Read full article on original website
Related
Steam Deck running Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Earlier this month Sony, Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software launched the PC port of the once PlayStation exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered providing PC gamers with a wealth of graphical enhancements and options to tweak their gameplay visuals. Now Digital Foundry has carried out a performance test comparing the Valve Steam Deck handheld console against the AyaNeo Air. Providing you with an in-depth look at what you can expect from the graphics and gameplay when playing the new Spider-Man game on a handheld console.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed arrives on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 18th
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a four vs. one multiplayer game that will arrive in the midst of Halloween season. The game will hit the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 18th. That is perfectly spooky timing. You can either play as...
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
Quantum Knights open-world shooter gameplay will be revealed at Gamescom 2022
Game development studio Space Dive Games have revealed that they will be showcasing their new open world shooter Quantum Knights at the upcoming Gamescom 2022 games show taking place in Cologne from August 24th to 28th. The new mediaeval fantasy open world action shooter features ”dynamic combat and movement mechanisms”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card
Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.
Reliquary indie action adventure game first trailer
A new trailer has been released this week for the indie action adventure game Reliquary which will be launching on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with additional PS5 and Xbox Series versions sometime during 2023. Created by the design team at Jade Ember Studios Reliquary, is a...
Acpotel NV30 6 x 60X full color night vision monocular $319
Acpotel the professional laser measurement company have launched their first Kickstarter campaign this month to take their new high-performance handheld night vision monocular Acpotel NV30 from concept to production. The unique monocular is equipped with a Sony IMX sensor and can provide full colour night vision up to 500 m and is equipped with a 6 x 60X magnification and features three infrared light levels and a Max256G TF card for recording imagery.
Hades is leaving Game Pass on August 31st
One of the best and also most popular games of 2020 is leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. As of August 31st, Supergiant’s Hades will not be available through Microsoft’s subscription gaming service any longer. If you haven’t played it yet, you are missing out. It is a real surprise. This is an action RPG made by the team behind Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. We just wish that more games would offer an experience as seamless as Hades. The art, music, story, and all of the gameplay elements come together to make one heck of a game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sniper Rogue Mission film first 7 minutes released by Sony
Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first seven minutes of the recently premiered movie Sniper Rogue Mission to celebrate its release on Blu-ray and digital streaming services. The film stars Chad Michael Collins, Ryan Robbins, Sayaka Akimoto, Brendan Sexton III, Josh Brener and Dennis Haysbert and has been directed by Oliver Thompson and produced by Bay Dariz.
Sega unveils every game coming to the Genesis Mini 2
Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2. You might be surprised to learn that one of the more notable titles on the list is the controversial Night Trap from way back when. Night Trap is a full-motion...
What’s new in iOS 16 beta 6 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad at the same time. Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new beta of Apple’s iOS 16 in a new video from Zollotech.
YouTube adds watermarks to downloaded Shorts
This week YouTube has announced that it will be adding watermarks to any downloaded YouTube Shorts built using the platform by content creators. The watermarks will be automatically added to the videos when a creator downloads them to perhaps share with other online services such as TikTok. The news from...
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
iPhone 14 to be unveiled September 7th
It looks like we have a possible date for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of September. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We can also expect to see the new Apple Watch...
ShiftCam SnapGrip raises over $845,000 via Kickstarter
Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the ShiftCam SnapGrip the phone magnetic tripod and camera grip and mount system has raised over $847,000 thanks to over 6,700 backers. The new camera phone system is expected to be available during September 2022 and is now available to preorder priced at $130 or £130 and is available in f Midnight, Abyss Blue, Blue Jay, Chalk Pink and Pink Pomelo.
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
More iOS 16 beta 6 details revealed (Video)
Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 to developers earlier this week, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 and watchOS 9 beta 6. We previously had a look at the new iOS 16 beta 6 software and now we have another video that gives us another look at the software and some more features.
B1 Series: Colorful outside and inside
A rising star brand, IIIF150, recently released the sequel to its B2021 product, the B1 series. There is no doubt that IIIF150 once again shows off its unique appearance and colorful rear shell design. At the premiere of the new product in June, IIIF150 Air1 Pro was stunning, with a unique orange rear shell and breathing light design that overturned the monotonous, bloated and bulky design of rugged phones.
watchOS 9 beta 6 in action (Video)
Apple released watchOS 9 beta 6 to developers earlier this week, they also release a new public beta of the software as well. Now we get to find out more details on what is included in the latest betas of Apple’s watchOS 9 software in a new video from Half Man Half Tech.
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0