ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Kelsey Birsa presents paintings at Stevens-Crawford house

By Ellen Spitaleri
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjY4Q_0hKA0adP00 Leah Faure, current Art in Oregon artist in residence, also on display at historic residence.

Art is alive and thriving in Oregon City, with Kelsey Birsa's paintings on view from now through Sept. 17, in the Mary Elizabeth Gallery inside the historic Stevens-Crawford House.

In addition, Leah Faure, the August artist in residence, has paintings hanging in the studio space there and plans to show pieces in progress throughout the month.

Both women support Art in Oregon's goal to "build and sustain art patronage through pride in Oregon artists and pride in art ownership," noted AiO co-founder Tammy Jo Wilson, an Oregon City resident.

Established in 2017, Art in Oregon is a statewide, visual-arts focused nonprofit, working to build bridges between artists and communities.

The mission of the organization is to establish collaborative relationships with the common goal of increased visibility and access to art for all people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hiu7Z_0hKA0adP00

Mary Elizabeth Gallery

The Mary Elizabeth Gallery "is not your average white box gallery. Artwork hangs from the original wooden picture rails that line the cream-colored walls of the house," Wilson said.

The Stevens-Crawford Heritage House is an American Foursquare home built in 1908 by Harley Stevens and his wife, Mary Elizabeth. In 1968, Mertie Stevens, the remaining family member, passed away leaving the home to the Clackamas County Historical Society.

In recent years, Oregon City has lost its few other art gallery spaces, and AiO decided to keep arts and culture alive in Oregon City, Wilson said.

"The gallery was a natural progression of the Artist Residency Program AiO has run for the past three summers," she said.

"We were looking for a space to share the beautiful work of our artists with the community. Clackamas County Historical Society graciously supported us in converting what was an old-time office exhibition into a contemporary art space," Wilson said.

She added, "This transition has brought fresh content and new audiences to the house."

"When I first encountered her art, Birsa was obviously very skilled at depicting beautiful detail and textures through her paintings," said Selena Jones, the AiO Stevens-Crawford House Artist-in-Residency coordinator.

Jones was grateful that Birsa is sharing how she uses her art to dramatically explore the world she encounters.

"Viewers are transported into an immersive exhibition within the historic home they will not find elsewhere," Jones said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hKA0adP00

Exploring anxiety and depression

"I have been thinking a lot over the past two years about indoor and outdoor spaces as well as the social interactions we have in them," Birsa said, noting that she loves working with oil, and recently began incorporating mixed media such as collage and gold leaf to her paintings.

"My paintings explore the feelings of anxiety and depression that the pandemic has created in myself and many others," she said.

One of her paintings was inspired by plants from the garden surrounding the Stevens-Crawford Heritage House.

"Experiencing outdoor spaces with friends and family, such as the colorful garden outside, has become one of the few social interactions that felt safe and normal during the pandemic," Birsa said.

She noted that AiO will host "Party Party," an artist reception for her work and an informal get together showcasing programming at the Stevens-Crawford Heritage House from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Leah Faure

"Faure's artwork captures neighborhoods with an eye for architectural line and color. Her artwork preserves moments of everyday life that evoke a quiet calm," Wilson said.

She added that during Faure's time as artist in residence, she will have the opportunity to work in the private second floor studio in the Stevens-Crawford House, surrounded by the artifacts of another era.

"I was drawn to her artwork because of how she captures a place. She doesn't choose the fanciest or biggest structures, homes or gardens. She spends time capturing unassuming stillness," Wilson added.

Inspirations

Faure noted that making art is a solo endeavor and the process can be slow.

"Artist residencies give time to interact with the community at an artist's pace. It is a beautiful space, and it is an honor to be chosen by Art in Oregon," Faure said.

"I like figuring out a scene. If it has complicated pattern, like flowers in the grass or telescoping perspective, I am engaged and therefore distracted from the anxiety of everyday life," Faure said, adding that her primary medium is oil paint, but she also enjoys working with acrylic and charcoal.

Old buildings and houses have always inspired her, and touring houses is something she has done since childhood.

"The choices of past architects to add texture, utility and interest to a home is fascinating, including curved stairs, windows that press out to a box for more views, walk-through areas that create one big space and built-out cabinets that dig out useful spaces," Faure said.

She noted that the public will be able to see the results of her residency during her solo show in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uml3g_0hKA0adP00

Experience art

"Successful art is one that the viewer finds a connection with; something that they can see part of their own story and experience in," Birsa said.

She added that she loves the sense of home in the gallery and in the historic house.

"It is a unique setting for art that sparks some interesting conversations for me,' Birsa said, noting that her show in the gallery is entitled "Living Room," and features contemporary people and experiences.

"Hopefully, visitors to the gallery can see something of their own experience in my paintings and consider the experiences of those who lived in the Stephens Crawford Heritage House," she said, adding that Art in Oregon "is a wonderful program that promotes access and support for art."

"Art in Oregon has a talent for curating an amazing range of art," Faure said.

The Mary Elizabeth Gallery is "an exciting addition to the historic neighborhoods and beautiful views of Oregon City," she said.

Faure added that she is looking forward to "exploring the walks and amazing restaurants during my residency."

Support the arts!

What: Art in Oregon presents "Living Room," an exhibit of the work of Kelsey Birsa

When: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, now through Sept. 16. A special event will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Where: The Mary Elizabeth Gallery inside the Stevens-Crawford Heritage House, 603 Sixth St., Oregon City

Details: Visit artinoregon.org to learn more about Art in Oregon; visit kelseybirsa.com to see more about Kelsey Birsa; and visit leahfaureart.com to learn more about Leah Faure.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canby Herald

Canby teen finds satisfaction in raising steer

Wade Sandberg is at the Clackamas County Fair this year to show off Bart in the ring.When Canby High senior-to-be Wade Sandberg walks slowly around his market steer, Bart, there's a certain pride and respect for the work that's gone into raising it. And Sandberg isn't alone in the barns at the Clackamas County Fair, as 4-H and FFA programs throughout the county are working hard to get their animals ready to show. And the process has plenty of steps. "You need to walk him around and get things set up," Sandberg said. "We've been to other shows to get...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

He has had other brushes with the law, and faces charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. State Rep. James Hieb of Clackamas County is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Clackamas County Fair. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Hieb, R-Canby, was arrested and released. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges but had not heard back. Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners --...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby's CTV5 announces merger

The longtime cable access company will join forces with Willamette Falls Studios to meet the area's changing needsCTV5 — Canby's cable access television station — and Willamette Falls Studios have announced a merger. The goal, they said, is to offer more "robust" services to the Canby area. Willamette Falls Studios provides community resources for digital media by supplying the tools and training for Clackamas County communities to create and share ideas and topics that are important to their communities. Through televised local government meetings and community-based programming, the goal is to highlight the unique qualities of the region. Their services have...
CANBY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon City, OR
Entertainment
Canby Herald

Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksMarquam church offering free breakfast A free community breakfast will be offered at Marquam United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The church is located in downtown Marquam just off Highway 213. County fair and rodeo ready to get rolling The Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo will run Aug. 16-20 at the fairgrounds in Canby. There will be carnival rides, games, food, 4H activities and rodeo every night. For more information or to purchase tickets, go...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Molalla, Canby fire & police

A look at the calls responded to by Canby and Molalla police and fire departments over the last weeksMolalla Police Aug. 8 Traffic stops: 4 1:15 a.m.: Community contact at East Ross Street and North Molalla Avenue 1:16 a.m.: Assault complaint reported on Shirley Street 8:03 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on South Cole Avenue 9:26 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on May Street 10:12 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 10:13 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 11:06 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on West Main...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

'The Fever' plays in Lloyd Center, Lake Oswego

Clackamas County resident Patrick Walsh directs one-man show by Wallace Shawn starring Paul SusiDuring the pandemic, Patrick Walsh, board member of Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative, went through a lot of soul-searching and came to realization that theater is something he can't do without. "It is like water to me. To say I am happy to be back in rehearsal would be a vast understatement," the Clackamas County resident added. Walsh is directing the one-man show "The Fever," with performances at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, 19, 20, 21, 25 and 27 and Sept. 4 and 8, at Lloyd Center and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Canby Herald

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Historic House#Art Space#Stevens Crawford House#American
Canby Herald

Greg Chaimov vacates Clackamas Community College Board seat

Retired attorney, former Milwaukie councilor moves to Washington state to spend more time with his grandchildAfter 10 years on the Clackamas Community College Board of Education, Greg Chaimov resigned his position as he moves to Washington state to spend time with his grandchild. "I will miss the professionalism and cordiality of my colleagues," Chaimov wrote in his resignation letter. "I will miss the reward that comes from playing a role in the education of a community. And I will miss the passion I've been privileged to observe — the passion for bettering the lives of the students exhibited by the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Opera a la Cart to serenade picnickers in Clackamas County

Singers, piano player to perform live outdoors during Aug. 20 event outside Oregon City Public Library.Music lovers of all ages are invited to grab a blanket, a picnic lunch and prepare to enjoy opera on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Oregon City's Library Park. "We're excited to present Opera a la Cart and are looking forward to welcoming people to Library Park for an afternoon of music, learning and community," said Greg Williams, library director. "We are absolutely thrilled to once again be able to offer live, in-person summer programming, which we haven't been able to do since 2019," he added....
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County may seek outside review of election flaws

County clerk blames printing and mailing errors on contract firms, but board chair says, 'it happened to us'Clackamas County commissioners are considering a third-party review of what went wrong in the May 17 primary and Aug. 23 special elections, in order to insure that things go right for the Nov. 8 general election. They also said they want a written report from County Clerk Sherry Hall, who defended her corrective actions for both elections during an Aug. 10 session with the commissioners. Commissioner Paul Savas, who is up for re-election, supports such a review — he does not want to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Creative exhibits will inspire fairgoers in Clackamas County

Something for everyone, from baked goods to quilts, is coming to the event center in CanbyIt's time to "See the old and new in 2022" at the Clackamas County Fair opening Aug. 16 and continuing through Aug. 20. There is so much to choose from: livestock, live entertainment, rodeo events, a carnival, food vendors and more. But after seeing the alpacas, piglets and chickens, and chowing down on fair food, be sure to check out the Creative Exhibits in the air-conditioned Main Pavilion. These include the Kitchen Cupboard, photography, quilts, hobby hall, textiles and wool. Floral entries may be seen...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Canby Herald

Clackamas County voters to decide pause in psilocybin plan

Two-year ban on Nov. 8 ballot would apply outside cities; permanent bans pending in Molalla, Sandy Clackamas County voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a two-year pause on places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms in connection with mental health. County commissioners voted 5-0 July 28 to refer the measure, following an extended discussion two weeks earlier with the county health officer — who also sits on the state psilocybin advisory board — and the manager of the state psilocybin services section of the Oregon Health Authority. The state agency is still writing rules for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

State audit: Clackamas County primary tally was accurate

Post-election order came after misprinted barcodes required hand duplication of thousands of ballots cast.A state-ordered audit has concluded that Clackamas County's tally of results from the May 17 primary election was accurate, despite faulty printed barcodes that required hand duplication of thousands of ballots. The special audit, which Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ordered on June 10, was in addition to the regular post-election audits required in all of Oregon's 36 counties, which conduct the elections. The regular audits turned up no problems in Multnomah and Washington counties. Audits usually involve county election workers pulling a statistically significant random sampling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'

Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby grills - and chills

The second annual event, in conjunction with National Night Out, drew a crowd to the police departmentCanby Police officers and community members enjoyed spending time and learning about one another during this year's Grill & Chill event at the police station on Aug. 2.. The event, in conjunction with National Night Out, gave community residents a chance to come together to ask questions, get to know a little more about concerns and issues that may be surfacing and just have a good time. The Canby Police were on the grill, in the dunk tank and on hand to show off some specialized equipment and open their doors to the community as a whole. Police Chief Jorge Tro said the event is "our way of saying 'Thank you' to this great and supportive community." This was the second Grill & Chill event for the Canby Police Department. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Colton Corner

The Colton Cafe turns back the clock for '80s dance action - and there's more on the way.By Cindy Fama Talk about a 'blast from the past.' Colton Cafe owner Nora Nofziger brought back the 1980s fun and funk when the Colton Cafe hosted a retro dance party for adults, age 21 and over, on July 22. A dance area was made available in the middle of the outdoor dining venue. It was just the right place and the right time for everyone to "bust a move" to music provided by DJ Gil KMGC productions. Many of those...
COLTON, OR
Canby Herald

Canby theater group sets summer stage

Canby Community Theatre is back for summer performances of 'Wiley and the Hairy Man' in a new venue.After being halted by the pandemic, then needing to find a new location for summer 2022 due to building projects, the Canby Community Theatre is back. The stage is set and the production is ready to present "Wiley and the Hairy Man" Aug. 4-6 and 11-13 at 6:30 p.m. each night at the Flower Farmer. "After the 25th anniversary show, Canby Community Theatre had big plans," Craig Holbrook, the show's director, said. "Then, like the rest of the world, Covid-19 stopped...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Electric-car auction to benefit NAMI Clackamas

National Alliance on Mental Illness receives fully loaded Tesla Model Y from anonymous donor.Thanks to a generous and anonymous donor, a new electric car will be available for bid online on Sept. 14 and will be sold at the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Clackamas County's live auction and dinner starting at 5:30 on Sept. 23 at the Gray Gables in Oak Grove. Normal wait times are more than six months for a fully loaded Tesla Model Y, but this vehicle will be available for the winning bidder to take possession immediately upon receipt of funds by NAMI Clackamas, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone impacted by mental health issues through education, support and advocacy, offered free of charge. For more details and to register to bid, go to namicc.org or charityauction.bid/2022PwaP. For more information, contact Gary Marschke at 503-344-5050 or gary@namicc.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OAK GROVE, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County seeks volunteers for Walk Bike committee

Citizens to advise project team developing a prioritized list of construction projects.As county officials begin work on the Walk Bike Clackamas Plan, the Walk Bike Advisory Committee of community members and technical experts will advise and help oversee the work of the project team. County residents with an interest in pedestrian and bicycle travel — including people from underrepresented backgrounds and those who live in unincorporated areas of the county — are invited to apply to fill the 14 community slots on the committee. Committee members will be expected to meet four times to review and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
213
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy