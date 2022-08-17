ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors working hard, building culture as season looms

By CODY WENDT SPORTS STAFF
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
With a season under their belts in Cascade Conference volleyball, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors have the lay of the land and have high hopes to begin scaling the ranks in earnest as they open the new season Thursday.

In its first full season since moving from the Frontier Conference, LCSC finished 17-14 overall and 11-11 in the conference in 2021. This year’s Warriors are taking a trip to California to kick things off, making their season debut against William Jessup at 3 p.m. Thursday. They continue their California tour with four more nonconference matches during the weekend, then start their conference run facing Walla Walla at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in College Place, Wash.

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

