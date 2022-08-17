In 1922 - the 'dry' element oppose attempts to irrigate

1972 - Mt. View Hospital creates nursing home beds. 1997 - Neighbors oppose new church building

100 YEARS AGO

August 17, 1922

Once again it appears that the "dry" element of the community has come to the fore with a well-hatched plot which, should it succeed, might work to the detriment of the Jefferson Water Conservancy District. We say "might" work, for, with us, there exists a doubt as to whether it would work to irrigation detriment if it should in part succeed.

As street gossip, from the length of time it has prevailed, leads us to believe it to be at least founded on fact, has it the "drys" of the district are going to get into politics with a vengeance this fall when the time rolls around to elect a director to succeed Johnnie Henderson. It is asserted that the "drys" will nominate Cecil Porter of Metolius to run against him. This in itself is fine, for Mr. Porter, no matter the fact universally that he is one of the best businessmen in the community and a good and faithful worker wherever placed, is nevertheless a "dry." He cannot defeat Mr. Henderson unless some extenuating circumstance is raised to cloud the issue. Realizing this as they must the "drys" have undoubtedly figured deeper. We hear that they will ask for a recall election on Harry W. Gard, who was elected the first of this year for a three-year term and who has been president of the district for many years. It is said that the "drys" will nominate Hiram Links to run against Mr. Gard.

If the dry element plans this undertaking there are several things that they will have to accomplish before they can proceed and one of them is to secure the consent of Mr. Links to run. The Pioneer is frank to say, without consulting Mr. Links, that we do not believe he will make the race against Mr. Gard. At one time a member of the opposition Mr. Links has for several years been an ardent supporter to the irrigation plan. As we see it his only reason to want to be a member of the board would be to hasten the arrival of water. No one can supplant Mr. Gard, he has the knowledge at hand which would take another man months of exhaustive study to acquire. Mr. Links, in the opinion of the Pioneer would make a splendid director, but he would not be as good a man for the cause of irrigation in Jefferson County as Mr. Gard for many months and then only after study that would take so much of his time that it would put him to an approachable loss in his personal business.

If this and other obstacles in the path of the "drys" could be surmounted it would be possible for them to elect Mr. Porter, but only after a bitter fight which this paper does not believe either Mr. Links or Mr. Porter would become a party to.

The "drys" cannot elect a member to the board of directors by usual or ordinary methods. Twice now their candidate, Mr. Jenkins, has been decisively defeated. If they chose to continue the heart-breaking fight and expect to receive sufficient support from the community to permit them to continue a change of policy and practice is eminent.

We can only watch the future to tell how near the truth the gossip we hear is.

75 YEARS AGO

August 14, 1947

When Clinton P. Anderson came to Central Oregon recently on a mission connected with the national forests, he did not have time to get over in Jefferson County and see the fine fields of Netted Gem potatoes and ladino, alsike and red clover and alfalfa. He did, however, have opportunity for a few hours of pleasure on the great man-made lake, the Wickiup Reservoir. Steered to a point of the lake where trout abound by a skilled guide, Secretary Anderson had such pleasure as only anglers know. He was able to land the limit of fine trout in a minimum of time.

When Clinton Anderson gets back to Washington, he'll keep remembering the sport of trout fishing on Wickiup Reservoir. And we have a feeling he'll be coming back this way some day for a more leisurely visit. He'll come for the fishing and the new can persuade him to come down and see the 50,000 acres of fertile land being supplied with water as a result of the purposeful activities of another of the great federal departments, that of the interior. When he comes, he will find, too, that agencies of his own department, the extension service and the Production and Marketing administration and the Triple A., are cooperating to the end that the North Unit of the Deschutes project become one of the best reclamation districts of the United States.

50 YEARS AGO

August 17, 1972

The board of directors of the Mountain View Hospital District, having resolved itself into a committee of the whole, Thursday evening drafted an interim nursing home plan calling for the use of eight existing hospital beds for nursing home patients without adding any more beds to the total in use at present.

The plan, earlier considered by the board, was revived after the idea was proposed by Mrs. Sumner C. Rodriguez at the August 1 public meeting in the First Baptist Church.

Richard Vanberg, hospital administrator, said the board planned to give the interim arrangement a test period of a year and might make a decision on a permanent plan for a nursing home within nine months.

The administrator said it would take a month to formulate policy and that the board hoped to admit nursing home patients in two or three months.

A committee consisting of Vanberg, a doctor, and a board member will be charged with the task of writing the policy statement.

Vanberg said the board anticipated that there are potential problems in the interim plan. He said patients, both hospital and nursing home, would have to be made aware that all patients are different, and that different treatment will be necessary.

He noted also that the board wants to be able to guarantee continued nursing home care but that it recognizes the need to find alternative accommodations if necessary.

Finally, Vanberg said, it is difficult to separate costs between nursing home and hospital. Medicare authorities might question cost breakdowns because, while Medicare does not pay for nursing home care it does pay for hospital care; and a breakdown that allocated too little to nursing home would thus allocate too much to hospital costs which Medicare might face.

The plan to build space for more hospital beds is still in force, Vanberg said; and he explained that the interim plan would have the double advantage of providing needed information for the permanent planning and of serving community needs sooner.

The permanent plan in its final form could be presented to the voters without waiting six months or a year, he said. In any case no plan could be presented to the voters before December of this year.

25 YEARS AGO

August 13, 1997

A proposal by the Madras Assembly of God Church to build a new church east of town will be before the Jefferson County Planning Commission on Thursday.

The planning staff is recommending that the proposal be approved.

Neighbors of the building site, with one exception, have expressed opposition to the proposal.

Church members are in need of a larger building to meet the needs of the Church's growing congregation, pastor Lee McCloud has said.

The Bean Drive land is the only available site in the area that would accommodate the congregation's expected growth over the next several years, McCloud said.

McCloud has said the church made an extensive search for property of sufficient size in the city limits, but the search was not successful. The 10-acre parcel on Bean Drive, he has said, is the one that meets their needs.

The new church — which in several years, at full build-out, would be 62,000-square feet — would be located on a 10-acre parcel on Northeast Bean Drive, between Loucks Road and B Street, to the north of Juniper hills Park.

Neighbors of the building site are concerned about traffic on Bean Drive. Significant change in the rural character of the neighborhood is also a matter of concern to the neighbors.

The neighbors have also tried to emphasize their support for the church, and what it is trying to accomplish in the community; but they feel Bean Drive is not appropriate for a project of this size.

