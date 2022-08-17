The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO