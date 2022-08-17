Metolius puts psilocybin on the ballot

City council joins other cities in the county to let voters decide on psilocybin ban

At a special meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, the Metolius City Council decided to put an ordinance on the November ballot allowing voters in the city to decide whether to permanently ban psilocybin manufacture and treatment centers within Metolius city limits. The city joins ranks with Madras, Culver and Jefferson County who all will refer the question to voters in November. In 2020 voters statewide approved legalizing psilocybin treatment centers by a vote of 56% in favor and 44% against. Jefferson County voters turned the measure down 59% to 41%.

The Food and Drug Administration considers psilocybin a breakthrough treatment for depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which allows the agency to expedite research and review of the drug.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration treats psilocybin as an illegal controlled substance.