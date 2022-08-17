ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

On This Day: Barcelona terror attack kills 16

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RR5eL_0hKA0qVn00

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1807, Robert Fulton began the first American steamboat trip between Albany, N.Y., and New York City.

In 1915, a hurricane struck Galveston, Texas, killing 275 people.

In 1946, George Orwell publishes Animal Farm.

In 1969, the Woodstock music festival ended after three days on a 600-acre farm in Bethel, N.Y.

In 1978, Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson and Larry Newman completed the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by balloon, landing their helium-filled Double Eagle II near Paris.

In 1987, Rudolf Hess, Hitler's former deputy, was found strangled in Berlin's Spandau Prison. He was 93.

In 1996, the Reform Party nominated Texas businessman Ross Perot for president. He would go on to lose the 1996 general election with 18.9 percent of the popular vote and zero electoral votes. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won with 43 percent of the popular vote and 370 electoral votes. Republican George H.W. Bush lost his re-election bid with 37.4 percent of the popular vote and 168 electoral votes.

In 1998, addressing the American people, U.S. President Bill Clinton said he had a relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky that was "not appropriate."

In 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000.

In 2017, a man drove a van into a group of pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, killing 14 people and injuring another 130 people. The driver killed a 15th person in a carjacking while fleeing the scene. In a related attack hours later, a group of terrorists drove into more civilians, killing a 16th person. All told, eight attackers were also killed.

In 2019, an explosion at a Kabul, Afghanistan, wedding hall killed at least 63 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

On This Day: Gorbachev removed in coup

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1812, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution defeated the British ship Guerriere in a furious engagement off the coast of Nova Scotia and earned its nickname of "Old Ironsides." Witnesses said British shots seemed to bounce off the Constitution. In 1953,...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine: five lessons from the 19th-century Crimean war

The war in Ukraine will reach a grim anniversary on 24 August, when we will be six months into a conflict whose terminus we still cannot see. Can history offer any clues? Vladimir Putin likes to talk about the second world war, Russia’s best war, but the closest parallel is probably the Crimean war, which dragged on for two and a half years, from 1853 to 1856, before the exhausted belligerents worked out a peace agreement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Perot
Person
George Orwell
Person
Robert Fulton
Person
Rudolf Hess
Person
Monica Lewinsky
The Associated Press

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for winter. Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking to pharmaceuticals to commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re cutting you off, all my equipment will be destroyed,” said Kopf, who’ also chairs Germany’s association of zinc galvanizing firms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Ex-top prosecutor remanded in Mexico disappeared students case

Mexico on Saturday remanded in custody a former attorney general in connection with a controversial investigation he led into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 -- one of the country's worst human rights tragedies. Those conclusions were rejected by independent experts and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as families of the victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

On This Day: Augusta National Golf Club admits women for 1st time

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1741, Danish navigator Vitus Jonas Bering discovered what is now called Alaska. In 1858, theories by Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace regarding evolution were published in a British scholarly journal. In 1968, about 200,000 Warsaw Pact troops and 5,000...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atlantic Ocean#Paris#Turkey#Violent Crime#American#Animal Farm#The Reform Party#Democrat#Republican#White House
UPI News

Montenegro coalition government collapses after no-confidence vote

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Montenegro's coalition government collapsed Friday after a vote of no confidence in the administration of Prime Minister Dritan Abazović. Abazović, the leader of the socially liberal United Reform Action party, had taken over as prime minister of a minority administration from Zdravko Krivokapić in April after it too was victim to a vote of no-confidence.
POLITICS
UPI News

U.S. will send another $775 million in weapons to Ukraine

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United States will send another $775 million in weapons to Ukraine, including missiles, drones, and vehicles, a defense official said Friday. The weapons package will include 16 howitzers and ammunition for them and AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles known as HARM, a senior Pentagon official said, according to The Hill, CNBC and Defense News. Armored vehicles, 15 Scan Eagle reconnaissance drones are also included in the latest weapons package.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
UPI News

Ukraine advertises 'bravery' as a weapon of war

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- When a preview of Vogue's October 2022 cover story on Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska hit Twitter on July 26, 2022, reactions on social media were swift and polarized. Some critics said that a photo shoot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for a fashion magazine was a "bad idea" and glamorized war.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A British man accused of operating an ISIS hostage-taking scheme that led to the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to eight life sentences. El Shafee Elsheikh, was part of a group known as the "Beatles" for their British accents. Elsheikh, Mohammed Emwazi and Alexanda Kotey kidnapped and abused more than two dozens western hostages, according to prosecutors. The four American hostages who were killed were James Foley, Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller and Steven Sotloff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Russian missile hits residential building in Mykolaiv; Crimea struck again

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv hit a residential building Saturday morning, injuring numerous children while new explosions were reported at Russian Black Sea fleet headquarters in Crimea, marking the latest battlefield activity in Ukraine. The projectile hit a five-story building in Voskresenske in the Mykolaiv...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
428K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy