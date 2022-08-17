In an automotive world suffocated by SUVs, it's refreshing to see a new sports car. If the name Kiska doesn't ring a bell, it's a design agency that has penned products for KTM and Husqvarna but is now looking to expand its horizons by introducing its very own car. With this being a teaser, details are not available. We do know the design team is led by Alan Derosier and Reiter Engineering is involved judging by the black and white RE logo.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO