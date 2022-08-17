One of the best and also most popular games of 2020 is leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. As of August 31st, Supergiant’s Hades will not be available through Microsoft’s subscription gaming service any longer. If you haven’t played it yet, you are missing out. It is a real surprise. This is an action RPG made by the team behind Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. We just wish that more games would offer an experience as seamless as Hades. The art, music, story, and all of the gameplay elements come together to make one heck of a game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO