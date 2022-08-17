Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Monastery in Florence, Arizona raises funds to honor Arizona religious leaderJeff KronenfeldFlorence, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
East Valley Tribune
Longtime nonprofit offers after-school help in Mesa
A Chandler nonprofit that has served kids with free after-school programs has set up shop in Mesa to help local children and teens. With an eye toward helping 150 kids, ICAN opened at Longfellow Elementary School, 345 S. Hall St. and Adams Elementary School, 738 S. Longmore. "The pandemic brought...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa group aims to get kids to read more
Keep an eye for the “Page Coach” traversing Mesa streets during the months of August and September. Mesa-based Kids Need to Read – a national organization – is celebrating 15 years of literacy for children in communities everywhere. The “Page Coach,” a takeoff on the old-west...
AZFamily
What is “1776 curriculum?” We stopped by a Peoria school teaching it to find out
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 1776 curriculum got renewed attention this week when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she supported it. So what is it exactly? What does it involve? Arizona’s Family learned a school in Peoria uses it. It’s called Candeo Peoria. The public charter school...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers
PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
KTAR.com
Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October
PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
'It's so much money': ASU students struggle with high cost of rent
PHOENIX — Rising rent prices in Arizona are hitting students at Arizona State University hard as more than 140,000 students start the new school year. "I'm really excited," said freshman Colleen Schaner. But with that enthusiasm, comes frustration, because finding a place to live these days, isn't always easy.
Housing voucher waitlist opens in Mesa for the first time since 2016
MESA, Ariz. — For the first time in five and a half years, people struggling to pay their rent in Mesa can apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. As of Thursday morning, the City of Mesa already had 11,000 applications filled out, surpassing the 10,000 that was originally anticipated by city staff.
Three students, one adult hurt in school bus crash in Gilbert
At least one person is hurt after a school bus crash Friday morning near Higley and Chandler Heights roads in Gilbert.
AZFamily
Peoria business transforms monsoon-damaged trees into high-end furniture
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a wild summer, with heavy wind and rain knocking down many trees across the Valley. Most of the trees are chopped up and turned into mulch. Phillip Glassmeyer, with Apple Blossom Woodworks, would rather use the trees for something else. After a...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler nation’s tops for swimming pools
A national survey found that Chandler is the best place for swimming pools in the country. It is one of seven Arizona cities ranked in the top 20 in the country, though Queen Creek didn’t make the cut.. “The Phoenix metro area is one of the biggest swimming pool...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
iheart.com
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
AZFamily
150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
