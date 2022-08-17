Aug. 17 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Bethel workforce development

Pitt Community College, Pitt NCWorks Career Center and Pitt County DSS are partnering with the Bethel Workforce Development Center, 7449 N. Main St., to provide Bethel residents with resource assistance and educational, training and employment opportunities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 818-0020.

Emerald Express

The Emerald Express, a free trolley ride, runs from noon-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays to provide access to locations in the Uptown Greenville, Dickinson Avenue and the River districts. Board at any of the 13 stops at 20-minute intervals. The loop begins and ends at the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center, 600 S. Pitt St. Visit greenvillenc.gov/our-city/emerald-express-downtown-circulator.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Republican Women

The Republican Women of Pitt County will host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on Thursday at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begin at noon. Speakers will be John Bell, N.C. House majority leader, Dr. Tim Reeder, candidate for N.C. House District 9, and Drock Vincent, candidate for N.C. House District 8. For more information and to RSVP, email rwpcnc21@gmail.com. An RSVP is required for lunch.

Food pantry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.

Candidate Conversation

The Democratic Women of Pitt County will hold a Candidate’s Conversation from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. Come out and hear candidates address issues and concerns collected from surveys of random residents in the community prior to the upcoming November elections.

USA Dance

USA Dance will return to Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C., from 6:30-7 p.m. on Saturday with a special dance lesson in West Coast Swing with Debbie Tuttle. The dance party is from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. No partner required. Also available is an open dance at Stanly Hall in New Bern from 7-9 p.m. on Friday. Tuttle also holds West Coast Swing lessons every Wednesday at Washington Yacht Club. See her facebook page for details.

Pickleball preview

A free pickleball preview event will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Farmville Municipal Athletic Park, 4240 W. Horne Ave. The event is designed to help people ages 13 and older to learn the basics of the sport. Bring water, sunscreen and a paddle. Email info@tennisbloc.com for more information.

Swamp Stomp

Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host Swamp Stomp from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The event will include a chance for participants to catch frogs and salamanders and use microscopes to view some macro-invertebrates. Cost is $5 for city residents and $7 for others. Participation is limited, and pre-registration is required. Call 329-4576.

Blessing of the Badges

Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold its blessing of the badges for all first responders from 12:15-1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. Masks will be required. The event also will be presented live on Facebook. Call 717-9600 for information.