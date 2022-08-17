ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Survey: Most Oregonians concerned about water management

By Michael Kohn/Oregon Capital Bureau
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bErXx_0hK9zD3o00 Political affiliation and where people lived played a big role in how they saw statewide water issues.

Seven out of 10 Oregonians are concerned about how the state's groundwater and surface water are being managed. Most Oregonians say the answer to resolving water problems is increasing state subsidies for high-efficiency irrigation equipment.

Those are two findings in a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit. The survey was conducted statewide in July and involved 1,464 respondents. It carries a margin of error of 1.5% to 2.6%.

Results of the survey show that while Oregonians are largely concerned about water issues, many believe that there is enough water to serve all needs and shortages are not likely to occur. These opinions are being expressed while the entire state is in some form of drought.

According to the U.S. drought monitor, more than half of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. Coastal areas and the Willamette Valley are in moderate or severe drought.

Key findings in the survey show that a quarter of respondents are not very or not at all concerned about the management of surface and groundwater. The survey suggests age as a factor in determining who is concerned about water management. Around 63% of people age 18 to 44 said they are somewhat or very concerned while around 74% of those older than 45 were concerned.

Concern also increased with education — 60% of those with only a high school diploma said they were concerned with the number rising to 76% for those with a college diploma.

Party affiliation also played an important role in how people felt about water management — 78% of Democrats said they were somewhat or very concerned while 61% of Republicans fell into this category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hK9zD3o00

Urban, rural differences?

Survey respondents had a variety of opinions about the management of groundwater by farmers and ranchers. Subsidizing water-efficient irrigation systems received the strongest support among mitigation strategies, along with increasing the state budget for groundwater research to ensure future availability. Both fell into the so-called tier-one support category for having the support of 70% or more of survey respondents, according to the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

"It's notable that neither proposal involves more restrictions or limitations on agricultural water usage, but rather encourages and facilitates proactive solutions," according to the survey. "Both proposals do, however, necessitate larger financial investment from the state."

Tier-two proposals to conserve water — those that had 50% to 60% support — include proposals to require groundwater users to submit annual usage reports to regulators (59% overall support) and to require meters on all groundwater wells (54% overall support).

Proposals that received the least amount of support include capping total water use and creating a market allowing users to buy and sell portions of their allotments. These received just 35% total support. They also received the greatest amount of opposition, with 46% of respondents saying they oppose the proposals.

The proposal to prohibit wells that deplete surface water received the highest percentage of unsure answers (21%), which indicates lower levels of awareness on this issue, according to the survey.

The largest gap in the survey was found in opinions about a proposal to require meters on all groundwater wells. Just 40% of rural Oregonians support this proposal compared to 60% of urban Oregonians. The report notes that this is not surprising given that groundwater wells are more common in rural areas.

The survey also broke down the responses by ethnicity. It summarized that Black, Indigenous, and other Oregonians of color differ from white Oregonians only slightly in their level of overall concern about how surface and groundwater are managed. White Oregonians were only slightly more concerned — 69% vs. 64%.

There were minor differences between ethnic groups in whether they supported state funding for groundwater research, however, the groups tended to align when it came to solutions. The results varied only a percentage point or two in most response categories, according to the Oregon Values and Briefs Center.

Michael Kohn is a Bend Bulletin reporter. The Bulletin is a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

THE SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center , a nonpartisan charitable organization, has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group to report how Oregonians think and feel about various subjects. The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

Related
KTVZ

Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season

Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
elkhornmediagroup.com

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon

ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
ELGIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Shortages#Water Wells#Water Systems#Oregonians
KATU.com

Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health

SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
opb.org

Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries

THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho

My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
IDAHO STATE
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
525
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy