Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says
The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
CoinDesk
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator
Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
CoinDesk
House Lawmakers Send Letters to 4 US Crypto Miners Asking for Details on Environmental Impact
Four publicly traded crypto miners received letters from the U.S. House members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce looking to learn more about the impact of their mining operations on the environment. Core Scientific (CORZ), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA), three of the largest U.S. miners, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
CoinDesk
Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know
That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon Web Services at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At...
CoinDesk
Digital Currency Group and Node Capital Lead $5M Fundraise for Blockchain Security Firm dWallet Labs
Node Capital and Digital Currency Group co-led a $5 million pre-seed funding round for dWallet Labs, a blockchain security firm developing projects for the Odsy Network, a new layer 1 blockchain focused on decentralized crypto wallets with customizable access permissions. Digital Currency Group is the parent company of CoinDesk. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
US Tribal Nation Economic Zone Publishes Draft Rules for DAOs
A digital economic zone backed by the Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill, South Carolina, wants to recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as either unincorporated non-profit associations or limited liability companies, draft rules published Wednesday show. DAOs are blockchain-based governance bodies that have no central authority. Typically, members holding the...
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on Ethereum
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) would rather quit the Ethereum staking business than censor the network to comply with sanctions, CEO Brian Armstrong suggested in a tweet on Wednesday. On Twitter, Ethereum developer Lefteris Karapetsas asked Coinbase, Kraken and other centralized exchanges what they would do should the U.S. government demand...
CoinDesk
New Auditor for Stablecoin Issuer Tether Confirms Slashing of Commercial Paper Holdings
BDO Italia has reaffirmed stablecoin issuer Tether's consolidated reserves report that showed a 58% quarterly decline in commercial paper holdings to $8.5 billion as of June 30. Tether also confirmed its expectation that commercial papers will be down to $200 million by the end of August and zero before the...
CoinDesk
As SEC Leans on Enforcement to Regulate, Crypto Lawyers Study Every Word
What makes a crypto token a security? It’s the central question plaguing the industry, and while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission isn’t volunteering an answer, the agency has showed some of its hand in enforcement documents crypto lawyers are studying like scripture. A complaint against a company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
‘Consumer Business Is Dead’ for Crypto Lender Celsius, Bankruptcy Expert Says
Retail customers of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network are likely to recover just a portion of their funds at best and “the consumer business is dead” for Celsius, Thomas Braziel, founder of investment firm 507 Capital, said. Recoveries could be “between 50 to 60 cents on the dollar,”...
CoinDesk
South Africa's Central Bank Greenlights Financial Institutions to Serve Crypto Clients
South African financial institutions will now be allowed to deal with funds linked to digital assets and shouldn't indiscriminately block all crypto clients, the country's central bank said. Banks in the country "may act as a conduit for funds" tied to crypto asset service providers and "may play a role...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’ and Job Cuts
Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut disclosed massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post that underscored the dire financial and legal straits faced by the latest firm to freeze crypto withdrawals. Hodlnaut said in the blog that it fired 40 people, which was 80% of its...
CoinDesk
Many Bored Ape NFTs Are in Danger of Getting Liquidated as Borrowed Money Comes Back to Bite
Dozens of Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible tokens (NFT) purchased with borrowed money sit perilously close to being forcibly sold, and there's worry that could trigger even more liquidations. The problem is brewing at BendDAO, a peer-to-peer lending service that lets users borrow ether (ETH) against their NFTs. Customers can...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx
Koibanx, a Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
CoinDesk
FDIC Orders Crypto Exchange FTX US, 4 Others to Cease 'Misleading' Claims
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) published five cease-and-desist orders Friday, including one to crypto exchange FTX US, alleging they mislead investors by suggesting their accounts are insured through the government agency. The Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.com, SmartAsset.com and FDICCrypto.com websites were also directed to cease these alleged misrepresentations. The FDIC...
CoinDesk
South Korea's Money Laundering Watchdog Flags 16 Crypto Firms for Operating Without Registration
South Korea's anti-money laundering authority is going after 16 foreign crypto firms it says have been operating in the country without proper regulatory approval, a statement published Thursday shows. The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), part of South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC), said the firms had advertised crypto and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Kraken’s Anti-Woke Stance: An Experiment in Crypto Workplace Culture
After debate about the role of politics in the workplace erupted surrounding cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, CEO Jesse Powell offered a severance package to employees who weren’t ready to leave politics at the door. More than a month after the offer, less than 1% of employees have accepted. “Opinionated” hosts...
Comments / 1