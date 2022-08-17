On Aug. 17 Beaufort County resident Andrew "Drew" Moore, 28, was reported missing by his family members, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office released an advisory requesting "people be on the lookout" for Moore. The advisory stated might be traveling in a light blue 2016 Honda CRV with a South Carolina license plate that reads TEL 164.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO