ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

Related
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says

The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator

Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CoinDesk

The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know

That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon Web Services at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Internet Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3 Policy#Fdic#American Banker#Department Of Justice
CoinDesk

US Tribal Nation Economic Zone Publishes Draft Rules for DAOs

A digital economic zone backed by the Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill, South Carolina, wants to recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as either unincorporated non-profit associations or limited liability companies, draft rules published Wednesday show. DAOs are blockchain-based governance bodies that have no central authority. Typically, members holding the...
ROCK HILL, SC
CoinDesk

Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on Ethereum

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) would rather quit the Ethereum staking business than censor the network to comply with sanctions, CEO Brian Armstrong suggested in a tweet on Wednesday. On Twitter, Ethereum developer Lefteris Karapetsas asked Coinbase, Kraken and other centralized exchanges what they would do should the U.S. government demand...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

As SEC Leans on Enforcement to Regulate, Crypto Lawyers Study Every Word

What makes a crypto token a security? It’s the central question plaguing the industry, and while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission isn’t volunteering an answer, the agency has showed some of its hand in enforcement documents crypto lawyers are studying like scripture. A complaint against a company...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’ and Job Cuts

Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut disclosed massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post that underscored the dire financial and legal straits faced by the latest firm to freeze crypto withdrawals. Hodlnaut said in the blog that it fired 40 people, which was 80% of its...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx

Koibanx, a ​​Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

FDIC Orders Crypto Exchange FTX US, 4 Others to Cease 'Misleading' Claims

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) published five cease-and-desist orders Friday, including one to crypto exchange FTX US, alleging they mislead investors by suggesting their accounts are insured through the government agency. The Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.com, SmartAsset.com and FDICCrypto.com websites were also directed to cease these alleged misrepresentations. The FDIC...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy