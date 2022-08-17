ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
The Independent

Kuroda Seiki: Who was the celebrated painter who brought Western style to imperial Japan?

Japanese artist Kuroda Seiki is the subject of the latest Google Doodle on the 156th anniversary of his birth.An influential painter of the late 19th and early 20th century, Seiki is credited with importing Western-style (or “yoga”) art theory to his homeland after studying his craft in Paris and developing what became his signature “Academic Impressionist” style.He was born on 9 August 1866 in Takamibaba, Satsuma Domain (present day Kagoshima Prefecture), the son of a samurai, Kuroda Kiyokane, and his wife Yaeko.Kuroda was adopted in 1871 by his paternal uncle, Kuroda Kiyotsuna, a powerful imperial government minister open to the...
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Phys.org

Vets tackle jumbo tusk task on Pakistan zoo elephants

A team of international vets armed with specially-designed dentist drills began operating Wednesday on a pair of elephants "in incredible pain" at a colonial-era zoo in Pakistan. The Austria-based Four Paws organisation was asked by the Sindh High Court to step in to treat the animals after activists reported their...
BBC

Japan v Ireland: Nine-try tourists come from behind to trounce hosts 57-22

Tries: Try scorer, Imakugi, Lavemai Cons: Otsuka 2 Pens: Otsuka. Tries: Jones 3, Doyle, Dalton, Deely, Pearse, Scuffil-McCabe, Hooban Cons: O'Brien 6. Ireland recovered from an early 15-point deficit to score nine tries and defeat Japan 57-22 in the first of two Tests between the sides in Shizuoka. Japan scored...
The Independent

Adorable elephant at Chinese zoo delights visitors by returning dropped shoe to child

An elephant at a zoo in China delighted visitors after it picked up a shoe dropped by a child and returned it to him.The elephant at Weihai zoo in Shandong province was inside its enclosure when the boy dropped his shoe, reported the South China Morning Post.The tusker then picked up the shoe by wrapping his trunk around it before returning it to the boy’s outstretched hand.Delighted, the boy picked up a handful of grass and fed the elephant to show his gratitude.“Elephants are really warm and smart!” the boy was quoted as saying.According to the zoo’s management, the...
pethelpful.com

Video of Mama Camel Bonding With Her New Rainbow Baby Brings Us to Tears

Child loss is heartbreaking. Even for animals, who feel so much more than we ever give them credit for. On TikTok, one camel farmer in Australia is celebrating the rainbow birth of one of her calves. And now the incredible mama's story of loss and joy is bringing people to tears.
pethelpful.com

Video of Sheep Desperately Trying to Find Shade in Wales Heat Wave Is Heartbreaking

During the summer months it's so important to make sure that your animals have plenty of shade and water. Which is probably why TikToker Jael Geijo (@jaelandomar) of the United Kingdom stopped what they were doing and took video of a group of sheep grappling for shade. The TikTok creator ultimately chose to share the footage online and now people are speaking up to make sure these poor sheep stay cool.
