revealed With 671 HP, 10,000 RPM Redline
The Acura ARX-06 endurance race car debuts on August 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. The machine then makes a competition premiere in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and is challenging the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTP Championship. Power for the race car...
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat With 710 HP Returns To SUV Lineup
The future at Dodge is electric, but the raucous Hellcat V8 isn't going quietly into the gentle night. The Durango SRT Hellcat is back for an encore performance in 2023, still packing the same 710-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi under the hood as it did in 2021. That means the new...
Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied Lapping Nurburgring Ahead Of 2023 Debut
The next-generation BMW 5 Series likely won’t debut until early next year. The automaker isn’t teasing the model yet as it continues developing the car. A new video from the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel captures the four-door sedan testing on and around the Nurburgring race track. Unlike the prototype...
Firefly Sport Electric Car For Kids Tops Out At 25 MPH
In 2016, British company Young Driver Motor Cars introduced an electric vehicle for kids called the Firefly. The company has launched a follow-up to that model with another electric car for kids 4-10 years old and it's called the Firefly Sport. Pegged to "fuel children's interest in cars and driving...
Mustang Mach-E Races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX In Electric Crossover Battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
BMW Says It's Always Thinking About A New Supercar
The BMW M1 supercar didn't get a real successor despite getting the ax in 1981. The BMW Nazca C2 from the early '90s, which was also designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign, would have been a likely candidate but the German marque decided to go against making it a production vehicle. One would argue that the i8 mid-engine hybrid was a spiritual successor but as we've mentioned, it's arguable.
Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut
One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
Audi Activesphere Concept Teaser Previews Off-Road Lifestyle Vehicle
Audi has been previewing what it believes could be the future of cars – electric and automated. The company has revealed three concepts that outline its vision for future mobility, and a fourth will join the group early next year. It’s called the Activesphere, and the company is already teasing it.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Teaser Promises Most Powerful Version Of W12 Yet
The new teaser for the Bentley Mulliner Batur teaser gives us the first proper look at the limited-run model. We can now see that the Batur is a classic grand-touring coupe with a long hood and flowing roofline. The vehicle premieres during Monterey Car Week at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, August 20.
Lamborghini Urus Performante Debuts With Devilish 666 Horsepower
If there's one model in the luxury segment that doesn't need an update to boost sales, it's definitely the Urus. Lamborghini's Super SUV has already been assembled in more than 20,000 units since entering production just four years ago. It has helped the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese achieve their best half-year sales ever in H1 2022 by delivering 5,090 cars. The LM002’s spiritual successor accounted for 61 percent of the total volume.
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
