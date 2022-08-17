ODFW to host youth pheasant hunt

Sauvie Island Wildlife Area will be site of an ODFW youth pheasant hunt Sept. 17 and 18.

Young hunters can sign up for free pheasant hunts hosted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Hunters ages 17 and younger can sign up for the events, which are happening around the state in September and October.

"ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don't begin until October," an announcement from the state agency explained.

On Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, the free pheasant hunts will take place at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area.

Youth must have passed hunter education and have a valid hunting license to be eligible to participate in the free events. Hunters age 12 and older also need an upland game bird validation. Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events, so hunters must purchase them in advance.

Youth can register for the hunts on the MyODFW website.