ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
southmag.com

The Sea Pines Resort Events & Activities September 1 – 30, 2022

ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Bluffton, SC
Lifestyle
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
eatitandlikeit.com

EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton

With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
BLUFFTON, SC
Outdoor Life

Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened

An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
southmag.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Atlantic Ocean#Sea Air#Shrimp Boats#Beaches#Volvo
cityofbeaufort.org

Temporary wooden awning will protect pedestrians during construction

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 18, 2022) – The City of Beaufort, in conjunction with a building permit, has allowed a construction contractor to build a temporary wooden structure in front of The Social Betty store, 204 Carteret Street, to protect pedestrians while construction takes place on the second floor of the building.
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Lowcountry Habitat hires Pollitzer

Group names Resource Development Manager as office moves to a new home. Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity has named Wendy Nilsen Pollitzer its new Resource Development Manager. Pollitzer, born in Charleston, has been a Beaufort County resident for more than 23 years. She joins Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity after stints as the Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society and the Assistant Manager of Events at Immune Deficiency Foundation, both national nonprofit organizations.
BEAUFORT, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

Georgia course reopening following $1.2 million renovation

The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia, will reopen its golf course on Sept. 1, 2022 following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. Led by director of grounds Lynn Childress and his team at The Club at Savannah Harbor, the renovation focused on rebuilding greens and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Ellabell, Georgia-based Godwin Golf was the contractor on the project.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
wtoc.com

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Deputies searching for missing man last seen Wednesday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Wednesday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said family members reported Andrew “Drew” Moore missing. The 28-year-old is 5-foot-five, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. BCSO said Moore is known to wear an Atlanta Braves hat. He […]
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson

Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Appeal halts removal of landmark live oak

The day after the Town of Port Royal issued a building permit, chainsaws were lopping limbs from the trunk of a landmark live oak estimated to be between 150 and 200 years old. But a last-minute appeal brought the effort to a halt. The tree is one of two landmark...
PORT ROYAL, SC
yourislandnews.com

CPA joins Beaufort Memorial OB-GYN Specialists

Beaufort Memorial has added a certified physician assistant to the clinical team at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists. Peyton Erb, PA-C, provides widely ranging OBGYN care to patients in the practice’s Beaufort office and also assists its physicians during surgical procedures. She enjoys treating women of all ages and has a particular interest in adolescent medicine.
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy