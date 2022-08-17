ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paisley, OR

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Paisley Caves open door to past civilizations

By Steve Lent
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYG0Z_0hKA0OEn00 Archeological excavations change timeline of earliest human occupation of North America

Paisley Caves are located along the old wave-cut terraces of ancient Lake Chewaucan near Paisley, Oregon in Oregon's Great Basin. During past ice ages, the basin was occupied by a huge inland lake, with the only remnant now being Summer Lake. Multiple wildlife and plants were living along the shores and waterways.

The caves were first archaeologically excavated in 1938-39 by renowned University of Oregon archaeologist Luther S. Cressman. His findings determined that early human occupants had inhabited their environment at the same time as extinct Pleistocene species, such as camel and mastodons. The manner of excavations and scientific archaeological tools available at the time were limited and proved inconclusive, as of dates of occupation.

The caves were further excavated by Dr. Dennis Jenkins of the University of Oregon, beginning in 2002. State-of-the-art stratigraphic excavation techniques and advanced laboratory analysis was utilized by Dr. Jenkins and a team of archeology students and researchers. Their focus was on spatially locating every item within the caves relative to the comprehension of events that marked the passage of time at the site. Discoveries included obsidian and bone tool fragments, cut animal bones, sage cordage and evidence of hearths intermingled with Pleistocene animal bones. Advanced methods of radiocarbon dating allowed the team to link items to precise moments in time.

Researchers identified and collected numerous desiccated human feces that are called corpolites. DNA analysis determined that the human milchondrial DNA was identical to that of the peoples known to have first emigrated from Asia to the Americas. Analyses of the corpolites demonstrated that diets consisted of grasses, sage grouse and extinct giant bison. Multiple radiocarbon dates were calibrated to more than 14,000 years before the present, predating the earliest Clovis sites (which were believed to be the oldest habitation of North America) by more than a thousand years. Discoveries at the excavation site changed the time-line for human occupation of North America.

There was some controversy among archaeologists as to the validity of the corpolite analysis. However further fieldwork under Jenkins' supervision strengthened the case. Researchers found a spectacular serrated bone tool that reaffirmed the pre-Clovis origins. The Western Stemmed Tradition tool groupings is much different that the Clovis technology and pre-dated that technology.

Eventually, it became accepted by many archaeologists that the Paisley Caves represented some of the earliest human occupation in North America. The Paisley Caves were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

BINET and the Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team make an Illegal Marijuana Bust- Klamath County (Photo)

BINET and the Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team make an Illegal Marijuana Bust- Klamath County (Photo) – 08/19/22. On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

AUTHORITIES SEIZE 6,916 PLANTS DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summer Lake, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Paisley, OR
Klamath Falls News

Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
525
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy