The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...

AMAGANSETT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO