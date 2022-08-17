ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeeville, SC

yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson

Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

‘There ain’t no way to stop the water’

It is Friday and I’m in Port Royal. It’s raining. But that heat-breaking, grass-greening rain carries a sense of dread. These summer days we read about flooding in Kentucky and the almost-weekly flash floods closer to home in Charleston. Our torrential, late-in-the-day downpours seem less benign than they did just a few years ago.
BEAUFORT, SC
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Society
Beaufort County, SC
Education
City
Hardeeville, SC
City
Williams, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
State
South Carolina State
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County resident reported missing

On Aug. 17 Beaufort County resident Andrew "Drew" Moore, 28, was reported missing by his family members, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office released an advisory requesting "people be on the lookout" for Moore. The advisory stated might be traveling in a light blue 2016 Honda CRV with a South Carolina license plate that reads TEL 164.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton

With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position. The Town of Bluffton says her last day will be on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese has named Captain Scott Chandler interim chief. “The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie...
BLUFFTON, SC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Mar’quelle Thomas

FAIRFAX, SC (WJBF) – An Allendale County mother spent her last four years sounding the alarm to law enforcement in efforts to solve her son’s murder.  Barry Thomas, the mother of Mar’quelle Thomas, still has hopes of getting justice.   “Good morning my baby. Mommy loves you dude.”  Barry Thomas says this every day.  She talks […]
FAIRFAX, SC
walterborolive.com

Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party

Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two families escape mobile home fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted by the Red Cross after escaping a fire that seriously damaged a mobile home and destroyed a nearby camper. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were sent to a property on Creekside Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Despite a bystander’s effort to slow the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: Woman injured in Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman sustained non-life threatening injures in a shooting in Downtown Savannah early Saturday morning. Savannah Police responded to the call at Whitaker Street and Broughton Street shortly before 2 a.m. A suspect was located and stopped just a couple blocks away a short time later....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart soldier surprises son at school following deployment

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - While the war in Ukraine continues, Georgia soldiers deployed for a NATO support mission in Germany are starting to return home. The first couple hundred soldiers arrived back at Fort Stewart last week. More than 3,000 were deployed from the First Armored Brigade combat team with the 3rd ID.
FORT STEWART, GA
WJCL

Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

