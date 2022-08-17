Read full article on original website
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
U.K.・
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
dailyphew.com
After Saving Him When He Was A Calf, A Woman Is Now The Greatest Buddy Of A Bull That Weighs Approximately 750 Kg
Thor, a newborn shorthorn bull, was discovered prone and lifeless in a mound of excrement when Heidi Ross first came upon him as a young calf. Heidi felt compelled to do all in her power to save Thor after he won her heart. The young woman was employed on a...
Kuroda Seiki: Who was the celebrated painter who brought Western style to imperial Japan?
Japanese artist Kuroda Seiki is the subject of the latest Google Doodle on the 156th anniversary of his birth.An influential painter of the late 19th and early 20th century, Seiki is credited with importing Western-style (or “yoga”) art theory to his homeland after studying his craft in Paris and developing what became his signature “Academic Impressionist” style.He was born on 9 August 1866 in Takamibaba, Satsuma Domain (present day Kagoshima Prefecture), the son of a samurai, Kuroda Kiyokane, and his wife Yaeko.Kuroda was adopted in 1871 by his paternal uncle, Kuroda Kiyotsuna, a powerful imperial government minister open to the...
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Phys.org
Vets tackle jumbo tusk task on Pakistan zoo elephants
A team of international vets armed with specially-designed dentist drills began operating Wednesday on a pair of elephants "in incredible pain" at a colonial-era zoo in Pakistan. The Austria-based Four Paws organisation was asked by the Sindh High Court to step in to treat the animals after activists reported their...
Dramatic Clip Captures Moment Lifeguards Save Cat From Drowning: 'Got You'
The cat could be seen clinging for dear life to a river wall when the lifeguards arrived just in time.
BBC
Japan v Ireland: Nine-try tourists come from behind to trounce hosts 57-22
Tries: Try scorer, Imakugi, Lavemai Cons: Otsuka 2 Pens: Otsuka. Tries: Jones 3, Doyle, Dalton, Deely, Pearse, Scuffil-McCabe, Hooban Cons: O'Brien 6. Ireland recovered from an early 15-point deficit to score nine tries and defeat Japan 57-22 in the first of two Tests between the sides in Shizuoka. Japan scored...
Adorable elephant at Chinese zoo delights visitors by returning dropped shoe to child
An elephant at a zoo in China delighted visitors after it picked up a shoe dropped by a child and returned it to him.The elephant at Weihai zoo in Shandong province was inside its enclosure when the boy dropped his shoe, reported the South China Morning Post.The tusker then picked up the shoe by wrapping his trunk around it before returning it to the boy’s outstretched hand.Delighted, the boy picked up a handful of grass and fed the elephant to show his gratitude.“Elephants are really warm and smart!” the boy was quoted as saying.According to the zoo’s management, the...
pethelpful.com
Video of Mama Camel Bonding With Her New Rainbow Baby Brings Us to Tears
Child loss is heartbreaking. Even for animals, who feel so much more than we ever give them credit for. On TikTok, one camel farmer in Australia is celebrating the rainbow birth of one of her calves. And now the incredible mama's story of loss and joy is bringing people to tears.
BBC
'Madame Butterfly': Japanese fashion pioneer Hanae Mori dies
Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, nicknamed "Madame Butterfly" for her signature winged motifs, has died. She was 96. She died of old age in her Tokyo home on 11 August and was given a private funeral, local media reported. Mori was most famous for being the first Japanese - and...
Where water is called 'blue gold': A town grapples with one of its worst droughts on record
France is suffering what authorities say is likely its worst drought on record. In the parched south, authorities are trucking in water to replenish their reservoirs and imposing rations on residents.
pethelpful.com
Video of Sheep Desperately Trying to Find Shade in Wales Heat Wave Is Heartbreaking
During the summer months it's so important to make sure that your animals have plenty of shade and water. Which is probably why TikToker Jael Geijo (@jaelandomar) of the United Kingdom stopped what they were doing and took video of a group of sheep grappling for shade. The TikTok creator ultimately chose to share the footage online and now people are speaking up to make sure these poor sheep stay cool.
Time Out Global
See the awe-inspiring winners of the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year competition
Nature photography buffs: it’s that time of year again. The winners of the 2022 edition of the Nature TTL photographer of the year awards are in – and they’re as mesmerising as ever. Nature TTL’s competition is all about the natural world, ranging from snow leopards in...
