Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
East Valley Tribune
Longtime nonprofit offers after-school help in Mesa
A Chandler nonprofit that has served kids with free after-school programs has set up shop in Mesa to help local children and teens. With an eye toward helping 150 kids, ICAN opened at Longfellow Elementary School, 345 S. Hall St. and Adams Elementary School, 738 S. Longmore. "The pandemic brought...
New Dutch Bros location to open in north Phoenix
A new Dutch Bros Coffee location will open in north Phoenix this coming week. The chain's newest coffee shop is set to open near 7th Avenue and Bell Road on Tuesday.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler nation’s tops for swimming pools
A national survey found that Chandler is the best place for swimming pools in the country. It is one of seven Arizona cities ranked in the top 20 in the country, though Queen Creek didn’t make the cut.. “The Phoenix metro area is one of the biggest swimming pool...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
AZFamily
Peoria business transforms monsoon-damaged trees into high-end furniture
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a wild summer, with heavy wind and rain knocking down many trees across the Valley. Most of the trees are chopped up and turned into mulch. Phillip Glassmeyer, with Apple Blossom Woodworks, would rather use the trees for something else. After a...
azdot.gov
ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
AZFamily
Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix flowing with water
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilbertsunnews.com
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
AZFamily
Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
East Valley Tribune
Tri Pointe starts Sentinel at Oro Ridge
Tri Pointe Homes, a 30-year-old homebuilder formerly known as Maracay, has broken ground for the 52-home Sentinel at Oro Ridge within the expansive Oro Ridge planned community in Queen Creek. “We are very excited about Sentinel at Oro Ridge for many reasons, from the premium designs and beautiful natural surroundings...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa group aims to get kids to read more
Keep an eye for the “Page Coach” traversing Mesa streets during the months of August and September. Mesa-based Kids Need to Read – a national organization – is celebrating 15 years of literacy for children in communities everywhere. The “Page Coach,” a takeoff on the old-west...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October
PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
Missing woman found deceased in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a woman reported missing out of Kingman earlier this week was found deceased Wednesday in the East Valley near Main Street and Recker Road. Brenda Marshall, 71, of Kingman was reported missing Sunday and local police put out alerts asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
East Valley Tribune
California firm buys 5 acres in QC for $2.8M
A California real estate investment company recently bought 5 acres of land in Queen Creek for $2.8 million. Greenwood & McKenzie of Tustin and Power Marketplace LLC bought the land at S. 187th Place, near Power and Germann roads, from Schwan’s Company, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
SignalsAZ
Entries Sought for Billy Moore Days Parade
Decorated floats, horse-drawn wagons, dance groups, local celebrities, community organizations, antique cars, school clubs, scouts, and more will be marching down historic Western Avenue in Old Town Avondale for the annual Billy Moore Days Parade, presented by Avondale Toyota. Businesses and local organizations are all invited to be part of this time-honored tradition, which takes place this year on Saturday, October 15 at 9 a.m. Billy Moore Days dates back to 1954 and celebrates the history of the area with a weekend festival, parade and carnival. The event is named for the pioneer who established a stage stop, general store, and saloon in a place called Coldwater, which later became Avondale, Arizona.
AZFamily
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
Comments / 0