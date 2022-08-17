ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: I-205 tolling is being implemented illegally

By Jeff Molinari
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
Jeff Molinari: Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians who approved this project.

The tollbooth being constructed on I-205 is being done illegally. This is a project that should be voted on by the taxpayers/voters of Oregon.

I-205 is traveled by people from all over the state and well as motorists from out of state. Our liberal political leaders have forgotten who they work for, who pays their salaries. They know that voters will turn it down, so they are trying to force it upon us.

We, the people of Oregon, need to stand up and insist that this project be stopped. As a precaution, the citizens of Oregon need to file a lawsuit against the individual political leaders who approved this project without our consent. Do not sue the state of Oregon because then it falls back on the taxpayers. Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians.

Jeff Molinari

Milwaukie

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

