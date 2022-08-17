ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews The Electric Future Of The Brand

For the first time in a long time, Bentley's cars are going to look a bit different. The new Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe makes its debut in Monterey, California, this week, and it previews what all models will look like moving forward. The Batur bucks the now-former Bentley design language...
CARS
Motor1.com

Smart #1 Getting Brabus Makeover With Possible AWD For China

The link between Smart and Brabus is a historical one. The German tuner has been involved in the creation of some of the hottest ultracompact cars in the range in the last twenty years, and the future will be no different. These days, Smart has strong connections with China-based Geely...
CARS
Motor1.com

Kiska Sports Car Teased With Carbon Fiber Body, Mid-Engined Layout

In an automotive world suffocated by SUVs, it's refreshing to see a new sports car. If the name Kiska doesn't ring a bell, it's a design agency that has penned products for KTM and Husqvarna but is now looking to expand its horizons by introducing its very own car. With this being a teaser, details are not available. We do know the design team is led by Alan Derosier and Reiter Engineering is involved judging by the black and white RE logo.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota bZ4X Review: Electric Adequacy

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are now well-known entities in the automotive world. After several smaller-scale attempts at a battery-electric vehicle, the company is now fully diving into EVs with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. With...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Xc90#Next Gen#Design#Geely#Swedes
Motor1.com

BMW M Previews High-Performance i4 With Quad-Motor Powertrain

The BMW M division is pushing toward electrification like the rest of the industry. M’s plan for its models includes building hybrids and pure EVs, and it’s the latter that BMW wants to highlight today. The M division has announced it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4, which involves a quad-motor powertrain.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon

We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
CARS
Motor1.com

DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach

We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motor1.com

Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring

Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat With 710 HP Returns To SUV Lineup

The future at Dodge is electric, but the raucous Hellcat V8 isn't going quietly into the gentle night. The Durango SRT Hellcat is back for an encore performance in 2023, still packing the same 710-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi under the hood as it did in 2021. That means the new...
CARS
Motor1.com

Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied Lapping Nurburgring Ahead Of 2023 Debut

The next-generation BMW 5 Series likely won’t debut until early next year. The automaker isn’t teasing the model yet as it continues developing the car. A new video from the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel captures the four-door sedan testing on and around the Nurburgring race track. Unlike the prototype...
CARS
Motor1.com

Firefly Sport Electric Car For Kids Tops Out At 25 MPH

In 2016, British company Young Driver Motor Cars introduced an electric vehicle for kids called the Firefly. The company has launched a follow-up to that model with another electric car for kids 4-10 years old and it's called the Firefly Sport. Pegged to "fuel children's interest in cars and driving...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mustang Mach-E Races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX In Electric Crossover Battle

Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW Says It's Always Thinking About A New Supercar

The BMW M1 supercar didn't get a real successor despite getting the ax in 1981. The BMW Nazca C2 from the early '90s, which was also designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign, would have been a likely candidate but the German marque decided to go against making it a production vehicle. One would argue that the i8 mid-engine hybrid was a spiritual successor but as we've mentioned, it's arguable.
CARS
Motor1.com

Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut

One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach

Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Urus Performante Debuts With Devilish 666 Horsepower

If there's one model in the luxury segment that doesn't need an update to boost sales, it's definitely the Urus. Lamborghini's Super SUV has already been assembled in more than 20,000 units since entering production just four years ago. It has helped the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese achieve their best half-year sales ever in H1 2022 by delivering 5,090 cars. The LM002’s spiritual successor accounted for 61 percent of the total volume.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy