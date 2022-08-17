Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
WJCL
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
E-bikes to make imprint on Hilton Head’s public pathways following passage of ordinance
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — If you live or visit the Hilton Head area get ready to see an increase in bike riders. Earlier this week, Hilton Head Town Council passed an e-bike ordinance. This allows the use of lower-speed electronic bikes on public pathways. In addition to the ordinance, there must be a […]
southmag.com
The Sea Pines Resort Events & Activities September 1 – 30, 2022
ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eatitandlikeit.com
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton
With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened
An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
WJCL
Heavy rain drenches parts of southeast Georgia, Lowcountry...more downpours expected Friday
Torrential downpours led to super sized rain totals and street flooding in parts of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry on Thursday. Friday's forecast will bring another round of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall. Rain totals on Thursday topped 6" around parts of Beaufort and also just south of Richmond Hill....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly South Carolina Woman Killed by an Alligator After Falling into Pond
A South Carolina woman was killed by a 9-foot, 8-inch alligator after she fell into a pond on Aug. 15. The gator, which was known to residents, was removed from the lagoon and euthanized the same day. Nancy Becker was a resident of Sun City Hilton Head, a large community...
cityofbeaufort.org
Temporary wooden awning will protect pedestrians during construction
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 18, 2022) – The City of Beaufort, in conjunction with a building permit, has allowed a construction contractor to build a temporary wooden structure in front of The Social Betty store, 204 Carteret Street, to protect pedestrians while construction takes place on the second floor of the building.
yourislandnews.com
Lowcountry Habitat hires Pollitzer
Group names Resource Development Manager as office moves to a new home. Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity has named Wendy Nilsen Pollitzer its new Resource Development Manager. Pollitzer, born in Charleston, has been a Beaufort County resident for more than 23 years. She joins Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity after stints as the Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society and the Assistant Manager of Events at Immune Deficiency Foundation, both national nonprofit organizations.
golfcourseindustry.com
Georgia course reopening following $1.2 million renovation
The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia, will reopen its golf course on Sept. 1, 2022 following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. Led by director of grounds Lynn Childress and his team at The Club at Savannah Harbor, the renovation focused on rebuilding greens and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Ellabell, Georgia-based Godwin Golf was the contractor on the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
Beaufort Deputies searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Wednesday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said family members reported Andrew “Drew” Moore missing. The 28-year-old is 5-foot-five, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. BCSO said Moore is known to wear an Atlanta Braves hat. He […]
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson
Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
yourislandnews.com
Appeal halts removal of landmark live oak
The day after the Town of Port Royal issued a building permit, chainsaws were lopping limbs from the trunk of a landmark live oak estimated to be between 150 and 200 years old. But a last-minute appeal brought the effort to a halt. The tree is one of two landmark...
WJCL
Preliminary autopsy report reveals cause of death in Sun City alligator attack
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Beaufort County Coroner David Ott tells WJCL 22 News that 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker died Monday of blunt force trauma due to an alligator attack. This comes days after Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said Becker was gardening near a pond before the attack.
yourislandnews.com
CPA joins Beaufort Memorial OB-GYN Specialists
Beaufort Memorial has added a certified physician assistant to the clinical team at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists. Peyton Erb, PA-C, provides widely ranging OBGYN care to patients in the practice’s Beaufort office and also assists its physicians during surgical procedures. She enjoys treating women of all ages and has a particular interest in adolescent medicine.
Comments / 0