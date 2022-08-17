ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metolius, OR

Metolius puts psilocybin on the ballot

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago

City council joins other cities in the county to let voters decide on psilocybin ban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRKT4_0hKA0BlM00

At a special meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, the Metolius City Council decided to put an ordinance on the November ballot allowing voters in the city to decide whether to permanently ban psilocybin manufacture and treatment centers within Metolius city limits. The city joins ranks with Madras, Culver and Jefferson County who all will refer the question to voters in November. In 2020 voters statewide approved legalizing psilocybin treatment centers by a vote of 56% in favor and 44% against. Jefferson County voters turned the measure down 59% to 41%.

The Food and Drug Administration considers psilocybin a breakthrough treatment for depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which allows the agency to expedite research and review of the drug.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration treats psilocybin as an illegal controlled substance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - the 'dry' element oppose attempts to irrigate

1972 - Mt. View Hospital creates nursing home beds. 1997 - Neighbors oppose new church building100 YEARS AGO August 17, 1922 Once again it appears that the "dry" element of the community has come to the fore with a well-hatched plot which, should it succeed, might work to the detriment of the Jefferson Water Conservancy District. We say "might" work, for, with us, there exists a doubt as to whether it would work to irrigation detriment if it should in part succeed. As street gossip, from the length of time it has prevailed, leads us to believe it to be...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire Marshal hosts defensible space town hall

The town hall will discuss rules and regulations of defensible space for homeownersThe Oregon Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls across Central Oregon to update and discuss the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space code with landowners. The presentation in Madras will be held at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 412 SE Buff Street on August 18 at 5:30 p.m. The fire marshal is holding the town halls as code and regulations are developed after the passage of SB 762. As part of the bill, they are taking public comment and holding hearings on the code across the region. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice

Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
MADRAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
City
Metolius, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Culver, OR
opb.org

Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code

The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire Update: fire near Three Rivers contained

Level 2 evacuation order remains for all Three Rivers residents, get packed and ready to leaveUPDATE: Jefferson County Sheriff reports the Big Canyon fire has been contained and is in the mop up stage. The level 2 alert, get ready, remains for all of Three Rivers residents. The level 3 alert, get out now, for areas closest to the fire has been revised to level 2. A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psilocybin#City Limits#Dea#The Metolius City Council
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change

Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Greetings from Madras: New mural welcomes visitors

The mural on 5th St. is part of Central Oregon's mural trail, with murals across Central Oregon If you've drive down Fifth Street recently, you may have seen the new mural on the Midland Realty building. The mural features local flora and fauna as well as scenes from the Jefferson County landscape. The mural was painted by Karen Eland and Katie Daisy as part of a project by Visit Central Oregon's mural trail. The project has painted murals across the region in Central Oregon communities. Visit Central Oregon has started the project to inspire tourism and art in...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Organizers race to prepare for the Madras airshow

A brigade of 300 volunteers hustle to transform the airport for the signature event With the airshow a little more than a week away, volunteers rush to ready the Madras Municipal Airport for one of the county's biggest events of the year: the Airshow of the Cascades. "We're taking a working airport and transforming it into an event," said Rick Allen, who books the high flying acts for the show. The show plays Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. It takes a swarm of 300 volunteers to set up the airfield, host the 15,000 to 20,000 people who attend the...
MADRAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Madras Pioneer

Culver Crawdad Festival returns

Families flood back to Culver's signature event, a Creole-style crawdad boil After a two-year pause for the pandemic, the Culver Crawdad Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 20, and few people are happier than Jess Smith who started the festival in the late 1980s. "Around 1988 or '89, I can't remember." Maybe Smith can't remember because the crawdad boil had simple beginnings, just a celebration for family and friends. Smith spent a few years making a living fishing crawdads in Lake Billy Chinook. "After three or four years of shipping the crawdads to Europe for their festivals, I decided...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras adds applicants for Mayor

The deadline for mayoral and city council elections in Madras, Metolius and Culver approachesUpdated as of 8/18 at 8:30 a.m. Madras Madras voters will elect a new mayor in November. The race now has five candidates as of Aug. 16, and candidates can file until Aug. 23. Current Madras mayor Richard Ladeby plans to step down in December at the end of his second term. "It's been a pleasure serving my community in various capacities over the last 14 years," said Ladeby this spring when he announced his decision. "While I will no longer be serving...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Bentz gives town hall at community center

Discussion of national debt, Chinese relations and Respect for Marriage act were large topics of conversation U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Oregon) of Oregon's second congressional district held a town hall Saturday at the Jefferson County Community Center. The town hall, attended by about 20 people from across the county, is a one of many town halls Bentz is holding across his district before the November election. The event began with Bentz outlining his background in law and politics representing Eastern Oregon. He also outlined issues he sees at the forefront of Congress. A D V E R...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance

The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

A community's touchstone: Ashwood Elementary

The tiny school remains a source of pride and continuance for the small community of AshwoodAshwood Elementary had a larger than usual class this year — nine students in grades one to six. One teacher taught them all. The two-room schoolhouse is one of the smallest in the state, and by far the smallest school in Central Oregon and east of the Cascades. It's always been a small school, averaging over the last decade around five students a year. In its heyday, however, the school had on average between 40 and 60 kids. The schoolhouse in located...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Threshing Bee returns to Jefferson County

The sixth annual Threshing Bee will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Aug. 20 & 21 As many as 100 antique engines from around the region will be on display Aug. 20-21, during the Jefferson County Historical Society's Sixth Annual Threshing Bee at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The threshing bee will feature an antique horse-drawn wheat binder, which will cut and bind wheat on two acres on the west side of the fairgrounds early Saturday, with threshing following. The Northwest Regional Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Branch 248 will hold its meeting in conjunction with the Threshing Bee....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

LOOK: Thomas Rhett Gets Ready for Oregon Shows on the River

Thomas Rhett is having a busy year. He hit number one in June with his hit “Slow Down Summer.” In June, he performed at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest. And he remains on tour for much of the remainder of the year. He took advantage of some downtime recently and went fishing out West. Check out the photo that he shared below.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
525
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy