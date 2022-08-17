ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO