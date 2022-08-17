Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Ripple's Biggest Critic Makes U-Turn, Calls Out SEC's Overreach
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Treasury Secretary Yellen gives IRS six months to kick start its $80billion overhaul - including hiring 87,000 new agents and clearing a huge backlog - and still insists no American making under $400,000 will be audited
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday instructed the Internal Revenue Service to begin hatching a plan for the use of $80 billion in funds granted by Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday. She gave the agency until February 17 to create a 'six-month...
u.today
Jim Cramer Urges SEC to Crack Down on Crypto Pump-and-Dumps
CNBC's Jim Cramer has urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to crack down on cryptocurrency pump-and-dump schemes on Thursday's episode of his "Mad Money" show. Crypto pumping is one of the most "troubling issues" that the securities regulator should be pursuing right now, according to Cramer. He claims that...
u.today
Former Meta Exec Praises Bitcoin Ahead of Ethereum Merge
David Marcus, Meta’s former crypto chief, offered some words of praise for Bitcoin in a recent tweet. Marcus claims that Ethereum’s upcoming merge upgrade actually makes him “feel great” about the largest cryptocurrency. He praised Bitcoin's stability and predictability, claiming that these two qualities help to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Surge in XRP Transfers of $100,000+ Noticed on XRPL — Highest Since May 13: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0