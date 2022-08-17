Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Cyrus Reveals He Felt ‘Mentally Destroyed’ Before Body Transformation, Shares Before and After Pic
Confident in his skin! Trace Cyrus not only shared a dramatic before and after photo of his recent body transformation, he got candid about his mental health struggles and how they affected his physical health. The Metro Station singer, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, to show off...
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
NME
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
NME
Jonah Hill to stop promoting his films to protect his mental health
Jonah Hill has announced that he won’t be promoting his upcoming films for the foreseeable future in order to work on his mental health. The actor, who recently directed the documentary Stutz where he openly discussed his mental health with his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz, has penned an open letter explaining that his anxiety attacks are “exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events”.
NME
Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”
Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
NME
‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after “cardiac incident”
Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalised after suffering a “cardiac incident”. The actor, best known for playing Xander Harris in the drama series, was rushed to hospital two weeks ago, his sister revealed on Instagram. Sharing a number of pictures of Brendon in hospital,...
NME
Girls’ Generation’s Yuri has superpowers in new teaser for K-drama ‘Good Job’
A new teaser for the forthcoming K-drama Good Job, starring Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, has been released. Good Job is a new mystery series that chronicles a romance between rich businessman Eun Sun-woo (Jung Il-woo), who leads a second life as a detective, and Don Se-ra (Yuri), a woman who has “super vision”.
NME
Quavo explains why Takeoff was left out of Migos’ hit song ‘Bad and Boujee’
Quavo has revealed the reason behind Takeoff’s absence on the Migos song ‘Bad & Boujee’. The rappers — who form two-thirds of the Migos trio alongside Offset — discussed the 2016 song in a teaser clip for the music podcast Rap Radar. During the snippet of the interview published Wednesday (August 17), podcast host Elliot Wilson questions why Takeoff wasn’t included on the track, which was the lead single of Migos’ sophomore album, ‘Culture’.
NME
SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo shares heartfelt cover of IU’s ‘Knees’ in tribute to his late mother
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo has shared an emotional new cover of ‘Knees’ by IU. Wonwoo’s cover, which is largely faithful to the original’s sound, was shared on the K-pop boyband’s official YouTube channel on August 19 at midnight KST. It marks his first solo contribution to SEVENTEEN’s sprawling collection of unofficial solo tracks and covers, which include Seungkwan and Youngji’s collaboration on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ and Joshua’s cover of dhruv’s ‘double take’, among others.
NME
Tatiana Maslany says SOPHIE inspired her dual role in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’
Tatiana Maslany has spoken of how SOPHIE inspired her dual roles in the new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The show, which premiered on Disney+ today (August 18), sees Maslany star as Jennifer Walters – the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who transforms into She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion.
NME
Dr. Dre says ICU doctors prepared for his death after he suffered a brain aneurysm
Dr. Dre has opened up about the near-death experience he faced at the start of last year, when he found himself in an LA hospital’s intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm. The legendary rapper and producer faced his health scare at the start of last year, when...
NME
Supergrass’ Danny Goffey tells us about his new album and book ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’
Danny Goffey has announced details of his third solo album ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’ and an accompanying limited edition book. Check out the first single from the record ‘Everybody’s On Drugs’ below, alongside our chat with the Supergrass drummer and indie star. ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’...
NME
‘I Came By’ review: murder and the macabre in a miscast horror thriller
Sold as a sociopolitical thriller with a class conscience, the end result of Netflix‘s I Came By is something starkly different, overblown at times and a ravaging of sadism and violence. Directed and co-written by Babak Anvari who is best known for his oppressive allegorical thriller Under the Shadow about the Iran-Iraq War, we’re initially following a punkish graffiti artist named Toby who targets wealthy homeowners in acts of protest against Tory Britain.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple’s Hamptons party shut down by cops
The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...
NME
New M.I.A. song previewed on Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
An as-yet-unreleased M.I.A. song has been previewed in a new episode of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever – check out the clip below. The coming-of-age comedy, co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Lang Fisher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project), returned for a third season last Friday (August 12).
NME
Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience
A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
NME
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
