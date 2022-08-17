ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

In 1922 - the 'dry' element oppose attempts to irrigate

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QScYa_0hKA0NM400 1972 - Mt. View Hospital creates nursing home beds. 1997 - Neighbors oppose new church building

100 YEARS AGO

August 17, 1922

Once again it appears that the "dry" element of the community has come to the fore with a well-hatched plot which, should it succeed, might work to the detriment of the Jefferson Water Conservancy District. We say "might" work, for, with us, there exists a doubt as to whether it would work to irrigation detriment if it should in part succeed.

As street gossip, from the length of time it has prevailed, leads us to believe it to be at least founded on fact, has it the "drys" of the district are going to get into politics with a vengeance this fall when the time rolls around to elect a director to succeed Johnnie Henderson. It is asserted that the "drys" will nominate Cecil Porter of Metolius to run against him. This in itself is fine, for Mr. Porter, no matter the fact universally that he is one of the best businessmen in the community and a good and faithful worker wherever placed, is nevertheless a "dry." He cannot defeat Mr. Henderson unless some extenuating circumstance is raised to cloud the issue. Realizing this as they must the "drys" have undoubtedly figured deeper. We hear that they will ask for a recall election on Harry W. Gard, who was elected the first of this year for a three-year term and who has been president of the district for many years. It is said that the "drys" will nominate Hiram Links to run against Mr. Gard.

If the dry element plans this undertaking there are several things that they will have to accomplish before they can proceed and one of them is to secure the consent of Mr. Links to run. The Pioneer is frank to say, without consulting Mr. Links, that we do not believe he will make the race against Mr. Gard. At one time a member of the opposition Mr. Links has for several years been an ardent supporter to the irrigation plan. As we see it his only reason to want to be a member of the board would be to hasten the arrival of water. No one can supplant Mr. Gard, he has the knowledge at hand which would take another man months of exhaustive study to acquire. Mr. Links, in the opinion of the Pioneer would make a splendid director, but he would not be as good a man for the cause of irrigation in Jefferson County as Mr. Gard for many months and then only after study that would take so much of his time that it would put him to an approachable loss in his personal business.

If this and other obstacles in the path of the "drys" could be surmounted it would be possible for them to elect Mr. Porter, but only after a bitter fight which this paper does not believe either Mr. Links or Mr. Porter would become a party to.

The "drys" cannot elect a member to the board of directors by usual or ordinary methods. Twice now their candidate, Mr. Jenkins, has been decisively defeated. If they chose to continue the heart-breaking fight and expect to receive sufficient support from the community to permit them to continue a change of policy and practice is eminent.

We can only watch the future to tell how near the truth the gossip we hear is.

75 YEARS AGO

August 14, 1947

When Clinton P. Anderson came to Central Oregon recently on a mission connected with the national forests, he did not have time to get over in Jefferson County and see the fine fields of Netted Gem potatoes and ladino, alsike and red clover and alfalfa. He did, however, have opportunity for a few hours of pleasure on the great man-made lake, the Wickiup Reservoir. Steered to a point of the lake where trout abound by a skilled guide, Secretary Anderson had such pleasure as only anglers know. He was able to land the limit of fine trout in a minimum of time.

When Clinton Anderson gets back to Washington, he'll keep remembering the sport of trout fishing on Wickiup Reservoir. And we have a feeling he'll be coming back this way some day for a more leisurely visit. He'll come for the fishing and the new can persuade him to come down and see the 50,000 acres of fertile land being supplied with water as a result of the purposeful activities of another of the great federal departments, that of the interior. When he comes, he will find, too, that agencies of his own department, the extension service and the Production and Marketing administration and the Triple A., are cooperating to the end that the North Unit of the Deschutes project become one of the best reclamation districts of the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hKA0NM400

50 YEARS AGO

August 17, 1972

The board of directors of the Mountain View Hospital District, having resolved itself into a committee of the whole, Thursday evening drafted an interim nursing home plan calling for the use of eight existing hospital beds for nursing home patients without adding any more beds to the total in use at present.

The plan, earlier considered by the board, was revived after the idea was proposed by Mrs. Sumner C. Rodriguez at the August 1 public meeting in the First Baptist Church.

Richard Vanberg, hospital administrator, said the board planned to give the interim arrangement a test period of a year and might make a decision on a permanent plan for a nursing home within nine months.

The administrator said it would take a month to formulate policy and that the board hoped to admit nursing home patients in two or three months.

A committee consisting of Vanberg, a doctor, and a board member will be charged with the task of writing the policy statement.

Vanberg said the board anticipated that there are potential problems in the interim plan. He said patients, both hospital and nursing home, would have to be made aware that all patients are different, and that different treatment will be necessary.

He noted also that the board wants to be able to guarantee continued nursing home care but that it recognizes the need to find alternative accommodations if necessary.

Finally, Vanberg said, it is difficult to separate costs between nursing home and hospital. Medicare authorities might question cost breakdowns because, while Medicare does not pay for nursing home care it does pay for hospital care; and a breakdown that allocated too little to nursing home would thus allocate too much to hospital costs which Medicare might face.

The plan to build space for more hospital beds is still in force, Vanberg said; and he explained that the interim plan would have the double advantage of providing needed information for the permanent planning and of serving community needs sooner.

The permanent plan in its final form could be presented to the voters without waiting six months or a year, he said. In any case no plan could be presented to the voters before December of this year.

25 YEARS AGO

August 13, 1997

A proposal by the Madras Assembly of God Church to build a new church east of town will be before the Jefferson County Planning Commission on Thursday.

The planning staff is recommending that the proposal be approved.

Neighbors of the building site, with one exception, have expressed opposition to the proposal.

Church members are in need of a larger building to meet the needs of the Church's growing congregation, pastor Lee McCloud has said.

The Bean Drive land is the only available site in the area that would accommodate the congregation's expected growth over the next several years, McCloud said.

McCloud has said the church made an extensive search for property of sufficient size in the city limits, but the search was not successful. The 10-acre parcel on Bean Drive, he has said, is the one that meets their needs.

The new church — which in several years, at full build-out, would be 62,000-square feet — would be located on a 10-acre parcel on Northeast Bean Drive, between Loucks Road and B Street, to the north of Juniper hills Park.

Neighbors of the building site are concerned about traffic on Bean Drive. Significant change in the rural character of the neighborhood is also a matter of concern to the neighbors.

The neighbors have also tried to emphasize their support for the church, and what it is trying to accomplish in the community; but they feel Bean Drive is not appropriate for a project of this size.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Metolius puts psilocybin on the ballot

City council joins other cities in the county to let voters decide on psilocybin ban At a special meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, the Metolius City Council decided to put an ordinance on the November ballot allowing voters in the city to decide whether to permanently ban psilocybin manufacture and treatment centers within Metolius city limits. The city joins ranks with Madras, Culver and Jefferson County who all will refer the question to voters in November. In 2020 voters statewide approved legalizing psilocybin treatment centers by a vote of 56% in favor and 44% against. Jefferson County voters turned the measure down 59% to 41%. The Food and Drug Administration considers psilocybin a breakthrough treatment for depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which allows the agency to expedite research and review of the drug. The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration treats psilocybin as an illegal controlled substance. {loadposition sub-article-01}
METOLIUS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire Marshal hosts defensible space town hall

The town hall will discuss rules and regulations of defensible space for homeownersThe Oregon Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls across Central Oregon to update and discuss the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space code with landowners. The presentation in Madras will be held at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 412 SE Buff Street on August 18 at 5:30 p.m. The fire marshal is holding the town halls as code and regulations are developed after the passage of SB 762. As part of the bill, they are taking public comment and holding hearings on the code across the region. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice

Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
MADRAS, OR
The Oregonian

Police arrest Rep. James Hieb at Clackamas County Fair

Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, spent the night in the Clackamas County jail after an arrest Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, and now he’s pondering whether he can continue to campaign for House District 51, he said Thursday. “I don’t know how this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
City
Metolius, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire Update: fire near Three Rivers contained

Level 2 evacuation order remains for all Three Rivers residents, get packed and ready to leaveUPDATE: Jefferson County Sheriff reports the Big Canyon fire has been contained and is in the mop up stage. The level 2 alert, get ready, remains for all of Three Rivers residents. The level 3 alert, get out now, for areas closest to the fire has been revised to level 2. A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Greetings from Madras: New mural welcomes visitors

The mural on 5th St. is part of Central Oregon's mural trail, with murals across Central Oregon If you've drive down Fifth Street recently, you may have seen the new mural on the Midland Realty building. The mural features local flora and fauna as well as scenes from the Jefferson County landscape. The mural was painted by Karen Eland and Katie Daisy as part of a project by Visit Central Oregon's mural trail. The project has painted murals across the region in Central Oregon communities. Visit Central Oregon has started the project to inspire tourism and art in...
MADRAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Nursing Home Care#Trout Fishing
The Madras Pioneer

Fire district buys shiny but used ladder truck

The 1998 ladder truck is newer, safer and longer than the 1984 model it will replace Jefferson County Fire and EMS spent $125,000 to buy a used 1998 41-foot ladder truck, and another $16,000 to ship it from Penndel, Pennsylvania. Fire Chief Jeff Baker says the district needs to replace its 1984 Pierce Telesquirt. At 38 years old, the Telesquirt has surpassed the 15-year expected use in a front line position, and even the expected 25-30-year life span of a fire truck on reserve status. "Think of how much technology has increased since 1984," said Blake. "This (1998 model)...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Race celebrating women pilots lands in Madras

The Palms to Pines Air Race - Santa Monica to Central Oregon - revives after a 13-year hiatus Six teams of female pilots took off in their aircrafts from Santa Monica, California, Friday, Aug. 12, and completed a fly-by at Salinas, California, then Red Bluff, California. On Saturday, Aug. 13, racers took off from Red Bluff, flew over Klamath Falls, then made their way to Madras. In Madras, female pilots from the Central Oregon High Desert chapter of the Ninety-Nines were prepared for the arrival of their sisters in aviation. The Madras-based female crew did spotting and timing at the Madras...
MADRAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Madras Pioneer

Madras adds applicants for Mayor

The deadline for mayoral and city council elections in Madras, Metolius and Culver approachesUpdated as of 8/18 at 8:30 a.m. Madras Madras voters will elect a new mayor in November. The race now has five candidates as of Aug. 16, and candidates can file until Aug. 23. Current Madras mayor Richard Ladeby plans to step down in December at the end of his second term. "It's been a pleasure serving my community in various capacities over the last 14 years," said Ladeby this spring when he announced his decision. "While I will no longer be serving...
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Pair Suspected Of Drug Trafficking

REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond couple faces charges following an investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. DCSO says they conducted a short term investigation into 32-year-old Michael Meston for the sales of fentanyl pills imported from Portland and later distributed in Deschutes County. At about...
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

A community's touchstone: Ashwood Elementary

The tiny school remains a source of pride and continuance for the small community of AshwoodAshwood Elementary had a larger than usual class this year — nine students in grades one to six. One teacher taught them all. The two-room schoolhouse is one of the smallest in the state, and by far the smallest school in Central Oregon and east of the Cascades. It's always been a small school, averaging over the last decade around five students a year. In its heyday, however, the school had on average between 40 and 60 kids. The schoolhouse in located...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Threshing Bee returns to Jefferson County

The sixth annual Threshing Bee will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Aug. 20 & 21 As many as 100 antique engines from around the region will be on display Aug. 20-21, during the Jefferson County Historical Society's Sixth Annual Threshing Bee at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The threshing bee will feature an antique horse-drawn wheat binder, which will cut and bind wheat on two acres on the west side of the fairgrounds early Saturday, with threshing following. The Northwest Regional Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Branch 248 will hold its meeting in conjunction with the Threshing Bee....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - Fire destroys Concrete Pipe plant

50 years ago-Culver annexes 160 acres for housing, 25 years ago-brush fire near Pelton Dam 100 YEARS AGO August 10, 1922 Fire, of probable incendiary origin, last Saturday night destroyed the plant of the Concrete Pipe Company at Bend, the company who recently made a contract with the city of Madras for the relaying of the water main from the city reservoir to the north corner of the R.T. Olson residence property on Main Street. The building and a great deal of its contents and machinery, valued at $22,000, was destroyed. $5,000 in insurance was carried. By telephone Sunday afternoon...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Unexplained crash kills two people west of Antelope

Salem man, 23, and Newberg woman, 24, found dead in stolen car in Wasco CountyA Wasco County landowner found a vehicle crashed on his property with a deceased driver an passenger inside. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott of Newberg was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it...
ANTELOPE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Medical event likely caused 2021 Warm Springs plane crash

NTSB report also reveals the pilot was not certified to fly that model aircraft A National Transportation Safety Board report concludes a medical event that incapacitated the pilot likely caused the fatal airplane crash in the Mutton Mountain area near Warm Springs, Jan. 9, 2021. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, Portland businessman Richard Boehlke, 72, did not have the pilot rating to certify him for the 11-passenger jet he was flying, a Cesna Citation 560. The analysis showed no structural or mechanical issues with the airplane, or an in-flight fire, or a bird strike. Boehlke had taken...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
525
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy