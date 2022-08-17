ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

New school year begins for Jasper County students

Jasper County students who did not already return to school a few weeks ago began their new school year this past week. Thomas Heyward Academy, Royal Live Oaks Academy of the Arts and Sciences, Polaris Tech Charter School, John Paul II Catholic School, Step of Faith Christian Academy and Legacy Christian all started classes this week.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County resident reported missing

On Aug. 17 Beaufort County resident Andrew "Drew" Moore, 28, was reported missing by his family members, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office released an advisory requesting "people be on the lookout" for Moore. The advisory stated might be traveling in a light blue 2016 Honda CRV with a South Carolina license plate that reads TEL 164.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy