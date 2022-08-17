BACK IN TIME - 1972: Hunting accident results in fatality

Man sitting in passenger seat of car stood up just before man in driver side fired gun

110 years ago

August 15, 1912

A dispatch to the Journal from Salem says: After chasing both ends of the low rainbow in an effort to recover the money he expended in serving a subpoena issued in another county, Sheriff W. B. Snider is still holding the sack and has been advised by Assistant Attorney General Van Winkle that his fees are gone forever.

When the sheriff of Crooks County sent the subpoena to Sheriff Snider of Lake County, the latter sent one of his deputies about 20 miles into the country to serve it. Then he sent a bill to the Crook County officials for expenses and fee. The deputy district attorney of Crook County advised him that the state footed the bills in such cases.

Sheriff Snider was willing to get his money from the state. He didn't care, just so the coin jingled once more in his own pocket. He addressed a letter to Attorney General Crawford, asking him about the matter. Assistant Attorney General James Crawford advised him that the state needed its money for other purposes, and anyway, there was no authority of law for the payment of such claims. He advised that the county from which the subpoena was issued should pay the expenses in the case, but no

fees were permissible.

75 years ago

August 14, 1947

SALEM, Aug. 12 (Special) bids for state highway department projects, estimated to cost $1,700,000, will be considered by the state highway commission at a meeting in Portland Aug. 25 and 26, the commission announced here Monday.

The projects:

Construct bridge over Crooked River at Prineville in Crook County. Length of bridge 179 feet.

Surfacing and oiling of 24.77 miles of the forest boundary section of the Warm Springs highway in Jefferson and Wasco counties. Also regrading work citing and furnishing crushed material in stockpiles.

50 years ago

August 14, 1972 Benjamin Henry Wells, 63, of Bend, was wounded fatally in a hunting accident, which occurred about noon Wednesday near Brothers, about 40 miles south of Prineville.

Wells died at 4:20 p.m. in Pioneer Memorial Hospital here. State police said Wells was shooting sage grouse with Theodore Knut Nelson, 31, of Eugene, when the accident occurred.

The accident victim was caretaker of the Roberts property near Brothers for Jim Arntz of Bend. Mr. and Mrs. Nelson and their children were vacationing in the area.

Officers said Nelson stopped his 1967 station wagon to shoot a grouse and laid his .22 rifle on top of the car. Wells opened the door on the passenger side, put his feet outside and shot a grouse from a sitting position.

Then, as Nelson was shooting across the top of the car, Wells stood up and was hit in the back of the head. Nelson's wife and children were in the rear seat of the car at the time.

There will be no criminal action against Nelson, the district attorney's office has determined. Nelson was cited for hunting game birds in a closed season.

25 years ago

August 19, 1997

Undersheriff Clyde McLain said the first thing he thought of when the dispatch officer reported a child in the water Friday was the recent drowning incident in the Portland area. But fortunately, that was not the case.

A phone call to 911 was received by dispatch that a boat carrying a small child on Ochoco Reservoir had capsized. Quickly, McLain and other deputies, along with an ambulance, rushed to the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, three adults and an 11-month-old baby had just left the dock when their boat started taking on water. The boat, a 14-foot fiberglass skiff, was powered by a nine hp outboard and had just been purchased 10 days earlier by Donna L. Davis, of 227290 Highway 26 East.

McLain said Davis apparently had just backed her boat away from her private dock when water began coming in over the transom.

