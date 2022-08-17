ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODFW to host youth pheasant hunt

By Anna Del Savio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkG5E_0hKA0SWT00 Sauvie Island Wildlife Area will be site of an ODFW youth pheasant hunt Sept. 17 and 18.

Young hunters can sign up for free pheasant hunts hosted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Hunters ages 17 and younger can sign up for the events, which are happening around the state in September and October.

"ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don't begin until October," an announcement from the state agency explained.

On Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, the free pheasant hunts will take place at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area.

Youth must have passed hunter education and have a valid hunting license to be eligible to participate in the free events. Hunters age 12 and older also need an upland game bird validation. Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events, so hunters must purchase them in advance.

Youth can register for the hunts on the MyODFW website.

Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens Senior Center to host block party Aug. 24

The block party, to take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., will benefit senior programs, including home meal delivery.The St. Helens Senior Center wants to spread the word that, after a lengthy COVID-19 closure, it's onward and upward for the center. And to help celebrate that it's open, the center will be holding a block party 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the center's parking lot. The block party, plus backing from local business sponsors, will support the home-delivered meals program and other senior programs sponsored by the St. Helens Senior Center. Lynda...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Friends of the St. Helens Public Library stays active year-round

The nonprofit group, organized in 1980, helps support library programs and services. With an eye toward improving library services, Friends of the St. Helens Public Library, a nonprofit organization, is constantly on the go. Friends of the St. Helens Public Library, organized in 1980, has the mission of supporting library programs and services through their book sales and book and monetary donations. At the library bookstore, books sell for $1.50 apiece. These books cover many genres, including fiction, nonfiction, children's books, history and westerns. "All those monies come back to the Friends group," said Lynne Pettit, group...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Submarine ballots, Betsy Brigades chase election deadlines

Johnson has until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to turn in enough petition signatures to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor.The Nov. 8 general election is more than 12 weeks away, but Wednesday, Aug. 10, was the deadline to mail "submarine ballots" to some voters. That's the name of ballots that go to military and overseas voters who won't be able to receive a ballot, cast their votes and get it back to their county clerk in time to be counted. Like those on the USS Oregon attack submarine submerged somewhere in the seven seas. These ballots do not include...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County still weighing psilocybin regulations

County commissioners delayed a decision on whether to ask voters to ban psilocybin services.Columbia County commissioners delayed a vote this week on whether to ask voters to place a temporary ban on psilocybin production and use. In 2020, Oregon voters approved Measure 109, allowing the manufacture and use of psilocybin in licensed facilities. Following two years of planning, the Oregon Health Authority will start issuing licenses for psilocybin service centers in January 2023. Columbia County voters narrowly approved Measure 109, which allows local governments to prohibit the psilocybin service centers and manufacturers, but only if voters approve. Throughout Oregon, cities...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Candidate filing deadline approaches in Columbia County

City council and PUD director seats will be up for election on November ballot.The filing deadline for local offices on the Nov. 8 ballot is fast approaching. In Scappoose, three city councilor positions and mayor will be up for election. The seats held by city councilors Josh Poling, Brandon Lesowske and Jeannet Santiago will be up for election for four-year terms. A two-year term as mayor, currently held by Scott Burge, will also be on the ballot. In St. Helens, the four-year city councilor positions held by Doug Morten and Stephen Topaz and the two-year mayor position held by Rick...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Manufacturing roadshow showcases OMIC RD

Oregon industry and political leaders toured the recently remodeled building.OMIC R&D was the second stop on a statewide "manufacturing roadshow" running this month. The Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Design facility recently underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel of its main building and has been steadily gaining new pieces of manufacturing equipment. The building holds close to $20 million in equipment, OMIC R&D business development manager Josh Koch estimated. The second building, which will focus on additive manufacturing, is currently under construction. A third building is in the early planning stages. The statewide tour, organized by Oregon Business and Industry and the Oregon Business Council, is visiting more than 20 businesses over two weeks "to showcase and promote Oregon businesses and educate policymakers and other leaders about the vital role that Oregon's diverse manufacturing sector has in driving our state and local economies." OMIC is the only Columbia County location for the tour. The roadshow will visit the Klamath Falls campus of the Oregon Institute of Technology, which is a core sponsor of OMIC. The tour will also visit multiple businesses that are OMIC members, including Daimler and Oregon Tool. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Rushed wildfire risk map recalled by Department of Forestry

Property owners in the high or extreme risk categories were suddenly faced with new regulations, including special building codes and fire-safe landscaping. The Oregon Department of Forestry recalled the use of its wildfire risk map on Thursday after public criticism that the online tool is causing home insurance rates to increase or not be available at all. The Department of Forestry removed the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from its online Oregon Explorer tool and withdrew notices to property owners in extreme and high-risk classifications that required some to make changes and improvements on buildings. "We will immediately...
OREGON STATE
